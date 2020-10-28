 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Today in surprise pandemic shortages: used cars   (npr.org) divider line
12
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

350 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2020 at 1:20 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Obvious is right. I've been casually shopping new and used cars for over a year, and the past 6 months have been insane.

Even if you use something like TrueCar or CarGurus, today's "great deal" would have been "slightly overpriced" earlier in the year.

I'm not even mad, though -- I think the world is finally starting to realize that cars don't just fall apart after 3-4 years*, so they're justifiably holding their value better now. Covid just sped that up.

*Land Rover and Jaguar excepted
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My oldest started college this year and I needed to get her a car. Fortunately, I started in March before the prices went crazy, but they were Still high. In my price range there was mostly over priced junk, but I did eventually find a nice one, but it was a manual. Turns out most people today don't know what to do with 3 foot pedals, so the pool of potential buyers is smaller.  I bought it and taught her to drive a stick. She hated it in the beginning, but it was worth it.
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What's interesting about this is I remember there being concern rental car companies going out of business would flood the market with used cars, pushing prices below anything viable.

Instead, the opposite happened.

Funny that.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I'm not even mad, though -- I think the world is finally starting to realize that cars don't just fall apart after 3-4 years*, so they're justifiably holding their value better now.


It wasn't all that long ago when that was actually true, or at least true enough.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Our public transit system mandates everyone wear a mask, and, to my daily riding delight, everyone actually does, haha.

But I completely understand why folks are flocking to cars (new car supply being choked off by factory closures doesn't help either).
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: *Land Rover and Jaguar excepted


I knew a person that leased a Land Rover and another that leased a Jag- both of them had the exact same experience when the lease was up and they went to turn it in. Everyone, the financing company, the bank, the dealer manager begged and pleaded with them to keep it, or at a minimum if they insisted on returning it, to get something new. Both handed over the keys, finished the paperwork, paid the disposition charges and never looked back.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: My oldest started college this year and I needed to get her a car. Fortunately, I started in March before the prices went crazy, but they were Still high. In my price range there was mostly over priced junk, but I did eventually find a nice one, but it was a manual. Turns out most people today don't know what to do with 3 foot pedals, so the pool of potential buyers is smaller.  I bought it and taught her to drive a stick. She hated it in the beginning, but it was worth it.


Also a great crime deterrent.  I've seen videos of car jackings where the jacker gave up and ran off.
 
bcroz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bought a CPO MB as soon as Michigan opened back up.  Obviously none of us knew how farked up things would be after things got back to normal.  Owner of the dealership that had been sitting on the used inventory for months drastically lowered prices to move the inventory.  Bought a great car for about 6-7 thousand under book.  Talked to the salesman about a week ago and he stated he would easily get well over book out of the same car right now.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
All those people fleeing the big cities need wheels.

All those people with extra $600/week had $$ to spend, maybe not enough for a new car, but easily for a used vehicle.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought rental car companies liquidating their inventory caused exactly the opposite effect? 🤷♂
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fooking Chrome has the worst emojis, IMHO.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ less than a minute ago  

natazha: Private_Citizen: My oldest started college this year and I needed to get her a car. Fortunately, I started in March before the prices went crazy, but they were Still high. In my price range there was mostly over priced junk, but I did eventually find a nice one, but it was a manual. Turns out most people today don't know what to do with 3 foot pedals, so the pool of potential buyers is smaller.  I bought it and taught her to drive a stick. She hated it in the beginning, but it was worth it.

Also a great crime deterrent.  I've seen videos of car jackings where the jacker gave up and ran off.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.