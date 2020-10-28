 Skip to content
 
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Woodinville neighbors fight City Hall to keep 'Yoda Grove' park, fearing that the city will reduce it to a six-foot strip of grass. And as we all know, fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, and hate leads to City Hall   (kiro7.com) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We have altered the deal. Pray we do not alter it further.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How Yoda got his Grove back
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There is sufficient room in the universe for a Yoda / Doobie Brothers crossover song to exist
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Picture of said wetland.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But, where will the child play if they get rid of it?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nice things?

Not yours.
 
Mock26
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have no problem with reducing park space to increase wetland space.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No need to fight city hall. Now that Disney's lawyers have heard about it, expect your C&D within the week
 
