(The Scottish Sun)   One guesses holding your wedding at a McDonald's after your original venue had to shut due to the Covid pandemic is one way to cherish the fries of life
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the article, subby, after having the original reception place cancel twice due to coronavirus and with a bride's dad in poor health, the McDonald's she works at stepped up and offered the place to have the reception.

That deserves a facepalm tag? You must be a hit at parties.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They call them chips.  I bet you didn't know that.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably better food than I've had at some weddings I've been to.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to super-size my love for you.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because without mkaing a public spectacle of this, my vows would be meaningless...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: They call them chips.  I bet you didn't know that.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do you want fries with that?"

"I do."

"Do you want fries with that?"

"I do."

"I now pronounce you husband and wife."
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Covid-secure venue will be set with staff serving Big Macs, Mozzarella Dippers and ice cream sundaes - some of the couple's favourite menu items.

Gonna go ahead and point out that the ice cream machine will not be working that day.

Congrats to the lovely couple.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smiles are free!
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lanarkshire. Not even Glasgow, the wrong side of Glasgow. Think about the implications of that for a minute.
-
McDonalds was possibly the most posh eating establishment to be found in the area.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Smiles are free!


So are the Glaswegian 'glassings'
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I want McD's fries.

Damn you subby!
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Smiles are free!


Glasgow Smiles usually are.
-
Warning, not safe for lunch GIS
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom and step-dad were married in a Shipley Do-Nuts store.  I think something came up with the original location.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elaw: "Do you want fries with that?"

"I do."

"Do you want fries with that?"

"I do."

"I now pronounce you husband and wife."


2 women so I don't think "husband and wife" was used.
Serious question, how is that declaration made in the case of same sex couples?
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those ladies are hot.

Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brawndo: According to the article, subby, after having the original reception place cancel twice due to coronavirus and with a bride's dad in poor health, the McDonald's she works at stepped up and offered the place to have the reception.

That deserves a facepalm tag? You must be a hit at parties.


"Melissa Russell, a 27-year-old McDonald's worker, is set to wed fiancée Shannon McKenna, 26, at the fast food restaurant in Motherwell."

Motherwell..... dad, not so much?

Also, are they made of wax?

Fark user imageView Full Size


I mean, very pretty, but just a bit waxy...
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: They call them chips.  I bet you didn't know that.



Hot damn.  You sure got a purrty mouth with them there foreign words and all that.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You eat the good, you eat the bad, you eat them all and there you have... the fries of life, THE FRIES OF LIFE.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Those ladies are hot.


I guess they're into McMuffins and not McNuggets so I'll have to keep my Big Mac under wraps. But more power to 'em; hope they're Happy Meal together.
 
Gramma
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A woman that will have her wedding at a McDonalds so her ill father can be there is a keeper.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: You eat the good, you eat the bad, you eat them all and there you have... the fries of life, THE FRIES OF LIFE.


Oh there's going be some eating out.  Know what I mean, eh, eh?  Wink, wink, nudge, nudge....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Those ladies are hot.

Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk.


Like a McRib?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pert: Brawndo: According to the article, subby, after having the original reception place cancel twice due to coronavirus and with a bride's dad in poor health, the McDonald's she works at stepped up and offered the place to have the reception.

That deserves a facepalm tag? You must be a hit at parties.

"Melissa Russell, a 27-year-old McDonald's worker, is set to wed fiancée Shannon McKenna, 26, at the fast food restaurant in Motherwell."

Motherwell..... dad, not so much?

Also, are they made of wax?

[Fark user image image 425x592]

I mean, very pretty, but just a bit waxy...


Its from all the grease in the air
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Brawndo: According to the article, subby, after having the original reception place cancel twice due to coronavirus and with a bride's dad in poor health, the McDonald's she works at stepped up and offered the place to have the reception.

That deserves a facepalm tag? You must be a hit at parties.


A good bit of fark are the original "Karen's".  Total fun governors.
 
hamsack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Melissa has worked at McDonald's for six years ...

That's definite marriage material right there.

/I keed
/worked there as a teen
///for 3 months.
 
