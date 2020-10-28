 Skip to content
(The Hill)   If you plan to go to the hospital during peak COVID, bring plenty of Bitcoin to pay the ransomware   (thehill.com) divider line
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we had a real president - instead of one everybody has a piece of - this would be less of a problem.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not subby, but I'm in currently in a C-level freakout meeting about Ryuk.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FBI/HHS/CISA telelconference @ 4 PM Eastern
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I've been describing this as a cyber gold rush, the bad guys of all shapes and sizes recognize that there is an opportunity here,"

Despicable.  Well I guess I have to create a new category of human even lower than Instagram influencer and assistant to the assistant glory hole attendant at St. Paul, MN airport
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: FBI/HHS/CISA telelconference @ 4 PM Eastern


I have no idea what this could mean.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: If we had a real president - instead of one everybody has a piece of - this would be less of a problem.


Sure, Jan. If Joe gets elected, hackers, drug dealers, prostitutes, China, Russia, Iran, etc will become the bestest friends we have ever had.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: GardenWeasel: FBI/HHS/CISA telelconference @ 4 PM Eastern

I have no idea what this could mean.


Imminent coordinated Trickbot/Ryuk/Emotet attack on healthcare
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: If we had a real president - instead of one everybody has a piece of - this would be less of a problem.


Yep, there were 0 hacking incidents during the Obama/Biden era.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I work in i.t. / i.s. in the Healthcare industry. If there is a widespread ransomware attack on my employer we are screwed.  Last OIS report I saw indicated less than 40% of employees successfully identified a phishing attempt, 75% of them clicked the link and about 2/3 of them filled out the form with their credentials.

/ it was a simulation that fed results directly back to info sec.  It was pretty appalling.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GardenWeasel: born_yesterday: GardenWeasel: FBI/HHS/CISA telelconference @ 4 PM Eastern

I have no idea what this could mean.

Imminent coordinated Trickbot/Ryuk/Emotet attack on healthcare


Gotcha.  Thank you.

And, that sucks.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I realize some of them are spread by worm - and that's almost fair. But how evil do you have to be to intentionally target a healthcare system when the end result might actually be people dying from equipment failures or medical records issues?
 
