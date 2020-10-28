 Skip to content
(CBC)   Man bets that the business model of standing around for an hour flipping through alphabetized record album bins and then wandering away can be transferred to the teabag business   (cbc.ca) divider line
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Canada's just a completely different parallel world.
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He's selling used tea bags that you pick out of a rack that other have gone through?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When a business fails you're supposed to learn from their mistake, not set out in a scientific manner to reproduce their results.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I miss physical CD stores. I have many a fond memory of flipping through the bins. Found a lot of interesting things that I would not have known about otherwise.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Here's their mascot:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Oreamnos: I miss physical CD stores. I have many a fond memory of flipping through the bins. Found a lot of interesting things that I would not have known about otherwise.


Someone gave my kid a CD of kids songs for his first birthday. We had nowhere to play it. Took me a month to remember that my car (2007) had a CD player in it. I think I had used it only a few times.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
HMV and Sunrise were no Sam's Records.

I wonder if they saved all the autographs on the walls of that place.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd be all about this. There are at least 20 different kinds of tea in my house right now.

/ hates coffee
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What the heck is a "record"?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Whenever a restaurant folds and another opens in the same spot, I wonder what makes the new owner think he is going to be successful in the exact same spot doing the exact same thing as the previous owner.
And if they are still open in a year, I just assume they're part of a money laundering front for a drug cartel.  Hey. You binge watch Ozark and you start seeing things differently.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Oreamnos: I miss physical CD stores. I have many a fond memory of flipping through the bins. Found a lot of interesting things that I would not have known about otherwise.


My experience was always the opposite. I would go in with a list of albums I wanted, spend a couple hours searching the bins and find nothing.

/Columbia House for mainstream music.
//Mail order catalogues for the hard to find stuff.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: What the heck is a "record"?


It's the newest thing! No more wax cylinders! they're made of space age vinyl!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: What the heck is a "record"?


It's a tangible object, not a fish, according to the United States Supreme Court.  (Yates v. US, 574 U.S. 528)
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
cdn.substack.comView Full Size

Hopeful, this man is.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You wouldn't download tea
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Oreamnos: I miss physical CD stores. I have many a fond memory of flipping through the bins. Found a lot of interesting things that I would not have known about otherwise.

My experience was always the opposite. I would go in with a list of albums I wanted, spend a couple hours searching the bins and find nothing.

/Columbia House for mainstream music.
//Mail order catalogues for the hard to find stuff.


Check out Discogs if you're still collecting. Two of the brick & mortars I dealt with moved there.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I go there for my favorite, very rare black tea, but you haven't heard of it...
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: HMV and Sunrise were no Sam's Records.

I wonder if they saved all the autographs on the walls of that place.


Rhino records on Westwood Blvd. had in magic marker, "Lene Lovich sat here," with an arrow drawn pointing to a stool by the door.  Was a great used record store.

Of chain stores, the Virgin Records in London was farking amazing.  I bought a VHS of The Great Rock and Roll Swindle only to get home and learn about the different UK and USA uses of PAL or NTSC video formats.
 
