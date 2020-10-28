 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Brand Eating)   Continuing a Thanksgiving tradition, Arby's brings deep-fried turkey sandwiches back to the menu, keeps them under 900 calories and 1700mg of sodium   (brandeating.com) divider line
25
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

543 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 28 Oct 2020 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correction: one serving is less than 900 calories and 1700mg of sodium, but a full sandwich is four servings.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sometime in the next three weeks:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/yeah, I know they don't deep-fry the whole turkey. But I easily amuse myself.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Give me two and a handful of napkins to cry into afterwards.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
1.7 grams is more than a day's worth of salt, but hey, if you only eat at Arby's once a year, you are probably not dead yet.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Do they deep fry the whole sandwich?
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm going to continue my tradition of picking up some smoked turkey from our local BBQ joint instead.

/only need about a pound for me, my wife, and my daughter
//no other family allowed
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Man, I'm getting Arby's for lunch today and I'd bet that they don't have these in Canada
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cornelius Dribble: Sometime in the next three weeks:

[Fark user image 640x427]

/yeah, I know they don't deep-fry the whole turkey. But I easily amuse myself.


I like the screen name. I have 244 Cornelius in my family tree, but no Dribbles yet. I should check for Dibbles.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dibbles? Oh, yeah. I have 36 of those. Some surprisingly close. Some are Dibblees, of course, which also amuses me. No Dibbleys though.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Arby's
Youtube 6vxQqdFOeoM
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Popeyes is selling whole cajun turkeys for thanksgiving. But since I will be alone this year I am having a steak.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image image 528x416]


Sir, this is not news; it's Fark.com.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

groppet: Popeyes is selling whole cajun turkeys for thanksgiving. But since I will be alone this year I am having a steak.


Yes I remember, I had the lasagna.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cornelius Dribble: Sometime in the next three weeks:

[Fark user image 640x427]

/yeah, I know they don't deep-fry the whole turkey. But I easily amuse myself.


For what it's worth, you amused us also. Sorry I can give but 1 funny.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And I will try it next time I hit Arby's.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
adweek.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I have 244 Cornelius in my family tree,


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If the farking Covid hasn't kilt ya, Arby's will get a nail in your coffin.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mod3072
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dang, the cranberry one sounds delicious, but if they're gonna truly make it American, they need to dip that bad boy in beer batter, deep fry the whole thing, and serve it with maple syrup dipping sauce. Go big or go home!
 
mod3072
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mod3072: Dang, the cranberry one sounds delicious, but if they're gonna truly make it American, they need to dip that bad boy in beer batter, deep fry the whole thing, and serve it with maple syrup dipping sauce. Go big or go home!


Oh, and a Diet Coke. Forgot that part.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

groppet: Popeyes is selling whole cajun turkeys for thanksgiving. But since I will be alone this year I am having a steak.


Deep fried?  I'd think about a whole one, even though I'd have to freeze a lot of it.
 
houginator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There's a guy on my drive home who runs a little grocery store in a town too small for a stop light at its main intersection.  On days when the weather is good, he is out front of the store grilling stuff for sale on his firepit. Prices are good and food is great (Despite being in SC, its more akin to Kansas style BBQ, which I like better), cooked slow for hours.  I swing by about once a week or so and pick something up for dinner.

He's offered to grill a turkey for us for Thanksgiving this year, which I am absolutely going to take him up on.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: groppet: Popeyes is selling whole cajun turkeys for thanksgiving. But since I will be alone this year I am having a steak.

Deep fried?  I'd think about a whole one, even though I'd have to freeze a lot of it.


I am guessing no because the commercial never said so.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.