(Omaha World Herald)   OK, it's a really cool, feel good story. But damn it I want 1 of these now. Tag for the guys friends that got it for him   (omaha.com) divider line
15
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images.gr-assets.comView Full Size

Always check you lawn for shrunken children before you mow
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Every Farker will want one for Xmas.
 
ansius
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
YELLING IS REMOTE CONTROL!!!1!

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
paranand
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was fairly impressed here in Germany when I recently passed by a house with a robotic lawnmower - think a Roomba for a small lawn. Very cool.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Got the end of season markdown model.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This will not end well.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/you can tell me by the way I walk
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
article: 'Ticknor, 49, has had his hip and knee replaced, so repairing his shattered upper leg was a challenge. Doctors put screws and plates in the leg.  But 10 weeks after surgery, his leg broke during physical therapy.  He had surgery again. About 10 weeks later, when he once again started to put weight on the leg, it broke. He had the surgery a third time'

Poor guy - wonder if all those years of driving a truck turned his legs to glass.
Or he has some underlying bone condition, because 49 is way too young.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This has my interest since I just this afternoon, pulled my neighbor out from under his lawn tractor he rolled on while cutting the drainage ditch. Luckily, he's just bruised up.

I'll be he'll go halfsies on one of these with me.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A feel good story from Omaha? I wonder if there's anything not so good going on over there pretty recently...

7 Hospitalized After Trump Rally When Many Supporters Were Stuck in the Cold Trying to Get Home
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nanim: article: 'Ticknor, 49, has had his hip and knee replaced, so repairing his shattered upper leg was a challenge. Doctors put screws and plates in the leg.  But 10 weeks after surgery, his leg broke during physical therapy.  He had surgery again. About 10 weeks later, when he once again started to put weight on the leg, it broke. He had the surgery a third time'

Poor guy - wonder if all those years of driving a truck turned his legs to glass.
Or he has some underlying bone condition, because 49 is way too young.


Car accident.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

paranand: I was fairly impressed here in Germany when I recently passed by a house with a robotic lawnmower - think a Roomba for a small lawn. Very cool.


My landlord here in Norway has one of those. It's actually kind of adorable, I love watching it roll around his yard.
 
Muzzleloader [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

paranand: I was fairly impressed here in Germany when I recently passed by a house with a robotic lawnmower - think a Roomba for a small lawn. Very cool.


Disney should make an r2d2 roomba.
They would really clean up.
😝
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: A feel good story from Omaha? I wonder if there's anything not so good going on over there pretty recently...

7 Hospitalized After Trump Rally When Many Supporters Were Stuck in the Cold Trying to Get Home


I dunno; I feel pretty good reading that headline.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

https://www.rcmowersusa.com/
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

paranand: I was fairly impressed here in Germany when I recently passed by a house with a robotic lawnmower - think a Roomba for a small lawn. Very cool.


You would have to hire a guard to watch it at my place, one of the meth heads that roams the neighborhood stealing everything thats not nailed down would take that thing fast.
 
