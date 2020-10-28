 Skip to content
(Daily Star) The Cuban Missile Crisis ended 58 years ago today - leaving the way clear for Mankind to face the ultimate End of Level boss: 2020
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember sitting with my mom watching it on TV, and I was scared to death because she was scared. The good old days
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad was in the Air Force, crewing refueling tankers. He once mentioned seeing nuke-loaded fighters sitting engines-running on a runway was a bit scary.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vasily Arkhipov, the man who saved the world.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they gloss over the part where the US started it by putting missiles in Turkey again?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soupafi: Vasily Arkhipov, the man who saved the world.


I read a book about that.  Good thing he was there.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Kennedy argued that a blockade of Cuba was the more proportionate action - and years later he was vindicated: if American troops had landed on Cuban soil in 1962 they would have met not the 10,000 Soviet troops the CIA predicted but fully four times that many. Worse, the beachhead would have been incinerated by Castro's secret arsenal of small "battlefield" nukes that, again, the CIA had not discovered."
Wait - what? That's new to me.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Andric [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone's like "omfg 2020 amirite!!" Does anyone think 2021 is going to be better?
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Younger farkers who wanna laugh at boomers will never understand the amount to anxiety people lived with during the Cold War. Sure, the threat still remains but it was MUCH more possible in those days.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: I remember sitting with my mom watching it on TV, and I was scared to death because she was scared. The good old days


And then we got 2020.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that was a real crisis, if I remember from my previous life.
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is an excellent book about the events of the following two weeks after the crisis ended. I can't remember the name of it, quick Google search, no help.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lord Brixton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, western propaganda


Lets look at the reality of the situation and then ask ourselves how stupid the US was in all of this:

How JFK Almost Caused World War 3 | Adam Ruins Everything
Youtube Wy4THHeRJX8



Answer: Americans are farking idiots on power trips who dont think things through in any way
 
Rocket To Russia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Andric: Everyone's like "omfg 2020 amirite!!" Does anyone think 2021 is going to be better?


Of course! That's when Trump starts his second term.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gulley
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bruce Greenwood is awesome, but William Devane was a better JFK.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you're actually interested in the Cuban Missile Crisis instead of pissing and moaning about current news, here is a treasure trove of actual previously classified documents on it:

https://www.nsa.gov/news-features/dec​l​assified-documents/cuban-missile-crisi​s/

You can actually read where the NSA was reporting that ships had turned back.
https://www.nsa.gov/Portals/70/docume​n​ts/news-features/declassified-document​s/cuban-missile-crisis/24_october_vess​el_kislovodsk.pdf

1. HFDF FIX ON THE SOVIET CARGO SHIP KISLOVODSK (UIWR), ENROUTE
TO CUBA, INDICATES THAT THE SHIP HAS ALTERED COURSE TO THE
NORTH. 
FOLLOWING POSITIONS ARE AVAILABLE: 
23 1028Z 3530 N 2500 W C100
23 1500Z 3643 N 2432 W TRUE POSIT FM UKN 125
24 1533Z 4300 N 2512 W C65

The position lines should be read this way:

23 - Day of the month (in this case October 23rd, 1962)

1028Z - The time of the position in GMT/UTC time.

3530 N - Latitude, 35 degrees 30 minutes North

2500 W - Longitude, 25 degrees 00 minutes West

C100 - Likely a measure of how accurate the direction finding fix is.  This is a guess, but I'm thinking the C is a measure of how reliable the DF fix is, on a A (excellent) B (good) C (not great) kind of scale, with the number being an uncertainty circle, so the ship is within a circle 100 miles (nautical or statute?) in diameter.

The "TRUE POSIT FM UKN 125" was probably spotted by an aircraft or ship instead of by HF direction finding.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Andric: Everyone's like "omfg 2020 amirite!!" Does anyone think 2021 is going to be better?


Given the globally coordinated, altruistic, and competent responses national governments have mounted in response to the coronavirus, climactic, migratory, and groundwater crises, I don't see how the years between now and the AI singularity in 2029 can be anything but a golden age.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dittybopper: The "TRUE POSIT FM UKN 125" was probably spotted by an aircraft or ship instead of by HF direction finding.


Except that UKN-125 is the SIGINT designation for Royal Navy station at Scarborough

So it might be that it was either from an intercept by Scarborough, where the Royal Navy had an intercept station, and could be either a decryption of a message from the ship itself, or it could be a DF result from the Royal Navy, though unlikely because it says "TRUE POSIT".
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dittybopper: If you're actually interested in the Cuban Missile Crisis instead of pissing and moaning about current news, here is a treasure trove of actual previously classified documents on it:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
LOL keep dreaming! 2020 is a mini-boss at best.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was born on the 24th.  My dad was in the hospital thinking it was a hell of a time to bring a child into this world.
 
wantingout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sergeant Angle: I was born on the 24th.  My dad was in the hospital thinking it was a hell of a time to bring a child into this world.


Damn you're only 4 days old and you already have a fark account?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wantingout: Sergeant Angle: I was born on the 24th.  My dad was in the hospital thinking it was a hell of a time to bring a child into this world.

Damn you're only 4 days old and you already have a fark account?


Types pretty good for his age, too.

Hella precocious if you ask me.
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
