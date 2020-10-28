 Skip to content
'El Paso strip clubs to remain open after Mayor Margo breaks tie vote' COVID seen walking in ready to make it rain
7
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we'll get lucky and find out body glitter prevents covid.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That piece of shiat had better get voted the fark out.
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is Margo a female?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Make it hail more likely.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Followed by Pacman Jones?
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Strange that all the pole workers are out of work during an election.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If only there were another way to see naked ladies.
 
