 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(HelenaIR.com)   Have it your way at Burger King, unless your way involves brandishing a machete   (helenair.com) divider line
7
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

236 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2020 at 10:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Burger King and crazy people trifecta in play?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they spent hours negotiating with a machete wielding man and didn't just gun him down?

Hmmm.  Hmm.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you still get busy in the bathroom?
 
doomjesse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No subby.  Have it your way especially if you're brandishing a machete.  You think some minimum wage schlub wants a machete wound.  Just give him the food, that's punishment enough.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
holy smokes. thanks for not killing the poor guy.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.