Caption this candy shower
Original
‘’ 4 days ago  
Original:
media4.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 4 days ago  
"Taste the rainbow, biatch."
 
kdawg7736
‘’ 1 day ago  
You like Halloween candy, eh? Well have all the Halloween candy you can eat!
 
Fiction Fan
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Willy Wonka says HELLO and to stay the hell out of his business!"
 
Kick The Chair
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Honey, did you bring Johnny's insulin pen?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Caption...ok. For a moment there I thought photoshop and figured I'll put those kids in a whack-a-mole machine with the basket as the hammer.
:D

"It's raining candy! Hallelujah! It's raining candy!!"
 
