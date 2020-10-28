 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Fuzzy nut grabbers dropped   (usatoday.com) divider line
14
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

956 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2020 at 4:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is that what Captain Janeway puts in her coffee?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much harder would it really be to treat the monkeys better? I mean, let them hang out with other monkeys when off duty, feed em proper, etc.

People suck.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The actual headline from the article reads like something out of the Onion.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People care more about monkeys than children.....


Which is farking stupid, monkeys can't farm WoW gold.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the best of times, it was the BLURST of times?!
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline:

They have to determine the mental state of the person responsible for the shooting, according to the DA.

fooking go eat shiat

EVERY GOD DAM day of labor in my whole fooking life is fooking forced labor you shallow fook nut.
When the laws of your whole civilization are:food, shelter and water are not yours unless you pay the private profit margins for it, then all labor is forced labor.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh com'on, teaching animals to do that shiat is brilliant!
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: People care more about monkeys than children.....


Which is farking stupid, monkeys can't farm WoW gold.


Not so fast!
 
brandent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they'll chain some 10 year old kids up and have them do it.  Fine.  I'm sure there are variations of this that involve monkeys being 'trained' (coersion) and then being reasonably accommodated in living conditions.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"No kind shopper wants monkeys to be chained up and treated like coconut-picking machines," PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement.

Yeah! Those monkeys should be set free! To go pick coconuts on their own or something...
 
Snort
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's the best news since Marcel got cut from Friends.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: "No kind shopper wants monkeys to be chained up and treated like coconut-picking machines," PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement.

Yeah! Those monkeys should be set free! To go pick coconuts on their own or something...


They're doing the jobs American monkeys won't do!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: "No kind shopper wants monkeys to be chained up and treated like coconut-picking machines," PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement.

Yeah! Those monkeys should be set free! To go pick coconuts on their own or something...


Sharecropping Monkeys is the name of my Punk World Beats record label.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.