More than 500,000 Britons are entering a new Covid-19 lockdown
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Who are the Britons?
 
Plissken
52 minutes ago  

ArkAngel:

Who are the Britons?

Who are the Britons?


I'll turn the lights out for ya.
 
Moniker o' Shame
51 minutes ago  
This time it will work.
 
Neondistraction [TotalFark]
50 minutes ago  
Silly Brits.  Why doesn't their government simply declare that they've beaten the pandemic?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
50 minutes ago  
They are not set to plunge...they set themselves to plunge by not actively fighting this disease with preventions.

Compare to Melbourne/Australia
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
49 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: This time it will work.


It only works when people behave in the right way afterwards.
 
doctorguilty
47 minutes ago  

ArkAngel:

Who are the Britons?

Who are the Britons?


King Arthur COVID: We all are. We are all Britons. And I am your king.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
45 minutes ago  
If only we had some leadership here in the US of A.
Oh well.
400,000 it is, then...
 
nakmuay
43 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Silly Brits.  Why doesn't their government simply declare that they've beaten the pandemic?


If they'd just slowed the testing down, they wouldn't be in this position.
 
MBooda
38 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: ArkAngel: [Fark user image 800x480]

Who are the Britons?

King Arthur COVID: We all are. We are all Britons. And I am your king.


I didn't vote for a lockdown.
 
28 minutes ago  
I suppose its a start. We have a long way to go given the extent of their colonialism
 
erik-k [OhFark]
27 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: This time it will work.


9 months into the worst public health crisis in living memory and you're pretending to still not know how viruses spread or how exponentials work?

Son, people can see you...
 
Jadedgrl
20 minutes ago  
As one of the few states in the US with the lowest infection rate, let me just give you one tip: PUT ON YOUR farkING MASK!
 
ansius
20 minutes ago  
about time, things are beginning to get out of control there. Other European states are doing it too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
15 minutes ago  
interesting thing about this is that the UK is beginning to act at a rate of death that the US has been hovering at for the last 3-4 months without taking new action.

It's as though the US has just collectively said, "this is the rate of death and medicalisation we're going to live with."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
