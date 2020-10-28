 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Chewy launches "virtual vet visits," plans to start by visiting Endor again   (cnbc.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Do they wear Chewy masks like that sturdy chick in the viral video?
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Let the virtual Wookie win...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Hey there vet Lady, can you please take a look at my wiener?"
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I know Chewy is supposed to be one of the good guys, but I would point out he doesn't do nearly as much charity as Darth Vader.

'Star Wars' characters visit kids in hospital: 'Bad guys doing good'
Youtube PcJXcvr_Ybc
 
ModernLuddite [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I know Chewy is supposed to be one of the good guys, but I would point out he doesn't do nearly as much charity as Darth Vader.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/PcJXcvr_​Ybc]


The Empire is interested only in the peace and prosperity of the galaxy. are you suggesting that anarchist rebels are somehow better for the healthcare system so wisely overseen by our Emperor?
 
