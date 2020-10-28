 Skip to content
 
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Panel of western states to independently review COVID-19 vaccine if FDA approves it, possibly because the FDA has been gutted and their scientists replaced with Folger's Crystals   (kiro7.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The pact includes Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada."

Good start for an independent Western States Alliance.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Trumper in charge of the FDA has already shown he will approve anything even if not supported by science. FDA approvals in the last year have killed people to keep donnie happy. Republicans hate and don't understand science and can not be trusted with anything to do with science.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's odd, Jim never has a second Covid vaccine at home.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see if they notice!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....Jim never vomits at home!
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought their coffee tasted marginally better the last time I had it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The doctor on NPR just now said that he's going to just send all COVID-19 patients home to deal with it themselves.  He's tired of treating sick people.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The GOP is trying to kill me.

My governor wants to keep me alive.

I'm damned sure going to listen to my governor over some FDA lackey
 
inner ted
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harlee: "The pact includes Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada."

Good start for an independent Western States Alliance.


Did not expect Nevada but ok I guess
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Schiller Visions: Hidden Camera Commercials - SNL
Youtube VdQKVDUBu2g
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If.
 
ng2810
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

inner ted: Harlee: "The pact includes Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada."

Good start for an independent Western States Alliance.

Did not expect Nevada but ok I guess


Its because they know that without California (ok just Los Angeles) they'd just be Arizona 1.5.

Alliances, how do they work?
 
guestguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

inner ted: Harlee: "The pact includes Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada."

Good start for an independent Western States Alliance.

Did not expect Nevada but ok I guess


I once gave a shot to a man in Reno, just to make him immune.
 
ng2810
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've taken to carrying these in my purse at all times now, just in case I run into some nut job who wants to cite a sacred text to justify their shiatty behavior.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I did have pocket bibles at one time but lost them.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The Trumper in charge of the FDA has already shown he will approve anything even if not supported by science. FDA approvals in the last year have killed people to keep donnie happy. Republicans hate and don't understand science and can not be trusted with anything to do with science.


And HHS Secretary Azar thinks the guy isn't Trumpy enough and is planning to fire him.
 
State_College_Arsonist [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Anti-vaxxer conspiracy mongering at work.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Man...60 Minutes covered subby's revelation about 20 years ago. And that was before the Tobacco 5's testimony in front of Congress was censored by corporate that led to their lead producer leaving and creating Frontline. What was his name? Al Pacino?

The 60 Minutes segment even had their classic stinger footage of a federal bureaucrat appearing as nearly a shadow through a closing door-- like a BigFoot in mid-stride looking over its shoulder.

Chilling.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ng2810: inner ted: Harlee: "The pact includes Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada."

Good start for an independent Western States Alliance.

Did not expect Nevada but ok I guess

Its because they know that without California (ok just Los Angeles) they'd just be Arizona 1.5.

Alliances, how do they work?


That's the way it's always been. The state was founded because California mining interests didn't want to do business with Utah Mormons.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, a coalition of southern and midwestern states has declared Covid a hoax, and the only valid treatment to be prayer...
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Anti-vaxxer conspiracy mongering at work.


No
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

inner ted: Harlee: "The pact includes Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada."

Good start for an independent Western States Alliance.

Did not expect Nevada but ok I guess


Water rights.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Firm Tautology: inner ted: Harlee: "The pact includes Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada."

Good start for an independent Western States Alliance.

Did not expect Nevada but ok I guess

Water rights.


And blackjack and hookers.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The Trumper in charge of the FDA has already shown he will approve anything even if not supported by science. FDA approvals in the last year have killed people to keep donnie happy. Republicans hate and don't understand science and can not be trusted with anything to do with science.


He can take them all first. In his tiny, limp, dick.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The doctor on NPR just now said that he's going to just send all COVID-19 patients home to deal with it themselves.  He's tired of treating sick people.


"First Do Nothing."
 
