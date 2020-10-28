 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Texas man films himself drinking beer while driving saying he drives better drunk. Since this is Fark, you know what happened next   (foxnews.com) divider line
917 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2020 at 4:02 PM (38 minutes ago)



Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's even more asinine when you read that he survived but everyone else didn't.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How the fark bad did he drive sober then????
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He fixes the brake cable?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He fix...GODDAMMIT

*shakes tiny fists*
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Get a brain Morejon.
 
skers69
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
people are stupid.
 
skyotter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Get a Brain, Morejon
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
7:47 am? Third shifters
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: 7:47 am? Third shifters


Ack

Third shifters after work or regular folk who've been drinking all night?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Camilo Morejon, 47, could be seen swigging a bottle of beer while traveling in a silver Honda"

Er, was he driving a JDM Honda or something?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wasted at 7:47 am?

I mean... we've all been there, but most likely not driving with a full car of people
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I remember drinking and driving in Texas when it was legal.

/old
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dammit. Three more deaths due to Corona.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The sad thing is he hurt an innocent man.

I'm against the death penalty, usually. But for drunk driving you might bring me on board.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
man the comments on that page are basically a klan rally
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sad and Stupid tags on a bender?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Since it's Texas, I'm guessing that what happens next is he's elected to sheriff or high office.
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Since this is Fark, I did not know what happened next.   I was guessing he was elected county sheriff, or was nominated to the state Supreme Court.   Getting in a wreck was third or fourth on the list.
 
Stud Gerbil [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
wtf is going on in this thread?   duplicate comments everywhere.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The passenger's feet on the dash board give me the willies. I've heard horror stories about what they look like after a collision + air bag.
 
jdlenke [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Seems kind of a pain to use film and then convert it to digital.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Uh, you should probably have your computer checked out.


Uh, you should probably have your computer checked out.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How farking tragic.  Jesus those poor families.
 
ng2810
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Xai: It's even more asinine when you read that he survived but everyone else didn't.


This always seems to happen. The idiot drunk survives and its the innocent people that lose their lives and families have to continue on completely destroyed.

Killing someone while drunk shouldn't be charged as manslaughter - purposely getting in a vehicle drunk means you are intending to kill someone.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

he's already seeing double.

Uh, you should probably have your computer checked out.


he's already seeing double.
 
I AM BECOME DERP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: I remember drinking and driving in Texas when it was legal.

/old


A pitcher of margaritas made those trips down to Del Rio a little less mind-numbing...

/old
//B1 Mx guy from Dyess
///late 80's
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: How farking tragic.  Jesus those poor families.


Yes, they're the real victims here.

Meanwhile, the guy this carload drunkenly smashed into is fighting for his life.
 
Pick13
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why is diving a car with the sterrling wheel on the right side? He could be drunk or he bought his used car in London
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ng2810: Xai: It's even more asinine when you read that he survived but everyone else didn't.

This always seems to happen. The idiot drunk survives and its the innocent people that lose their lives and families have to continue on completely destroyed.

Killing someone while drunk shouldn't be charged as manslaughter - purposely getting in a vehicle drunk means you are intending to kill someone.


I don't know if I'd call the three passengers who died innocent. They were all drinking. And probably encouraging the driver to drink as well. I don't really feel bad for them.

The guy who's truck got smashed into though? Yeah, feel bad for him and his family.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Xai: It's even more asinine when you read that he survived but everyone else didn't.


I have a friend who survived the crash and his best friend died.  They were both drunk and drove into a building off the highway.  He was driving so served 2 years in prison.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Four Krustys!

Uh, you should probably have your computer checked out.

he's already seeing double.


Four Krustys!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He farked his dog's sister and lost his truck?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Plus at least one of them was filming vertically.

This always seems to happen. The idiot drunk survives and its the innocent people that lose their lives and families have to continue on completely destroyed.

Killing someone while drunk shouldn't be charged as manslaughter - purposely getting in a vehicle drunk means you are intending to kill someone.

I don't know if I'd call the three passengers who died innocent. They were all drinking. And probably encouraging the driver to drink as well. ...


Plus at least one of them was filming vertically.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Not really.


Not really.
 
