(Al Jazeera)   Russian strike on Syria's Idlib fighters sends a message. What message? Well, they're making it up as they go along, what's the word for that?   (aljazeera.com) divider line
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A trumprally
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is saying:

You push on Nagorno-Karabakh and we push Idlib.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cyka Blyat
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
почему нет?
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
improvising?
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Biden speech
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x248]


Seconded. It's nice that it's someone else's proxy war. Though I do hope that the Azeri effort collapses utterly, and no more Armenians die.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything burns?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOLO
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No, it's Drink More Ovaltine.

/what a mess of a situation
 
spacechecker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Russians are blatantly performing state attacks on their shady business partners in broad daylight. Why? Because they won. The world now plays at their level.
 
g.fro
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

spacechecker: The Russians are blatantly performing state attacks on their shady business partners in broad daylight. Why? Because they won. The world now plays at their level.


You think something's changed?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How soon before Russia denies it?
 
MBooda
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn idliberals.
 
Avery614
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When I read stories like this, I find comfort in the knowledge that geriatric Cartman a l'orange will use his savy and well staffed State Department to find every NATO related benefit we can squeeze out of this situation....
 
spacechecker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

g.fro: spacechecker: The Russians are blatantly performing state attacks on their shady business partners in broad daylight. Why? Because they won. The world now plays at their level.

You think something's changed?


Smarted because right after I posted that I asked myself that exact question. I guess it just seems to have gone from gangsters killing gangsters in the back alley at 3 am to open hits in the middle of the road in broad daylight. And now that I'm reading that I think of W invading a country and killing +100k civilians over family b.s.  So, I guess if I could smart twice I would. Good show sir or madam!
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

germ78: improvising?


импровизировать
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"More Hunter Biden propradana on Russia Times and the National Review."
 
Phocas
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Adlib a response to the Idlibs?
 
