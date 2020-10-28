 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Duplicate of another approved link: 10999491


(Fox News)   Aw, rats   (foxnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

713 clicks;  Favorite   |   Watch

16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pit of Rats" is the name of my thrash metal band.

/playing a bar mitzvah near you soon...
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This man was reportedly seen in the vicinity.
 
tina451
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well I just learned a pack of rats is really called a "Mischief" so I learned something cool and new today.
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And super rats
 
wild9
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh the stories this man will have now...."Oh you think that's bad?....This one time when I fell into a pit of rats" is gonna be a show stopper.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tina451: Well I just learned a pack of rats is really called a "Mischief" so I learned something cool and new today.


Google "rat king'
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They had to go somewhere...
Fark user imageView Full Size

drink
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Rats... Why'd it have to be rats.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagSeven
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tina451: Well I just learned a pack of rats is really called a "Mischief" so I learned something cool and new today.


Talk about misnaming. It makes it seem like they'll tickle your feet or hide your wallet and not gnaw the plague directly into you while you scream for the release and mercy of death.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Give the kid a few years, and we will have a real life RatMan!

Slightly different silhouette from Bruce Wayne, to be sure...
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Poor guy, this happened to him yesterday too.

Fark user imageBad: falling into sinkhole while waiting for bus. Way, way worse: falling into Stephen King short story while waiting for bus
 
kwood_rng
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Clutch - "Rats"
Youtube 98E6mHF30dk
 
TheraTx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
two days in a row? what are the odds?

/reported yesterday
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MagSeven: tina451: Well I just learned a pack of rats is really called a "Mischief" so I learned something cool and new today.

Talk about misnaming. It makes it seem like they'll tickle your feet or hide your wallet and not gnaw the plague directly into you while you scream for the release and mercy of death.


thesprucepets.comView Full Size
demilked.comView Full Size

treehugger.comView Full Size

rlv.zcache.comView Full Size

Mischief? More like an "Awwwwwww who's a cute little ratty? You are, yes you are" of rats
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Repeat
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.