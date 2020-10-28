 Skip to content
(WREG Memphis)   Everything is biggest in Texas, including the number of coronavirus infections   (wreg.com) divider line
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://apps.texastribune.org/feature​s​/2020/texas-coronavirus-cases-map/?_ga​=2.103367552.1269601362.1603892005-849​217308.1603892005

This is the best source I've found for info on this if anyone is interested.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're actually holding our shiat together, somewhat, here in Houston.  There's still plenty of dumbasses so I really don't know how.  I think we're about to be hosed in Nov/Dec.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: We're actually holding our shiat together, somewhat, here in Houston.  There's still plenty of dumbasses so I really don't know how.  I think we're about to be hosed in Nov/Dec.


It's basically just Lina whipping the ol' boys club into shape.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Patriotic choking noises.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedums!

Tombstones in Texas cemetery

They said a mask was a choice
The President said he solved it
I died doing what I loved best.  Struggling to breathe
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As  Texas resident, I'm  not surprised when you have people shouting 'I ain't gonna wear no mask. What about muh free dumb'
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to boot out Trump and have a National Mask Up Law.

It's really the only way.
 
flood222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Infections?  oh noes.....
 
flood222
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

whidbey: We need to boot out Trump and have a National Mask Up lockdown Law.

It's really the only way.


Fixed that for you.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

UberDave: We're actually holding our shiat together, somewhat, here in Houston.  There's still plenty of dumbasses so I really don't know how.  I think we're about to be hosed in Nov/Dec.


Meanwhile go to montgomery county and not a mask in farking sight.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I'm declaring open season on the virus. Every Texan is hereby authorized to shoot the virus out of the air" is something I expect the governor to announce any day.

Just don't shoot the brisket.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: As  Texas resident, I'm  not surprised when you have people shouting 'I ain't gonna wear no mask. What about muh free dumb'


TFA is blaming the Mexicans though... must be a MAGAzine.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bumfuzzled: "I'm declaring open season on the virus. Every Texan is hereby authorized to shoot the virus out of the air" is something I expect the governor to announce any day.

Just don't shoot the brisket.


The average Texan can't plan that far ahead, so I wouldn't worry.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lifeless: UberDave: We're actually holding our shiat together, somewhat, here in Houston.  There's still plenty of dumbasses so I really don't know how.  I think we're about to be hosed in Nov/Dec.

It's basically just Lina whipping the ol' boys club into shape.


And they absolutely hate her for it.  For a newbie to a fairly large political office, she's been kicking ass.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who could have guessed that good 'ol gun-totin' liberal-bashin' freedumb-lovin Texas would have problems with COVID?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

don't care, played six
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: TuckFrump: As  Texas resident, I'm  not surprised when you have people shouting 'I ain't gonna wear no mask. What about muh free dumb'

TFA is blaming the Mexicans though... must be a MAGAzine.


So is this the 'importation of drugs and disease' that Trump said Mexicans were bringing to America?
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This article is another example of Fake News.... Heir Trumpf and his minions will not allow the blasphemy to continue. Everyone must consume the GOP koolaid.

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

UberDave: We're actually holding our shiat together, somewhat, here in Houston.  There's still plenty of dumbasses so I really don't know how.  I think we're about to be hosed in Nov/Dec.


Im also in HTX. (Garden Oaks)

Seems like basically everyone is wearing a mask. But thanksgiving is going to blow up.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This deadly and chronically debilitating disease has been brought to you by the GOP.
 
whidbey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: UberDave: We're actually holding our shiat together, somewhat, here in Houston.  There's still plenty of dumbasses so I really don't know how.  I think we're about to be hosed in Nov/Dec.

Im also in HTX. (Garden Oaks)

Seems like basically everyone is wearing a mask. But thanksgiving is going to blow up.


Anyone with an actual brain knows we aren't celebrating it this year.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: This deadly and chronically debilitating disease has been brought to you by is the embodiment of the GOP.


Fixed that there for ya
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whidbey: dothemath: UberDave: We're actually holding our shiat together, somewhat, here in Houston.  There's still plenty of dumbasses so I really don't know how.  I think we're about to be hosed in Nov/Dec.

Im also in HTX. (Garden Oaks)

Seems like basically everyone is wearing a mask. But thanksgiving is going to blow up.

Anyone with an actual brain knows we aren't celebrating it this year.


Thats convenient since no one can tolerate you enough to invite you to dinner.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnny queso: [Fark user image 425x212]
don't care, played six


I'm actually surprised they didn't have the same problem w/ the NBA in Orlando. The NHL was going to be fine, they bubbled up in Canada where they're too polite to spread COVID.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whidbey: dothemath: UberDave: We're actually holding our shiat together, somewhat, here in Houston.  There's still plenty of dumbasses so I really don't know how.  I think we're about to be hosed in Nov/Dec.

Im also in HTX. (Garden Oaks)

Seems like basically everyone is wearing a mask. But thanksgiving is going to blow up.

Anyone with an actual brain knows we aren't celebrating it this year.


Thats too bad because I already baked you a nice suckadick pie.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: UberDave: We're actually holding our shiat together, somewhat, here in Houston.  There's still plenty of dumbasses so I really don't know how.  I think we're about to be hosed in Nov/Dec.

Im also in HTX. (Garden Oaks)

Seems like basically everyone is wearing a mask. But thanksgiving is going to blow up.


It's about 75% masked in Katy, and that's only because 77449 spent most of the year with the most cases of any zip code.  The type of person who lives in Katy is the type of person to treat life like a get-rich-quick scheme anyway.
 
whidbey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: whidbey: dothemath: UberDave: We're actually holding our shiat together, somewhat, here in Houston.  There's still plenty of dumbasses so I really don't know how.  I think we're about to be hosed in Nov/Dec.

Im also in HTX. (Garden Oaks)

Seems like basically everyone is wearing a mask. But thanksgiving is going to blow up.

Anyone with an actual brain knows we aren't celebrating it this year.

Thats too bad because I already baked you a nice suckadick pie.


Now you can have it all to yourself.

FACE!
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lifeless: UberDave: We're actually holding our shiat together, somewhat, here in Houston.  There's still plenty of dumbasses so I really don't know how.  I think we're about to be hosed in Nov/Dec.

It's basically just Lina whipping the ol' boys club into shape.


Hidalgo has done jack shiat. Let me tell you something. I work a lot with the County and they are not really doing anything. Their Contact Tracing team operates mostly on folding tables crammed in a large open room or in enclosed offices with 2-3 people with no social distancing going on. This is your CONTACT TRACING TEAM, which should be exhibiting the highest standard possible. In talking with them also, they admittedly said that the protests set back their efforts enormously. What specifically has Hidalgo done that the people of Houston have not done themselves?
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lifeless: dothemath: UberDave: We're actually holding our shiat together, somewhat, here in Houston.  There's still plenty of dumbasses so I really don't know how.  I think we're about to be hosed in Nov/Dec.

Im also in HTX. (Garden Oaks)

Seems like basically everyone is wearing a mask. But thanksgiving is going to blow up.

It's about 75% masked in Katy, and that's only because 77449 spent most of the year with the most cases of any zip code.  The type of person who lives in Katy is the type of person to treat life like a get-rich-quick scheme anyway.


In their mind they are just temporarily embarrassed river oaks residents.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Lifeless: UberDave: We're actually holding our shiat together, somewhat, here in Houston.  There's still plenty of dumbasses so I really don't know how.  I think we're about to be hosed in Nov/Dec.

It's basically just Lina whipping the ol' boys club into shape.

Hidalgo has done jack shiat. Let me tell you something. I work a lot with the County and they are not really doing anything. Their Contact Tracing team operates mostly on folding tables crammed in a large open room or in enclosed offices with 2-3 people with no social distancing going on. This is your CONTACT TRACING TEAM, which should be exhibiting the highest standard possible. In talking with them also, they admittedly said that the protests set back their efforts enormously. What specifically has Hidalgo done that the people of Houston have not done themselves?


Well she tried to do a mask mandate early before governor gimp shut it down.
 
whidbey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lifeless: dothemath: UberDave: We're actually holding our shiat together, somewhat, here in Houston.  There's still plenty of dumbasses so I really don't know how.  I think we're about to be hosed in Nov/Dec.

Im also in HTX. (Garden Oaks)

Seems like basically everyone is wearing a mask. But thanksgiving is going to blow up.

It's about 75% masked in Katy, and that's only because 77449 spent most of the year with the most cases of any zip code.  The type of person who lives in Katy is the type of person to treat life like a get-rich-quick scheme anyway.


My cousin lives there and I'm getting a kick out of this reply.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If they'd stop testing for coronavirus, they wouldn't have so many cases.
 
caguru
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
News flash: the most populous states have the most overall cases.

There are still states with more cases per capita.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: the money is in the banana stand: Lifeless: UberDave: We're actually holding our shiat together, somewhat, here in Houston.  There's still plenty of dumbasses so I really don't know how.  I think we're about to be hosed in Nov/Dec.

It's basically just Lina whipping the ol' boys club into shape.

Hidalgo has done jack shiat. Let me tell you something. I work a lot with the County and they are not really doing anything. Their Contact Tracing team operates mostly on folding tables crammed in a large open room or in enclosed offices with 2-3 people with no social distancing going on. This is your CONTACT TRACING TEAM, which should be exhibiting the highest standard possible. In talking with them also, they admittedly said that the protests set back their efforts enormously. What specifically has Hidalgo done that the people of Houston have not done themselves?

Well she tried to do a mask mandate early before governor gimp shut it down.


They did, but a mask mandate was never going to have legs. It ended up backfiring because it gave the opportunity for our governor to strike it down which a good amount of people interpreted as "You don't need to wear a mask." Had they continued down the path of educating and calling for it, I feel that it would have been the better path. Despite that however, I cannot really criticize that too much, but the fact remains - she has not done anything to impact the spread of COVID here. You can thank much of our recovery numbers to the Medical Center and UTMB which are extremely prepared.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: Well she tried to do a mask mandate early before governor gimp shut it down.


When the med center filled up over the summer, she used eminent domain to claim PPE for the healthcare workers when private suppliers were gouging hospitals. She saved thousands of lives single-handedly, and that makes racists and sexists quite leery since they don't have anything else to criticize her about.
 
knight_on_the_rail
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: whidbey: dothemath: UberDave: We're actually holding our shiat together, somewhat, here in Houston.  There's still plenty of dumbasses so I really don't know how.  I think we're about to be hosed in Nov/Dec.

Im also in HTX. (Garden Oaks)

Seems like basically everyone is wearing a mask. But thanksgiving is going to blow up.

Anyone with an actual brain knows we aren't celebrating it this year.

Thats convenient since no one can tolerate you enough to invite you to dinner.


I lol'd
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lifeless: lilplatinum: Well she tried to do a mask mandate early before governor gimp shut it down.

When the med center filled up over the summer, she used eminent domain to claim PPE for the healthcare workers when private suppliers were gouging hospitals. She saved thousands of lives single-handedly, and that makes racists and sexists quite leery since they don't have anything else to criticize her about.


A brown millennial woman who speaks Spanish.   The motherfarkers in conroe's worst nightmare.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lifeless: dothemath: UberDave: We're actually holding our shiat together, somewhat, here in Houston.  There's still plenty of dumbasses so I really don't know how.  I think we're about to be hosed in Nov/Dec.

Im also in HTX. (Garden Oaks)

Seems like basically everyone is wearing a mask. But thanksgiving is going to blow up.

It's about 75% masked in Katy, and that's only because 77449 spent most of the year with the most cases of any zip code.  The type of person who lives in Katy is the type of person to treat life like a get-rich-quick scheme anyway.


I mean I get why that area is attractive to someone with a bunch of kids and everything but youre basically right. If the neighborhood had a logo it would be a seadoo pulling a white guy using two cases of Natty Light for water skis.
 
whidbey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

caguru: News flash: the most populous states have the most overall cases.

There are still states with more cases per capita.


Almost all of them are in the South.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lifeless: lilplatinum: Well she tried to do a mask mandate early before governor gimp shut it down.

When the med center filled up over the summer, she used eminent domain to claim PPE for the healthcare workers when private suppliers were gouging hospitals. She saved thousands of lives single-handedly, and that makes racists and sexists quite leery since they don't have anything else to criticize her about.


The med center did not fill up. That is an outright lie. It wasn't even due to COVID cases that we saw a spike and we had overflow facilities here that were never even used. She did not save "thousands of lives". The one thing she could do but has failed to do is make rapid testing (same day or next day results) available.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

whidbey: caguru: News flash: the most populous states have the most overall cases.

There are still states with more cases per capita.

Almost all of them are in the South.


Narrator: None of them are in the South.

"Texas has actually fared far better than the Dakotas, Montana, Wisconsin and Wyoming for per capita infections in recent weeks "
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: I mean I get why that area is attractive to someone with a bunch of kids and everything but youre basically right


Katy screams "I'm racist but can't afford to live in the Woodlands"
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: whidbey: caguru: News flash: the most populous states have the most overall cases.

There are still states with more cases per capita.

Almost all of them are in the South.

Narrator: None of them are in the South.

"Texas has actually fared far better than the Dakotas, Montana, Wisconsin and Wyoming for per capita infections in recent weeks "


The important thing is that words were typed on the internet.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whidbey: caguru: News flash: the most populous states have the most overall cases.

There are still states with more cases per capita.

Almost all of them are in the South.


No they aren't. They are almost all smaller states that were insulated from the 1st wave of COVID and are only now seeing it impacting them. These happen to almost all be less populated states with less healthcare resources due to a less dense population and being underfunded. It has little to do with political affiliation. The Northeast got absolutely demolished and is about to get hit again. Is that because it is mostly liberal? No, it is because they have a higher population density. Stop being a douche.
 
godxam
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: TuckFrump: As  Texas resident, I'm  not surprised when you have people shouting 'I ain't gonna wear no mask. What about muh free dumb'

TFA is blaming the Mexicans though... must be a MAGAzine.


To what MAGAzine are you referring.  If the The Texas Tribune (head quartered is Austin) it is not a MAGAzine.  What they are blaming it on is:

Health officials are blaming the spike on family gatherings, multiple generations living in the same household and people under 40 going out to shop or conduct business.

Hispanics tend more to live in multi-generation households.  They are over-represented in the front line workers and having witnessed maskless gatherings in public parks - they tend to be also over-represented there.  I'm no MAGAturd but based on my observations over the last 8 months - I'm not surprised that Hispanics are over-represented in the case load.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: dothemath: I mean I get why that area is attractive to someone with a bunch of kids and everything but youre basically right

Katy screams "I'm racist but can't afford to live in the Woodlands"


"I can't afford Cinco Ranch gated communities and don't want to live in Brookshire!"
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

godxam: To what MAGAzine are you referring.  If the The Texas Tribune (head quartered is Austin) it is not a MAGAzine.  What they are blaming it on is:


It was a joke, Francis.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
dothemath:

I mean I get why that area is attractive to someone with a bunch of kids and everything but youre basically right. If the neighborhood had a logo it would be a seadoo pulling a white guy using two cases of Natty Light for water skis.

Do you want that white man to have a mullet or just bleached tips? The wrap-around shades are a requirement and not open for negotiation.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: lilplatinum: dothemath: I mean I get why that area is attractive to someone with a bunch of kids and everything but youre basically right

Katy screams "I'm racist but can't afford to live in the Woodlands"

"I can't afford Cinco Ranch gated communities and don't want to live in Brookshire!"


I shouldn't talk shiat, I grew up in Kingwood in the class when the girls did the armed robberies and made national news and a shiatty made for tv movie.  The newspaper article began "Kingwood is a place so white the bruenettes stand out"
 
Lifeless
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Lifeless: lilplatinum: Well she tried to do a mask mandate early before governor gimp shut it down.

When the med center filled up over the summer, she used eminent domain to claim PPE for the healthcare workers when private suppliers were gouging hospitals. She saved thousands of lives single-handedly, and that makes racists and sexists quite leery since they don't have anything else to criticize her about.

The med center did not fill up. That is an outright lie. It wasn't even due to COVID cases that we saw a spike and we had overflow facilities here that were never even used. She did not save "thousands of lives". The one thing she could do but has failed to do is make rapid testing (same day or next day results) available.


If she had wasted that money on unreliable testing that lured the population into a false sense of security, you'd be calling her a tax-and-spend liberal who would rather buy a pound of cure than an ounce of prevention; but she acted responsibly and put our doctors in a position to save lives, so you have to fabricate your criticism because there isn't a legitimate to be found.
 
