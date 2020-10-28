 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1919, Congress passed the Volstead act, enabling Prohibition. They would have been roundly mocked, but boos had just been outlawed   (history.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'll drink to that!
 
Jonathan Strange
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Clap clap.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Huh. I just queued up The Untouchables while pouring myself a gin and tonic. Kismet.
 
Snort
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 417x750]


It doesn't seem like enough PUNishment.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think they should bring back prohibition just for Subby.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 417x750]


They could have just sent him to the punitentiary.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Stop the suffraging!

Men go to war, they come back and women have gotten the vote and banned fun.
 
whidbey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now they need to legalize marijuana, full blown.


There are exactly a total of TWO states that still have total prohibition, Idaho and South Dakota.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Great headline.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Prohibition may have been the strangest bedfellows in the history US Politics:  the women's suffrage movement and its related Temperance crusaders on one hand, and the KKK who was at the peak of its power (they hated booze partly because they tended to be Baptists and Partly because those filthy papists loved it so much)
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: mjjt: [Fark user image 417x750]

They could have just sent him to the punitentiary.


I guess they felt they had sufficient proof.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/this is some HOTY shiat right here
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Magorn: Prohibition may have been the strangest bedfellows in the history US Politics:  the women's suffrage movement and its related Temperance crusaders on one hand, and the KKK who was at the peak of its power (they hated booze partly because they tended to be Baptists and Partly because those filthy papists loved it so much)


Yeah it was weird the more I looked into it and the Ken Burns Doc on it was pretty good too. Plus hey gave us all them mob movies in the future.
 
