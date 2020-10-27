 Skip to content
 
(Daytona Beach News-Journal)   Unhappy Spectrum cable customer lives the dream and takes own refund. With a crowbar. Includes matter-of-fact video goodness   (news-journalonline.com) divider line
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She should demand a Jury Trial composed of Spectrum customers.
 
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 She should have read the terms and conditions.  And her bill for that matter.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her mugshot conveys "Yeah, and I'd farking do it again".
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonus points had she gone to the home of Tom Rutledge for her refund.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man, the one time I'd be excited to be on jury duty
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Serraty then got into her van and left and went to her home, which was surrounded by Volusia County deputies "

Of course you can count on the pigs to gang up on the customer.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah I don't think she will get convicted in that trial.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I have Spectrum, they suck. Charter wasn't to bad, but they went down hill once they merged with Tim Warner. I would vote not guilty if I was on the jury.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HexMadroom [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gordon looks on approvingly
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Diahianni cha cha cha

Diahianni cha cha cha
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wonder if Corporate America is starting to understand we are pissed off. The level of "too bad so sad, ya should have read about our policies in the ULA", or such is not acceptable.
And it is not just corporate america, its corporate run government, that lets them make crooked deals.
All in the name of "regulation"
They make deals with the legislature "we will accept draconian regulation in this area, but hands off that area. "
And then they screw the consumer, just sheep to the slaughter.
And to make matters worse, it's not just a right/left thing.
 
drayno76
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You're going to need a bigger crowbar if you want leverage with Spectrum.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

demonfaerie: I have Spectrum, they suck. Charter wasn't to bad, but they went down hill once they merged with Tim Warner. I would vote not guilty if I was on the jury.


Tim Warner...hmmm.

Any relation to Tim Apple?
 
dustman81
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Oh man, the one time I'd be excited to be on jury duty


The jury pool around me would be tainted. Almost everyone around here hates Spectrum, with a passion. I'd sign up with another ISP, if they offered competitive service, but my only other choice is AT&T with its blazing 5Mb service.
 
Watubi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If they take your money, it's a civil matter.  If you take their money, it's criminal.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Preach it, sister.
 
Pert
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Diahianna?!?!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I think violence is always warranted when dealing with spectrum. They should take money off your bill for not resorting to it.
If they could bundle violence and mayhem and incessant swearing I would sign up for 24 months.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: demonfaerie: I have Spectrum, they suck. Charter wasn't to bad, but they went down hill once they merged with Tim Warner. I would vote not guilty if I was on the jury.

Tim Warner...hmmm.

Any relation to Tim Apple?


Don't be silly, not everyone named Tim is related to Tim. It is like assuming everyone named Apple is related to Gwyneth Paltrow
 
TheGreenMonkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I mean, really, who hasn't wanted to do that at some point.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: I wonder if Corporate America is starting to understand we are pissed off. The level of "too bad so sad, ya should have read about our policies in the ULA", or such is not acceptable.
And it is not just corporate america, its corporate run government, that lets them make crooked deals.
All in the name of "regulation"
They make deals with the legislature "we will accept draconian regulation in this area, but hands off that area. "
And then they screw the consumer, just sheep to the slaughter.
And to make matters worse, it's not just a right/left thing.


They don't care. They still get theirs.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Represented by Morgan, Morgan, Morgan, Morgan, Morgan, Morgan, Morgan, Morgan, Morgan and Morgan.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Exactly how not to do it. Mental middle schooler.

Now she pays a shyster, will buy Spectrum a new cash drawer plus probation, drug testing and court fees.

If she demands a jury trial, the court system will punish her even harder.
 
