 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   DeLand women demand DeSantis descry their defiance of de masks, are decamped by de police   (clickorlando.com) divider line
22
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

758 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2020 at 3:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What is it with the whole "Mom" angle anyway? I'm referring to things like Mothers Against Drunk Driving, 1 Million Moms and similar organizations.

Yes, giving birth is the most dangerous thing a woman can do; but, I would say that every mom is much more than JUST a mom. Maybe she's a doctor, maybe she's a lawyer, maybe she crochets cat sweaters, maybe she vagazzles labradoodles...

Regardless of what she does, a woman is so much more than the fact that she had a child.

/ It is my opinion that groups that reduce women to the product of their womb do a great disservice to the fairer sex, at the very least.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: What is it with the whole "Mom" angle anyway? I'm referring to things like Mothers Against Drunk Driving, 1 Million Moms and similar organizations.

Yes, giving birth is the most dangerous thing a woman can do; but, I would say that every mom is much more than JUST a mom. Maybe she's a doctor, maybe she's a lawyer, maybe she crochets cat sweaters, maybe she vagazzles labradoodles...

Regardless of what she does, a woman is so much more than the fact that she had a child.

/ It is my opinion that groups that reduce women to the product of their womb do a great disservice to the fairer sex, at the very least.


I can see that, but I think the predominant angle is that they're still the primary caregivers for the next generation, which regardless of your empowerment or politics, tends to carry the most water.

Actually...

I'm a very involved dad and I'M RECREATIONALLY OFFENDED!
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: iheartscotch: What is it with the whole "Mom" angle anyway? I'm referring to things like Mothers Against Drunk Driving, 1 Million Moms and similar organizations.

Yes, giving birth is the most dangerous thing a woman can do; but, I would say that every mom is much more than JUST a mom. Maybe she's a doctor, maybe she's a lawyer, maybe she crochets cat sweaters, maybe she vagazzles labradoodles...

Regardless of what she does, a woman is so much more than the fact that she had a child.

/ It is my opinion that groups that reduce women to the product of their womb do a great disservice to the fairer sex, at the very least.

I can see that, but I think the predominant angle is that they're still the primary caregivers for the next generation, which regardless of your empowerment or politics, tends to carry the most water.

Actually...

I'm a very involved dad and I'M RECREATIONALLY OFFENDED!


It's more branding than a faithful description of their membership.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, obviously they weren't so worried about protection before the pandemic either, were they?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I'm feeling seriously left out here Subby on my signature catchphrase
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing how spectacularly we have failed to regulate internet companies like 4Chan, Facebook, and others.  We now have a large portion of the country who believe in all sorts of dangerous ideas.  It's a cancer.  What we will see is another economic crash, likely worse than the first one since there won't be a rescue package until maybe January.  Small businesses on the edge will be gone.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeLand is the asshole of Florida.  Actually most towns in Florida are the asshole of Florida, but DeLand is a pretty shiatty asshole  even when compared to the other assholes.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

zeroman987: DeLand is the asshole of Florida.  Actually most towns in Florida are the asshole of Florida, but DeLand is a pretty shiatty asshole  even when compared to the other assholes.


Hey now, I grew up in DeLand and I have to defend my hometown and say, ummm, well, gimme a second, Sanford is worse!
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

berylman: [Fark user image image 225x224] I'm feeling seriously left out here Subby on my signature catchphrase


Deland is a very popular destination for skydivers. There is a small airport that caters to them. Many people go there every year to jump out of "de plane". Better?
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

berylman: [Fark user image 225x224] I'm feeling seriously left out here Subby on my signature catchphrase


"I'll kill you if you don't let me out of there! Agh! Let me out! You big bully!"
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There used to be an awesome mushroom field in DeLand right next to a state park. That's about the extent of my experience with the place.
 
PunGent
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At this point, I'm rooting for the virus.

/farking morons
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dey are deranged.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: What is it with the whole "Mom" angle anyway?


Marketing term. Same as "families". If they slap "family" or "families" on something, it's more palatable to the rubes. If you see an organization or law or anything else for "family" then odds are good it's something you want to steer clear of.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The meeting started more than an hour late Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m., after DeLand police officers trespassed the women and removed them from the building.


I don't even know how one does that.
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cgremlin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cultured: ummm, well, gimme a second, Sanford is worse!


This is a true statement, but if you want to go real hardcore, there's always Milton up in the panhandle.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Northern: It's amazing how spectacularly we have failed to regulate internet companies like 4Chan, Facebook, and others.  We now have a large portion of the country who believe in all sorts of dangerous ideas.  It's a cancer.  What we will see is another economic crash, likely worse than the first one since there won't be a rescue package until maybe January.  Small businesses on the edge will be gone.


1. The concept of free speech in general and the first amendment in particular are things.

2. Almost all "regulation" will result in the shutting down or ultra-heavy moderation of all message boards, including this one.  Fortunately, such regulation will likely be found illegal; see #1 for details.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Datanerd: The meeting started more than an hour late Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m., after DeLand police officers trespassed the women and removed them from the building.


I don't even know how one does that.


I suspect it's a legal term that means certifying officially that they are trespassing.

/but it sounds kinda kinky
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cultured: berylman: [Fark user image image 225x224] I'm feeling seriously left out here Subby on my signature catchphrase

Deland is a very popular destination for skydivers. There is a small airport that caters to them. Many people go there every year to jump out of "de plane". Better?


Based on the number and type of stories we see about Skydive DeLand, I initially read that as 'craters them'
 
K-jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Datanerd: The meeting started more than an hour late Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m., after DeLand police officers trespassed the women and removed them from the building.


I don't even know how one does that.


It's a common legal term. The police read a statement to the individual that essentially says they are no longer welcomed by the property's possessor. The statement concludes by giving the individual two choices: either leave willfully or be arrested. At this point the individual has been "trespassed."
 
cgremlin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Datanerd: The meeting started more than an hour late Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m., after DeLand police officers trespassed the women and removed them from the building.

I don't even know how one does that.


It's where the police come and give you an official written trespass notice that says you are not welcome on the owner's property and that if you come on the property again, it will be considered trespassing and you will be arrested for it.  Disney did it all the time with problem guests when I worked there ("oh damn, that dude that gave you a hard time at the turnstiles got trespassed!!").  It's much easier to make a subsequent trespassing charge stick when it's documented like that.

Yeah, it sounds kinda weird, but that's actually the common terminology.  It's a lot shorter than "gave the suspects a trespass warning".
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.