(Reuters)   Isn't this what led to the Planet of the Apes?
1621 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2020 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)



38 Comments
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
PETA? Yep.
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they having monkey kni
Fark user imageView Full Size
fe fights too?
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one? Original or reboot?
 
Talking_Toaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Theppa dung porn Coconut"

There really is a porn for everything!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more concerned about the sound of this "The PPA Dung Porn Coconut".

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We don't use monkeys to pick coconuts."
"But do you milk them?"
"The press conference is over. No further questions."
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they make the purple ones wash dishes?
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...an animal rights groups accused the industry of using monkey labour, an executive said, adding it was auditing plantations to show animals were not used.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fine but that's a guy that looks pretty afraid of monkeys.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, no, no. These were abused *human* slaves we used. All good?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biledriver: ...an animal rights groups accused the industry of using monkey labour, an executive said, adding it was auditing plantations to show animals were not used.
[Fark user image image 525x344]

Fine but that's a guy that looks pretty afraid of monkeys.


He's got a lovely bunch of coconuts.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I remember in "Escape from the Planet of the Apes," some weird disease killed all the dogs and cats, so people adopted apes, at first as pets, then, since they're smarter and adaptable, started sending them on errands until finally....a rebellion!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Which one? Original or reboot?


Those last two movies were damn great. The camera on the gun turret, while the ape commandeers it and then uses it, is just beautiful cinematography.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monkeys on the production line of a coconut milk operation seems like a good way to guarantee the workforce is going to dip into the product. Have you met monkeys?
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NO!
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can tell which people have never tried to train a monkey.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG, I dont know who's worse any more. PETA's insane claims, of morons who believe them. "Umm, yea they caught wild monkeys & trained them to harvest coconuts for them" And the moment they put said monkeys near any trees, "wait where did all those monkeys go" Human beings are so stupid.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
All I know is I hate every ape I see.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

whidbey: From what I remember in "Escape from the Planet of the Apes," some weird disease killed all the dogs and cats, so people adopted apes, at first as pets, then, since they're smarter and adaptable, started sending them on errands until finally....a rebellion!


Our last kitty died 37 years ago.

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: I hate every ape I see


from chimpan-A to chimpan-Z?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Inspector Clouseau on the beat
Youtube 6muq1smaVCQ


Half an hour old and nobody has posted this yet?

You people are losing your touch.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

guestguy: Jadedgrl: I hate every ape I see

from chimpan-A to chimpan-Z?


You'll never make a monkey out of me!
 
mikey15
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
On the case chief

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

phrawgh: whidbey: From what I remember in "Escape from the Planet of the Apes," some weird disease killed all the dogs and cats, so people adopted apes, at first as pets, then, since they're smarter and adaptable, started sending them on errands until finally....a rebellion!

Our last kitty died 37 years ago.

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 817x741]


That was my first exposure to time being whacky and asking whether time travel was real or whatever...I took those movies as damned serious as an 8 year old.  I never looked at apes at the zoo the same way.  I always half expected a chimp baby looking at me going "MA MA....MA MA....MA MA...."
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

whidbey: From what I remember in "Escape from the Planet of the Apes," some weird disease killed all the dogs and cats, so people adopted apes, at first as pets, then, since they're smarter and adaptable, started sending them on errands until finally....a rebellion!


And that weird disease... was brought by the astrochimps from the future.
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: whidbey: From what I remember in "Escape from the Planet of the Apes," some weird disease killed all the dogs and cats, so people adopted apes, at first as pets, then, since they're smarter and adaptable, started sending them on errands until finally....a rebellion!

And that weird disease... was brought by the astrochimps from the future.


And reduced the human races population...
 
whidbey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: whidbey: From what I remember in "Escape from the Planet of the Apes," some weird disease killed all the dogs and cats, so people adopted apes, at first as pets, then, since they're smarter and adaptable, started sending them on errands until finally....a rebellion!

And that weird disease... was brought by the astrochimps from the future.


Figures.  I hate causality loops.
 
guestguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jadedgrl: guestguy: Jadedgrl: I hate every ape I see

from chimpan-A to chimpan-Z?

You'll never make a monkey out of me!


memes.memedrop.ioView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Biledriver: ...an animal rights groups accused the industry of using monkey labour, an executive said, adding it was auditing plantations to show animals were not used.
[Fark user image image 525x344]

Fine but that's a guy that looks pretty afraid of monkeys.


I look at him surrounded by cocoanuts, looking confused and worried, and all I can hear is Don Knotts saying "There's just too many cocoanuts! What am I going to do with all these cocoanuts?!"
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Biledriver: ...an animal rights groups accused the industry of using monkey labour, an executive said, adding it was auditing plantations to show animals were not used.
[Fark user image image 525x344]

Fine but that's a guy that looks pretty afraid of monkeys.

I look at him surrounded by cocoanuts, looking confused and worried, and all I can hear is Don Knotts saying "There's just too many cocoanuts! What am I going to do with all these cocoanuts?!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Biledriver: ...an animal rights groups accused the industry of using monkey labour, an executive said, adding it was auditing plantations to show animals were not used.
[Fark user image 525x344]

Fine but that's a guy that looks pretty afraid of monkeys.


they fling poo, and that's a lot of monkeys.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trocadero: OtherLittleGuy: Which one? Original or reboot?

Those last two movies were damn great. The camera on the gun turret, while the ape commandeers it and then uses it, is just beautiful cinematography.


This part was so surreal I'd felt like I'd lost my mind.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I remember a movie back in the 70s where people had apes working in the mines and the hero of the movie insisted that they were people too and paid them with cans of Spam or something like that . Don't remember the name of the movie .
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What type of moron would believe that?
 
bbmaru
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: OMG, I dont know who's worse any more. PETA's insane claims, of morons who believe them. "Umm, yea they caught wild monkeys & trained them to harvest coconuts for them" And the moment they put said monkeys near any trees, "wait where did all those monkeys go" Human beings are so stupid.


I've seen it, tho just a village guy, not some farm or whatever. The dude wore a belt with a place to support a long bamboo pole.  The monkey was strapped into a little seat at the end of said pole.   The dude then lifted the pole up, braced on his belt, and then the monkey would grab the coconuts and drop them down. So yeah, it does happen, just maybe not to scale.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Horses have yet to be reached for comment.
 
