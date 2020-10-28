 Skip to content
(CBS 46 Atlanta)   🎶 I want candy, tainted candy 🎶   (cbs46.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Want Candy
Youtube NPpFL4B2ovU
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If this is about the fentanyl lollypops, you have to pay extra for those.  No one is giving those away for free.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As a teenager living in the 80's, I sacrificed billions on tube socks thinking about her.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Family guy ooh a piece of candy
Youtube BmvLexamrmk
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No one is handing edibles out to children, that shiat's expensive.

Cops busted a dealer and the local news decided to fear monger for easy views. Just like every other year this happened.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Once again people, nobody is wasting good drugs giving them away to your kids.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nobody likes your kids enough to give them free drugs anonymously.
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
fark sakes, 70 grand of drugs hidden in candy packages isn't for handing out to the kids.

Talk about misguided sensationalist journalism.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Neighbors were even more shocked at the candy laced with narcotics found doors away from multiple families with young children.

You're not going to BELIEVE what Karen has in her nightstand if that shocks you
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"We were able to recover in excess of $70,000 worth of narcotics and a total of seven firearms, two of them being semiautomatic long guns and three of them being stolen,"

I wonder what will happen to the $35,000 worth of narcotics.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That was not the Bow Wow Wow/Soft Cell mashup I was expecting.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The first hit is always Fifth Avenue?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Soft Cell Tainted Love (1981)
Youtube CCTBuOheUpE

Another music video that doesn't stand up to time.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Civilized Barbarian: No one is handing edibles out to children, that shiat's expensive.

Cops busted a dealer and the local news decided to fear monger for easy views. Just like every other year this happened.


THIS.


ACAB
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "We were able to recover in excess of $70,000 worth of narcotics and a total of seven firearms, two of them being semiautomatic long guns and three of them being stolen,"

I wonder what will happen to the $35,000 worth of narcotics.


And the one squirt gun.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hey, you got your candy in my narcotics! No, you got your narcotics in my candy!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/CCTBuOhe​UpE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]
Another music video that doesn't stand up to time.


i like the black fan bearer
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hugram: As a teenager living in the 80's, I sacrificed billions on tube socks thinking about her.
[Fark user image image 194x260]


Hopefully you were an underage teenager
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: hugram: As a teenager living in the 80's, I sacrificed billions on tube socks thinking about her.
[Fark user image image 194x260]

Hopefully you were an underage teenager


She is 2 years older than me...
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Whew! I'm happy it was just THC edibles and not the evil LSD laced BLUE STAR temporary tattoos.
 
