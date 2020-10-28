 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Quad Cities Online)   "Everyone loves goats," declares the Tina Belcher of goats (and also votes)   (qconline.com) divider line
6
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

175 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2020 at 10:17 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
one of the goats mistook McCutchan's finger for food and bit down.

Note for amateurs and newcomers:  until both your feet and the goat's rear legs are fully secured within the wading boots, don't drop trou
 
Stibium
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I like goats; they're quite tasty.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Totes
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
sourpussclothing.comView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.