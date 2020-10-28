 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun) Weeners Christmas shopper stunned to find 'cute' Christmas reindeer ornament has VERY well-endowed package between its legs. Not red like Rudolphs but still illuminating   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    Weeners  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that British well endowed?
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are dumber than Americans.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: These people are dumber than Americans.


Nope
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They're really reaching for Hunter Biden scandals now.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That deer is horny!
 
SirMadness
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does anyone ever stop to think how utterly, completely insane it must look that we pretend animals don't have genitals and assholes?

Am I the only one who thinks about when some history student in 2600 is studying 21st century electronic media and thinks to themselves: "These people thought their games were so realistic and advanced, and yet bears in Skyrim don't have dicks?"
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is the reaction more "be still, my quivering heart" or "be still, my quivering loins"?  Who picks up ornaments to inspect a ceramic reindeer crotch?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
D'oh!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Brought to you by the creator of Blucifer?
 
animekev
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's a good this it wasn't a ceramic horse. They'd need to bring out the fainting couches.
 
hammettman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And The Sun is there!
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nice, big, red...nose?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Furry Christmas!!
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Does anyone ever stop to think how utterly, completely insane it must look that we pretend animals don't have genitals and assholes?

Am I the only one who thinks about when some history student in 2600 is studying 21st century electronic media and thinks to themselves: "These people thought their games were so realistic and advanced, and yet bears in Skyrim don't have dicks?"


Yes, but the horses balls shrink, or whatever, in Red Dead Redemption 2.

And let's not forget the countless mods for Skyrim. You can make the horse vulva any size you want.
 
animekev
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This brings to mind an exhibit I once say with real stuffed animals on display. I walked by the ram and it was standing on a mirror so when you looked down you could see it's intact and fully displayed stuffed penis and  a scrotum. It once must have been very proud.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hammettman: And The Sun is there!


It's the Scottish Sun.

Isn't that something of a contradiction?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's the real reason they wouldn't let him play any reindeer games.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Is that British well endowed?


I thought Harry had given up the unearned inheritance.
 
Jorgie [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you have a problem with that, please get sterilized.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And it's a barb wire fence away from "Hello ladies.  I was hoping we could discuss classic literature.  Maybe a nice chat about the post industrial writers."
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Give the deer a break, It was cold
 
cleek [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Does anyone ever stop to think how utterly, completely insane it must look that we pretend animals don't have genitals and assholes?

Am I the only one who thinks about when some history student in 2600 is studying 21st century electronic media and thinks to themselves: "These people thought their games were so realistic and advanced, and yet bears in Skyrim don't have dicks?"


Have you ever of mods?

Not that I know anything about that.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Is the reaction more "be still, my quivering heart" or "be still, my quivering loins"?  Who picks up ornaments to inspect a ceramic reindeer crotch?


Those that dnra.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jorgie: If you have a problem with that, please get sterilized.


It wasn't in murrica.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size

What a male truck might look like.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's the  Melania  " fark Christmas Limited Edition " ..
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Give the deer a break, It was cold


They shrink?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The real shock is nobody was threatening to sue, claiming to be 'offended' or otherwise traumatized
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
what's a punter? are they playing football in the store?
 
xalres
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Reminds me of when my then-three year old discovered her unicorn toy was packing. Without missing a beat she declared that it was a boy and is now a girl. We had a two minute conversation about what transgender was "Oh! Like auntie [name withheld]!" and that was that.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: what's a punter? are they playing football in the store?


Slang for customer
 
HKWolf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And all these years I thought they were singing Donner. Turns out it's Donger.
 
Galaxie500 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's nothing...a few years ago, L.L. Bean's flagship store introduced dog manniquins, some of which were very intact.
 
ingo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HKWolf: And all these years I thought they were singing Donner. Turns out it's Donger.


So where's Klitzen?
 
ingo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ingo: HKWolf: And all these years I thought they were singing Donner. Turns out it's Donger.

So where's Klitzen?


Yeah, I know.  That's what he said.
 
