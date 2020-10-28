 Skip to content
(Magic Valley)   Those treehuggers at Idaho Power decide losing money on coal-fired generation is bad business   (magicvalley.com) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coal so clean, we don't even have to burn it!
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why wouldn't they? Natural gas is way cheaper and there's a surplus.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, a treehuggers bark is worse than their bite
 
fireclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it is OK with everyone, in the next presidential administration, could we dedicate $100,000,000 each year toward solar paneling every building with more than an acre of roof space?  Start in the sunbelt and move outward.  Thanks.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah capitalism!

Under rate base (old school public regulated monopoly) this might not have happened so fast. No incentive to abandon big sunk costs when you get guaranteed profit on costs.

That's obvious to everyone when you have to bid costs into a power pool.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fireclown: If it is OK with everyone, in the next presidential administration, could we dedicate $100,000,000 each year toward solar paneling every building with more than an acre of roof space?  Start in the sunbelt and move outward.  Thanks.


No.

Why? Once solar is economic, it's economic.

Of course economic in open market doesn't necessarily cover government contract costs, with all the necessary payoffs etc. So the government could still manage to lose money at it.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fireclown: If it is OK with everyone, in the next presidential administration, could we dedicate $100,000,000 each year toward solar paneling every building with more than an acre of roof space?  Start in the sunbelt and move outward.  Thanks.


With what Socal Edison will be paying in fines, it'll be cheaper for them to offer solar arrays to every house for free.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fireclown: If it is OK with everyone, in the next presidential administration, could we dedicate $100,000,000 each year toward solar paneling every building with more than an acre of roof space?  Start in the sunbelt and move outward.  Thanks.


Yes but what do you do when the sun's not shining?  "Gee, I want to watch Donald Trump's treason trial but the sun isn't shining.  So sad."
 
Intone
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: fireclown: If it is OK with everyone, in the next presidential administration, could we dedicate $100,000,000 each year toward solar paneling every building with more than an acre of roof space?  Start in the sunbelt and move outward.  Thanks.

No.

Why? Once solar is economic, it's economic.

Of course economic in open market doesn't necessarily cover government contract costs, with all the necessary payoffs etc. So the government could still manage to lose money at it.


Global climate change. Perhaps you have heard of it?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Intone: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: fireclown: If it is OK with everyone, in the next presidential administration, could we dedicate $100,000,000 each year toward solar paneling every building with more than an acre of roof space?  Start in the sunbelt and move outward.  Thanks.

No.

Why? Once solar is economic, it's economic.

Of course economic in open market doesn't necessarily cover government contract costs, with all the necessary payoffs etc. So the government could still manage to lose money at it.

Global climate change. Perhaps you have heard of it?


There is no profit in addressing that.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Intone: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: fireclown: If it is OK with everyone, in the next presidential administration, could we dedicate $100,000,000 each year toward solar paneling every building with more than an acre of roof space?  Start in the sunbelt and move outward.  Thanks.

No.

Why? Once solar is economic, it's economic.

Of course economic in open market doesn't necessarily cover government contract costs, with all the necessary payoffs etc. So the government could still manage to lose money at it.

Global climate change. Perhaps you have heard of it?


Do you know what 'economic' means in this context? You could have looked up the word you didn't understand.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: You know, a treehuggers bark is worse than their bite


Har.

/you don't get a second har. Just one har.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Intone: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: fireclown: If it is OK with everyone, in the next presidential administration, could we dedicate $100,000,000 each year toward solar paneling every building with more than an acre of roof space?  Start in the sunbelt and move outward.  Thanks.

No.

Why? Once solar is economic, it's economic.

Of course economic in open market doesn't necessarily cover government contract costs, with all the necessary payoffs etc. So the government could still manage to lose money at it.

Global climate change. Perhaps you have heard of it?

There is no profit in addressing that.


Solar companies are profiting, so...
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: fireclown: If it is OK with everyone, in the next presidential administration, could we dedicate $100,000,000 each year toward solar paneling every building with more than an acre of roof space?  Start in the sunbelt and move outward.  Thanks.

No.

Why? Once solar is economic, it's economic.

Of course economic in open market doesn't necessarily cover government contract costs, with all the necessary payoffs etc. So the government could still manage to lose money at it.


My Weeners was a snarky "well not with that attitude!"

Upon a very short further consideration, my second response is "WTF are you talking about?"
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

captain anonymous: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: fireclown: If it is OK with everyone, in the next presidential administration, could we dedicate $100,000,000 each year toward solar paneling every building with more than an acre of roof space?  Start in the sunbelt and move outward.  Thanks.

No.

Why? Once solar is economic, it's economic.

Of course economic in open market doesn't necessarily cover government contract costs, with all the necessary payoffs etc. So the government could still manage to lose money at it.

My Weeners was a snarky "well not with that attitude!"

Upon a very short further consideration, my second response is "WTF are you talking about?"


Solar no longer requires subsidies. Duh. It's economic(in sunny places).

If only there were places you could look up words being used in a way you are not familiar with.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The key words here are "natural gas".  It's extremely cheap and converting a coal plant to natural gas is very easy, or so I've read.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thank you, fracking.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

captain anonymous: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: fireclown: If it is OK with everyone, in the next presidential administration, could we dedicate $100,000,000 each year toward solar paneling every building with more than an acre of roof space?  Start in the sunbelt and move outward.  Thanks.

No.

Why? Once solar is economic, it's economic.

Of course economic in open market doesn't necessarily cover government contract costs, with all the necessary payoffs etc. So the government could still manage to lose money at it.

My Weeners was a snarky "well not with that attitude!"

Upon a very short further consideration, my second response is "WTF are you talking about?"


Weeners. Har har.

/that deserved a second har.
//if you don't get it read the whole thread you lazy bum
///if you don't get why three slashies, welcome to Fark. And you're probably still a lazy bum.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fireclown: If it is OK with everyone, in the next presidential administration, could we dedicate $100,000,000 each year toward solar paneling every building with more than an acre of roof space?  Start in the sunbelt and move outward.  Thanks.


Yeah and when the sun loses it's power from all those panels where will we be?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We don't use coal at all in Ontario, Canada. 0% since about 2014.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Thank you, fracking.


Yep.  Fracking is where all that cheap natural gas comes from.  And because of the easy of converting from coal to natural gas, fracking is why all those dirty coal plants are going way.  Natural gas isn't perfect, but it's cheap, efficient, and has a very low carbon emission.  Fracking is good for the environment as long as you don't fark up the water table.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cakeman: fireclown: If it is OK with everyone, in the next presidential administration, could we dedicate $100,000,000 each year toward solar paneling every building with more than an acre of roof space?  Start in the sunbelt and move outward.  Thanks.

Yeah and when the sun loses it's power from all those panels where will we be?


Batteries.  It"s science.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: cakeman: fireclown: If it is OK with everyone, in the next presidential administration, could we dedicate $100,000,000 each year toward solar paneling every building with more than an acre of roof space?  Start in the sunbelt and move outward.  Thanks.

Yeah and when the sun loses it's power from all those panels where will we be?

Batteries.  It"s science.


"The plant sits idle for more than half the year due to high operating costs at the plant compared to more affordable sources like wind, solar and battery storage, including projects like Jackpot Solar near Twin Falls," said Caleb Heeringa, of the Sierra Club in Seattle, in an email. "


Its fark. No one RTFA.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Petey4335: OgreMagi: cakeman: fireclown: If it is OK with everyone, in the next presidential administration, could we dedicate $100,000,000 each year toward solar paneling every building with more than an acre of roof space?  Start in the sunbelt and move outward.  Thanks.

Yeah and when the sun loses it's power from all those panels where will we be?

Batteries.  It"s science.

"The plant sits idle for more than half the year due to high operating costs at the plant compared to more affordable sources like wind, solar and battery storage, including projects like Jackpot Solar near Twin Falls," said Caleb Heeringa, of the Sierra Club in Seattle, in an email. "


Its fark. No one RTFA.


You should at least read what I was responding to.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: captain anonymous: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: fireclown: If it is OK with everyone, in the next presidential administration, could we dedicate $100,000,000 each year toward solar paneling every building with more than an acre of roof space?  Start in the sunbelt and move outward.  Thanks.

No.

Why? Once solar is economic, it's economic.

Of course economic in open market doesn't necessarily cover government contract costs, with all the necessary payoffs etc. So the government could still manage to lose money at it.

My Weeners was a snarky "well not with that attitude!"

Upon a very short further consideration, my second response is "WTF are you talking about?"

Solar no longer requires subsidies. Duh. It's economic(in sunny places).

If only there were places you could look up words being used in a way you are not familiar with.


If only you had a Fark account for more than 4 months you might have a more finely tuned sense of humor. We are all here in purgatory together, lighten up Francis.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Petey4335: OgreMagi: cakeman: fireclown: If it is OK with everyone, in the next presidential administration, could we dedicate $100,000,000 each year toward solar paneling every building with more than an acre of roof space?  Start in the sunbelt and move outward.  Thanks.

Yeah and when the sun loses it's power from all those panels where will we be?

Batteries.  It"s science.

"The plant sits idle for more than half the year due to high operating costs at the plant compared to more affordable sources like wind, solar and battery storage, including projects like Jackpot Solar near Twin Falls," said Caleb Heeringa, of the Sierra Club in Seattle, in an email. "


Its fark. No one RTFA.

You should at least read what I was responding to.


Either im really tired, or it felt like i read a pile of satire.

Im probably really tired
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Petey4335: OgreMagi: Petey4335: OgreMagi: cakeman: fireclown: If it is OK with everyone, in the next presidential administration, could we dedicate $100,000,000 each year toward solar paneling every building with more than an acre of roof space?  Start in the sunbelt and move outward.  Thanks.

Yeah and when the sun loses it's power from all those panels where will we be?

Batteries.  It"s science.

"The plant sits idle for more than half the year due to high operating costs at the plant compared to more affordable sources like wind, solar and battery storage, including projects like Jackpot Solar near Twin Falls," said Caleb Heeringa, of the Sierra Club in Seattle, in an email. "


Its fark. No one RTFA.

You should at least read what I was responding to.

Either im really tired, or it felt like i read a pile of satire.

Im probably really tired


Or drunk. I know I am. Burp.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

captain anonymous: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: captain anonymous: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: fireclown: If it is OK with everyone, in the next presidential administration, could we dedicate $100,000,000 each year toward solar paneling every building with more than an acre of roof space?  Start in the sunbelt and move outward.  Thanks.

No.

Why? Once solar is economic, it's economic.

Of course economic in open market doesn't necessarily cover government contract costs, with all the necessary payoffs etc. So the government could still manage to lose money at it.

My Weeners was a snarky "well not with that attitude!"

Upon a very short further consideration, my second response is "WTF are you talking about?"

Solar no longer requires subsidies. Duh. It's economic(in sunny places).

If only there were places you could look up words being used in a way you are not familiar with.

If only you had a Fark account for more than 4 months you might have a more finely tuned sense of humor. We are all here in purgatory together, lighten up Francis.


If you had left it with 'not with that attitude'...but you asked.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

captain anonymous: Petey4335: OgreMagi: Petey4335: OgreMagi: cakeman: fireclown: If it is OK with everyone, in the next presidential administration, could we dedicate $100,000,000 each year toward solar paneling every building with more than an acre of roof space?  Start in the sunbelt and move outward.  Thanks.

Yeah and when the sun loses it's power from all those panels where will we be?

Batteries.  It"s science.

"The plant sits idle for more than half the year due to high operating costs at the plant compared to more affordable sources like wind, solar and battery storage, including projects like Jackpot Solar near Twin Falls," said Caleb Heeringa, of the Sierra Club in Seattle, in an email. "


Its fark. No one RTFA.

You should at least read what I was responding to.

Either im really tired, or it felt like i read a pile of satire.

Im probably really tired

Or drunk. I know I am. Burp.


Yeah. Stopped to make dinner. Have a long ass writeup left. Probably pulling another bloody 12 hour day because of finding tiny errors. Drinkin and engineerin is an ethical no no.

But hey. It was a power article. Relevant to my interests.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Drinkin and engineerin is an ethical no no.


On what planet?
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Voters in Kentucky and West Virginia still convinced that Trump is going to bring back all the coal mining jobs any minute now.
 
mrparks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Petey4335: Drinkin and engineerin is an ethical no no.

On what planet?


Drinking postworking fine. Hell, when I was not a telecommuter, bossman kept a beer fridge for such occasions. Licensing tells me 'not to partake while working'...

I miss the beer fridge.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: captain anonymous: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: captain anonymous: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: fireclown: If it is OK with everyone, in the next presidential administration, could we dedicate $100,000,000 each year toward solar paneling every building with more than an acre of roof space?  Start in the sunbelt and move outward.  Thanks.

No.

Why? Once solar is economic, it's economic.

Of course economic in open market doesn't necessarily cover government contract costs, with all the necessary payoffs etc. So the government could still manage to lose money at it.

My Weeners was a snarky "well not with that attitude!"

Upon a very short further consideration, my second response is "WTF are you talking about?"

Solar no longer requires subsidies. Duh. It's economic(in sunny places).

If only there were places you could look up words being used in a way you are not familiar with.

If only you had a Fark account for more than 4 months you might have a more finely tuned sense of humor. We are all here in purgatory together, lighten up Francis.

If you had left it with 'not with that attitude'...but you asked.


Point taken, fair enough.
But I'm the second person you've asked in this thread to look up a definition in this context. Clearly we are too drunk to figure it out, so if you can explain it like I'm five years old that would be helpful. I promise not to troll you like the drunk idiot I am right now. Unless you say something batshiat crazy, then all bets are off.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Petey4335: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Petey4335: Drinkin and engineerin is an ethical no no.

On what planet?

Drinking postworking fine. Hell, when I was not a telecommuter, bossman kept a beer fridge for such occasions. Licensing tells me 'not to partake while working'...

I miss the beer fridge.


So when you're out drinking and a solution to your problem comes to you as you're lining up a pool shot...you just put engineering out of your head?

Ever heard the expression: 'If it wasn't for programmers smoking pot, you'd still be using punched cards'?

Drunk is not a good way to finish projects. I'll agree with that.

Hannibal Lecter said that Schopenhauer said 'A true composer never stops composing'.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: We don't use coal at all in Ontario, Canada. 0% since about 2014.


Baby seals and whale oil?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We should just turn Yellowstone into a giant power plant.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

captain anonymous: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: captain anonymous: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: captain anonymous: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: fireclown: If it is OK with everyone, in the next presidential administration, could we dedicate $100,000,000 each year toward solar paneling every building with more than an acre of roof space?  Start in the sunbelt and move outward.  Thanks.

No.

Why? Once solar is economic, it's economic.

Of course economic in open market doesn't necessarily cover government contract costs, with all the necessary payoffs etc. So the government could still manage to lose money at it.

My Weeners was a snarky "well not with that attitude!"

Upon a very short further consideration, my second response is "WTF are you talking about?"

Solar no longer requires subsidies. Duh. It's economic(in sunny places).

If only there were places you could look up words being used in a way you are not familiar with.

If only you had a Fark account for more than 4 months you might have a more finely tuned sense of humor. We are all here in purgatory together, lighten up Francis.

If you had left it with 'not with that attitude'...but you asked.

Point taken, fair enough.
But I'm the second person you've asked in this thread to look up a definition in this context. Clearly we are too drunk to figure it out, so if you can explain it like I'm five years old that would be helpful. I promise not to troll you like the drunk idiot I am right now. Unless you say something batshiat crazy, then all bets are off.


If I just tell you, you won't remember...

Looking up words you don't understand is a good habit. Adults should know that definition of 'economic'. It will come up again.
 
