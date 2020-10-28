 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Look out Ned, he's comin' right for us   (news.yahoo.com)
65
    More: Sad  
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope he had the right tag.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sucks.  But "watching the sun set"?  It doesn't look like you can get a good view of the setting sun there.  It *is*, however, secluded.  I hope this guy didn't get shot mid-coitus.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking to reporters Monday, Weintraub said law enforcement are still trying to figure out what caused the shooting

Hint: it's not a "what"
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: That sucks.  But "watching the sun set"?  It doesn't look like you can get a good view of the setting sun there.  It *is*, however, secluded.  I hope this guy didn't get shot mid-coitus.


I'm having a tough time thinking of a better way to go.  I would feel bad for his partner, she's going to need some therapy.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Zed can be a real asshole to his brothers
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UberDave: That sucks.  But "watching the sun set"?  It doesn't look like you can get a good view of the setting sun there.  It *is*, however, secluded.  I hope this guy didn't get shot mid-coitus.


It's awful when your petit mort is embiggened.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"we don't even know if a crime has been committed yet" Yea, about that.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They have to determine if a crime was committed?

Somebody was shot and killed while minding their own business.  In what way is that not a crime?  Negligent homicide at the very least.

Jesus man, gun safety is pretty farking simple.  Don't shoot what you don't want to kill and make godamn sure you know what's around what you're shooting at.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: Speaking to reporters Monday, Weintraub said law enforcement are still trying to figure out what caused the shooting

Hint: it's not a "what"


I'm going to go with someone aimed a gun at him and pulled the trigger.
 
whidbey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hunting is stupid, outdated and a danger to the populace.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, that's seriously f**ked up.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"18-year-old Jason Kutt was killed after a shooting at Nockamixon Park. Hunting was allowed at there during the day of the shooting, Weintraub said."

You guys are farking idiots.


You guys are farking idiots.
 
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Antidamascus: "we don't even know if a crime has been committed yet" Yea, about that.


Well, it could have been a perfectly responsible gun owning citizen who got shiatfaced and thought he was shooting at a deer.
No criminal intent, no crime.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "18-year-old Jason Kutt was killed after a shooting at Nockamixon Park. Hunting was allowed at there during the day of the shooting, Weintraub said."

You guys are farking idiots.

You guys are farking idiots.


So's the article's editor.

Ha- editor. I made myself LOL.
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "18-year-old Jason Kutt was killed after a shooting at Nockamixon Park. Hunting was allowed at there during the day of the shooting, Weintraub said."

You guys are farking idiots.

You guys are farking idiots.


At least most of us don't smart our own posts.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"We want to get to the bottom of this. We don't have any suspects, we don't even know if a crime has been committed yet." he said.

Weintraub said investigators have to determine if anything criminal occurred. They have to determine the mental state of the person responsible for the shooting, according to the DA.

LOL. At least we know that the suspect is white.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We don't have any suspects, we don't even know if a crime has been committed yet." he said.

I see many fellow commentators are already beginning to see the problem.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whidbey: Hunting is stupid, outdated and a danger to the populace.


I disagree with that statement entirely, but you be you.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How about we let them investigate. Plenty of people die in car ACCIDENTS for which the others do not go to jail.
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bad day to wear the Viking hat with the horns, buddy.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jso2897: No criminal intent, no crime.


LOL.

Driving 100+ MPH on the highway and you crash into someone?  "But officer, I didn't INTEND to hit them!"  "Well, that changes everything!  You're free to go, son."

The hunter was negligent.  That's a crime.
 
srb68
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jso2897: Antidamascus: "we don't even know if a crime has been committed yet" Yea, about that.

Well, it could have been a perfectly responsible gun owning citizen who got shiatfaced and thought he was shooting at a deer.
No criminal intent, no crime.


As a responsible gun owner myself I am completely aware of what my target is, what is behind my target and the trajectory of the round. 600 feet is not a long distance to shoot with a rifle. A hunter needs to know if he's taking a safe shot! That the asshole hasn't come forward shows that he's not a hunter so much as an idiot with a gun.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"We want to get to the bottom of this. We don't have any suspects, we don't even know if a crime has been committed yet." he said. "But we need to understand how Jason Kutt died."

God bless the 2nd Amendment
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jso2897: BigNumber12: "18-year-old Jason Kutt was killed after a shooting at Nockamixon Park. Hunting was allowed at there during the day of the shooting, Weintraub said."

You guys are farking idiots.

You guys are farking idiots.

At least most of us


Are you with the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bfh0417: How about we let them investigate. Plenty of people die in car ACCIDENTS for which the others do not go to jail.


Yeah it's like that time I ran a family of five off of the road and then left the scene as their car caught fire because I thought they were a deer.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SBinRR: edmo: Speaking to reporters Monday, Weintraub said law enforcement are still trying to figure out what caused the shooting

Hint: it's not a "what"

I'm going to go with someone aimed a gun at him and pulled the trigger.


Someone pointed a gun. We don't know if it was actually aimed at him.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: SBinRR: edmo: Speaking to reporters Monday, Weintraub said law enforcement are still trying to figure out what caused the shooting

Hint: it's not a "what"

I'm going to go with someone aimed a gun at him and pulled the trigger.

Someone pointed a gun. We don't know if it was actually aimed at him.


We know 100% it was aimed at him. That's how the slug got into his neck.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: They have to determine if a crime was committed?

Somebody was shot and killed while minding their own business.  In what way is that not a crime?  Negligent homicide at the very least.

Jesus man, gun safety is pretty farking simple.  Don't shoot what you don't want to kill and make godamn sure you know what's around what you're shooting at.


Hunting was allowed at park that day.

They don't have a suspect(s).

What I'm assuming they're doing is putting out a "hey, we know hunting was allowed this day, whoever did this just please come forward and tell us about how you thought he was a white tail (or whatever the season is there)."

If they come put and say "we're gonna hang whoever did this high when we find out."  The family and or friends of the "hunter" or even the hunter themselves aren't going to come forward.  By saying it that way it gives incentives for people who knew the hunter that day or the hunter themselves might come forward and say "john Smith was out hunting that day, he isn't a killer, it must have been a bad accident."
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Antidamascus: "we don't even know if a crime has been committed yet" Yea, about that.


Hunters get a free pass on murder.
 
srb68
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: SBinRR: edmo: Speaking to reporters Monday, Weintraub said law enforcement are still trying to figure out what caused the shooting

Hint: it's not a "what"

I'm going to go with someone aimed a gun at him and pulled the trigger.

Someone pointed a gun. We don't know if it was actually aimed at him.


You're responsible for your round period end full stop
The "hunter" should come forward!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: WelldeadLink: SBinRR: edmo: Speaking to reporters Monday, Weintraub said law enforcement are still trying to figure out what caused the shooting

Hint: it's not a "what"

I'm going to go with someone aimed a gun at him and pulled the trigger.

Someone pointed a gun. We don't know if it was actually aimed at him.

We know 100% it was aimed at him. That's how the slug got into his neck.


Could have been a ricochet or through and through or the hunter may have just missed.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you're going into the woods in hunting season, wear orange. There's a whole lot of armed Cletuses who will shoot at any vague shape
 
Akuinnen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
srb68
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: DoctorCal: WelldeadLink: SBinRR: edmo: Speaking to reporters Monday, Weintraub said law enforcement are still trying to figure out what caused the shooting

Hint: it's not a "what"

I'm going to go with someone aimed a gun at him and pulled the trigger.

Someone pointed a gun. We don't know if it was actually aimed at him.

We know 100% it was aimed at him. That's how the slug got into his neck.

Could have been a ricochet or through and through or the hunter may have just missed.


600 feet is not a great distance.  Gotta know what is behind what you're shooting at!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, I'll go to the hunter's Thanksgiving dinner but I'll only have one serving

/Hot Shots
 
Sentient
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As a frequent trail-runner and hiker, this kind of shiat scares me more than the arseholes with unleased "don't worry he's friendly" dogs. You just don't know what kind of day Cleatus had before he decided to go out & shoot something.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

poorjon: If you're going into the woods in hunting season, wear orange. There's a whole lot of armed Cletuses who will shoot at any vague shape


There are a whole lot of guys that only pick up a rifle for deer season and their marksmanship reflects it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: [i.imgur.com image 850x478]


I typeded it but you win this one.
Curled toes of rage
 
TheraTx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whidbey: Hunting is stupid, outdated and a danger to the populace.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Speaking to reporters Monday, Weintraub said law enforcement are still trying to figure out what caused the shooting.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm guessing this
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

whidbey: Hunting is stupid, outdated and a danger to the populace.


I prefer my deer to starve due to overpopulation, but not before they spread ticks and Lyme disease to epidemic proportions (like in the Northeast).  Screw that hunting crap.

/Deer is yummy
 
Rocket To Russia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We don't have any suspects, we don't even know if a crime has been committed yet." he said.

Weintraub said investigators have to determine if anything criminal occurred.

A young man was shot to death, YES a crime was committed, you farking poltroon!
Weintraub must be setting the stage in case the killer is one of his buddies.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

whidbey: Hunting is stupid, outdated and a danger to the populace.


Excessive numbers of deer within a metro area is a danger to the populace.  Alerting the folks to know about an upcoming cull (so they'll stay the fark away) and using skilled hunters to thin the herd is the smart thing to do.

We had a big brouhaha in Indianapolis a few years back about a cull at one of the larger parks in Indy.  Animal rights folks were against it, but there had been many instances of drivers hitting deer, and hitting a deer can total a car, not to mention a possible cascade of wrecks as folks try to avoid the first wrecked vehicle.

The deer that were killed were far underweight and malnourished.  The park itself showed signs of over-grazing and damage to the habitat.

I'd agree that hunting exotic animals is stupid, but the USA supposedly has more deer now than any time in its history.  Using firearms is a better option than leaving out poisoned bait, as other animals won't be affected (e.g., scavengers eating a poisoned deer carcass are also poisoned) or leg traps.  The culled deer can be given over to a butcher, and the venison given out to food banks.

It's not just deer.  My parents had a small farm on a peninsula formed by the Kentucky River, and people would dump dogs out there all the time.  The river kept them on the peninsula, and packs of dogs would begin to run down cattle.  At $1200-1500 per head, a farmer can't afford to lose even one cow to feral dogs.  Every few years, the neighbors on the peninsula would have to go on a dog hunt to get rid of them.  Capturing them and sending them to a shelter wasn't an option; once they go wild, they stay wild.  As with deer, traps and poison bait often kill other animals, so skilled hunters with firearms is the best option.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: DoctorCal: WelldeadLink: SBinRR: edmo: Speaking to reporters Monday, Weintraub said law enforcement are still trying to figure out what caused the shooting

Hint: it's not a "what"

I'm going to go with someone aimed a gun at him and pulled the trigger.

Someone pointed a gun. We don't know if it was actually aimed at him.

We know 100% it was aimed at him. That's how the slug got into his neck.

Could have been a ricochet or through and through or the hunter may have just missed.


I'll give you the ricochet, but otherwise, the trajectory of the round was exactly where it was aimed, notwithstanding the perception of the shooter being otherwise (including the expectation of hitting a target closer to the shooter). When you discharge a weapon, you aren't just responsible for the result you wish for, you are responsible for the actual outcome. Whether or not the shooter is identified and convicted of some criminal offense, it is an absolute, inarguable fact that the shooter is completely responsible for the death of another person.
 
hej
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"we don't even know if a crime has been committed yet."

Seriously?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Antidamascus: "we don't even know if a crime has been committed yet" Yea, about that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bslim: "We want to get to the bottom of this. We don't have any suspects, we don't even know if a crime has been committed yet." he said. "But we need to understand how Jason Kutt died."

God bless the 2nd Amendment


Pretty obvious the bullet to the neck is how he died.

So you mean you want to find out who is responsible for his death.  You are already approaching this with kid gloves and with more compassion that if it were a stray bullet in an urban setting.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, at least, we got our home safety guns.
Who cares about unintended collateral damage, not the NRA or the GOP, that's who.
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

indy_kid: jso2897: No criminal intent, no crime.

LOL.

Driving 100+ MPH on the highway and you crash into someone?  "But officer, I didn't INTEND to hit them!"  "Well, that changes everything!  You're free to go, son."

The hunter was negligent.  That's a crime.


srb68: jso2897: Antidamascus: "we don't even know if a crime has been committed yet" Yea, about that.

Well, it could have been a perfectly responsible gun owning citizen who got shiatfaced and thought he was shooting at a deer.
No criminal intent, no crime.

As a responsible gun owner myself I am completely aware of what my target is, what is behind my target and the trajectory of the round. 600 feet is not a long distance to shoot with a rifle. A hunter needs to know if he's taking a safe shot! That the asshole hasn't come forward shows that he's not a hunter so much as an idiot with a gun.


How gross and obvious does sarcasm have to be for Fark to pick up on it anymore?
If I had suggested that the hunter should be able to sue the victim's estate for getting in the way of his shot would it have tipped you off?
 
