(WAFB Baton Rouge)   You know what blows? Besides the upcoming election, recent supreme court appointment, and spiking COVID cases? The Category 2 hurricane hitting Louisiana this afternoon   (wafb.com) divider line
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does this hurricane have a name? I would be interested to know.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brantgoose: Does this hurricane have a name? I would be interested to know.


I think this one is Zeta.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do you know what sucks?

A vacuum cleaner
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: Do you know what sucks?

A vacuum cleaner


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Myrdinn: brantgoose: Does this hurricane have a name? I would be interested to know.

I think this one is Zeta.


I believe after the Greek alphabet is done they're gonna move to Runes next
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep I'm in Mobile, AL - expecting very strong TS or minimal Cat 1 winds.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: I believe after the Greek alphabet is done they're gonna move to Runes next


Zeta is still fairly early in the Greek/Phoenician alphabets.

Now, Psi...
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: cman: I believe after the Greek alphabet is done they're gonna move to Runes next

Zeta is still fairly early in the Greek/Phoenician alphabets.

Now, Psi...


When do we get to the Feanorian characters?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: Yep I'm in Mobile, AL - expecting very strong TS or minimal Cat 1 winds.


Up in Birmingham -- they're saying 20-40mph winds late tonight, but school isn't even canceled, so I'm not worried at all.

Actually hoping the rivers get full enough to paddle this weekend.

You know, so I can recreate Deliverance.

/had to Alabama this thread up a little
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, if it's not Cat 4 then I see no reason to fly into it.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Do you know what sucks?

A vacuum cleaner


"Your mom"

/had to be done
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can probably use all of their Trump flags to soak up the storm surge.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: When do we get to the Feanorian characters?


Not sure many folks know Tengwar...
So, 2021.  On a Thursday.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Here we go again with this icehole.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: cman: I believe after the Greek alphabet is done they're gonna move to Runes next

Zeta is still fairly early in the Greek/Phoenician alphabets.

Now, Psi...


Yeah there is still like 20 more to go? So this won't be a problem until, the 2nd week of November probably
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, guys. Maybe we should start taking this global warming thing seriously?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Does this hurricane have a name? I would be interested to know.


Ceti Alpha
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Katrina was bad, but I heard the Zetas aren't very nice either.

Hunker down my coastal compadres.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Myrdinn: brantgoose: Does this hurricane have a name? I would be interested to know.

I think this one is Zeta.

I believe after the Greek alphabet is done they're gonna move to Runes next


Hurricane Thorn has a ring to it.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw ice storms up in there...lost power for 28 hours...42 degrees in the house...no internet/cable until next tuesday...

Wait, did that technician just call me a bad name?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the record do not look up Zeta with safe search off lest ye be directed to sapphic erotica
/ya it's probably based on my search history...no regrets
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Do you know what sucks?

A vacuum cleaner


Why not both?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. Right in the storm's path. Joy.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CAT 2? pfft. 2020 must be getting tired.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: ArkPanda: When do we get to the Feanorian characters?

Not sure many folks know Tengwar...
So, 2021.  On a Thursday.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of all those disasters a Cat 2 hurricane hitting Louisiana is by far the least important.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically, it more blows than sucks.

I've been caught up in a hurricane evacuation in Louisiana. It's not fun. Stay safe, LA Farkers.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

germ78: You know, guys. Maybe we should start taking this global warming thing seriously?


It's all part of the natural cycle.

The one where CO2 spikes to the highest levels ever seen in 100 years.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to a very conservative friend of mine back during Katrina, if those people didn't want to deal with hurricanes, they shouldn't live there.

/we're not friends anymore
//for a variety of reasons
///I can only imagine his current politics.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Myrdinn: brantgoose: Does this hurricane have a name? I would be interested to know.

I think this one is Zeta.

I believe after the Greek alphabet is done they're gonna move to Runes next


I'm pretty sure if we get to Omega, Jesus returns on a cloud of glory.

Or maybe not. It's been awhile since I've read Revelations.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: [2020 every second...but wait there's more]


In a weird way I ole Billy oxyclean Mays. Ahh the easier, simpler times
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: germ78: You know, guys. Maybe we should start taking this global warming thing seriously?
It's all part of the natural cycle.
The one where CO2 spikes to the highest levels ever seen in 100 years.


Add some more zeros.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: germ78: You know, guys. Maybe we should start taking this global warming thing seriously?

It's all part of the natural cycle.

The one where CO2 spikes to the highest levels ever seen in 100 years.


And at the fastest rate ever recorded.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming soon... the Sanskrit hurricane appellation system. Look out for Gra
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... and the tornadoes it spawns are going to suck
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: germ78: You know, guys. Maybe we should start taking this global warming thing seriously?

It's all part of the natural cycle.

The one where CO2 spikes to the highest levels ever seen in 100 years.


You probably failed, or possibly never took, Earth Science.  Or, possibly, never go math beyond the 2nd grade.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Do you know what sucks?

A vacuum cleaner


#99835
<Guo_Si> Hey, you know what sucks?
<TheXPhial> vaccuums
<Guo_Si> Hey, you know what sucks in a metaphorical sense?
<TheXPhial> black holes
<Guo_Si> Hey, you know what just isn't cool?
<TheXPhial> lava?
 
khatores
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

g.fro: cman: Myrdinn: brantgoose: Does this hurricane have a name? I would be interested to know.

I think this one is Zeta.

I believe after the Greek alphabet is done they're gonna move to Runes next

I'm pretty sure if we get to Omega, Jesus returns on a cloud of glory.

Or maybe not. It's been awhile since I've read Revelations.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cman: Myrdinn: brantgoose: Does this hurricane have a name? I would be interested to know.

I think this one is Zeta.

I believe after the Greek alphabet is done they're gonna move to Runes next


qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I am honestly surprised trump hasn't blamed the media for making up hurricanes to make him look bad.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Surrender your boo-tah: germ78: You know, guys. Maybe we should start taking this global warming thing seriously?
It's all part of the natural cycle.
The one where CO2 spikes to the highest levels ever seen in 100 years.

Add some more zeros.

[Fark user image 460x259]


The meek trees will inherit the Earth.

And I guess I'm OK with that.  Trees are pretty nice.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: cman: I believe after the Greek alphabet is done they're gonna move to Runes next

Zeta is still fairly early in the Greek/Phoenician alphabets.

Now, Psi...


When we get to Omega, that's a year that has seen some serious shiat.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The eye looks like it's clearing out. It's still intensifying.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Spotted at the edge of the storm:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: cman: Do you know what sucks?

A vacuum cleaner

[Fark user image image 518x717]


Where was this woman at the beginning of California's forest fire problem? Look how clean the forest floor is.
 
I AM BECOME DERP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Major Hurr
 
I AM BECOME DERP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

khatores: cman: Myrdinn: brantgoose: Does this hurricane have a name? I would be interested to know.

I think this one is Zeta.

I believe after the Greek alphabet is done they're gonna move to Runes next

[qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 318x159]


Man woman person camera TV?
 
