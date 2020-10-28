 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Nigerian judge throws out homosexuality case against 47 men. In a row?   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Try not to do any anal on the way to the parking lot!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bslim: Try not to do any anal on the way to the parking lot!


Hey! Hey you! Get back here!
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll celebrate this ruling with a huge slice of buck cake.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He threw it out so hard it flew back and damaged his rectum.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a row? Sure! Ass to mouth... elephant chain...
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Nigerian law banning gay marriage, punishable by up to 14 years in prison,"

Umm...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free drinks?
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police said the men were being initiated into a gay club, but the defendants said they were attending a birthday party.

Same difference.
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"With a melon?"
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Initiated into a gay beat up club.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stile4aly: Police said the men were being initiated into a gay club, but the defendants said they were attending a birthday party.

Same difference.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: "The Nigerian law banning gay marriage, punishable by up to 14 years in prison,"

Umm...


Yeah is that in lieu of the whole til death do you part?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now they just need someone to help them get their millions of dollars out of the country. They will pay you a fee for your help.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did dey eat da poopoo?
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duckpoopy: Did dey eat da poopoo?


Well it was that or donated Trump steaks.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pueblonative: duckpoopy: Did dey eat da poopoo?

Well it was that or donated Trump steaks.


It is actually a reference to some religious nutjob in Africa who had a whole sermon on gay men claiming they eat poopoo. With his accent, it comes out dey eat da poopoo.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: pueblonative: duckpoopy: Did dey eat da poopoo?

Well it was that or donated Trump steaks.

It is actually a reference to some religious nutjob in Africa who had a whole sermon on gay men claiming they eat poopoo. With his accent, it comes out dey eat da poopoo.


Well, I did have a guy tongue-punch my fart box, once.  I guess to the uninitiated it could look like someone's trying to get chocolate soft-serve right from the machine...
 
wickedragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: pueblonative: duckpoopy: Did dey eat da poopoo?

Well it was that or donated Drumpf steaks.

It is actually a reference to some religious nutjob in Africa who had a whole sermon on gay men claiming they eat poopoo. With his accent, it comes out dey eat da poopoo.


I don't get why you'd just make shiat like that up.
It'll only lead to young men in his congregation happily doing their penis sword dance together thinking "We're not gay. None of us are eating shiat."
 
clawsoon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Homosexuality is outlawed in many socially conservative African societies where some religious groups brand it a corrupting Western import."

What are the chances that the religious groups themselves are corrupting Western imports?
 
