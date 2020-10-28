 Skip to content
(EurekAlert)   Teenage boys link smoking weed with more and better sex, someday. And totally not in Canada, either   (eurekalert.org) divider line
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone with an anxious wife too much in her thoughts and worry to have sex regularly knows that medical marijuana leads to more sex. Helps them be in the now instead of worrying about the kids homework or a work email.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrerRobot: Anyone with an anxious wife too much in her thoughts and worry to have sex regularly knows that medical marijuana leads to more sex. Helps them be in the now instead of worrying about the kids homework or a work email.


my wife smokes a bit daily after work, but on the weekends if she gets into it I can guarantee we're having a good session in bed afterwards.

/weed makes her randy!
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because after just one marijuana Becky can't say no!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We sometimes get teenage boys for summer help and I've told a couple of them how much happier they'll be when they get into their thirties and start having the real orgasms. They really value that sort of exchange with older male mentors.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine one day soon teenage boys will discover water is wet, rocks are hard, and the sun is hot; after they put down the doob and stop playing with their junk.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today I learned my wife is a Canadian teenage boy.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Where is the lie?
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thorpe: Today I learned my wife is a Canadian teenage boy.


I probably know her/him then, what her/his name?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

macadamnut: We sometimes get teenage boys for summer help and I've told a couple of them how much happier they'll be when they get into their thirties and start having the real orgasms. They really value that sort of exchange with older male mentors.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Adolescent girls and young women, however, were less swayed to future cannabis use by the messages and perceived links."

So... no
Fark user imageView Full Size

?
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Marijuana in your brain,
Takes more time to ejaculate,
Roll up a spliff for a wavy day,
With marijuana in your brain
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
But the study is from cow college wazzu (wsu), so...they're...having...sex...with....​..
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nothing to add? That's what I thought, tirob.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: But the study is from cow college wazzu (wsu), so...they're...having...sex...with....​..


They're having GREAT sex with...
 
