 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Omaha World Herald)   Police tell man he can't be nude in hot tub in his own backyard. "He challenged them to name a law that he was breaking, said they should go fight real crime and told them that this was "complete bulls**t.""   (omaha.com) divider line
43
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

1821 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2020 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was violating the penile code.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mother also provided police with a 58-second video that shows the man getting out of his hot tub and standing in his backyard nude and stretching. The camera pans to the yard next door where a 3-year-old is playing on a swing set, about 3 feet from the man, according to the police report.

Yeah......
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a Fark thread....
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: The mother also provided police with a 58-second video that shows the man getting out of his hot tub and standing in his backyard nude and stretching. The camera pans to the yard next door where a 3-year-old is playing on a swing set, about 3 feet from the man, according to the police report.

Yeah......


Yep. Sorry Naked Guy, but the minute you get out of the hot tub and expose your genitals accidentally or purposefully to anyone, especially a minor, your ass is grass. If you want to luxuriate in your hot tub in the nude, fine, but have a pair of trunks nearby that you can slip on when you get out so you don't show anyone your mini gherkin.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The slats in the wooden fence are such that the child would be able to see the man, officers wrote in their report

It's a shame that there's no way to modify the slats in a wooden fence. I guess this is an unsolvable problem.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wouldn't have been shot if he had just complied with the orders the police gave.

What? He isn't dead. Hmm, strange
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: The mother also provided police with a 58-second video that shows the man getting out of his hot tub and standing in his backyard nude and stretching. The camera pans to the yard next door where a 3-year-old is playing on a swing set, about 3 feet from the man, according to the police report.

Yeah......


There must not be any setback from the property line to the pool.

Maybe if Americans weren't such goddamn prudes about the human body we wouldn't freak out about 3 year olds seeing a naked adult.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: He wouldn't have been shot if he had just complied with the orders the police gave.

What? He isn't dead. Hmm, strange


He DID point his weapon at them.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the f"ck are the neighbors looking inside his fenced yard?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: He was violating the penile code.


Not ' up ' to code?
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ohimsorryithoughtthiswasamerica.gif
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Why the f"ck are the neighbors looking inside his fenced yard?


did they have boners?
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: He wouldn't have been shot if he had just complied with the orders the police gave.

What? He isn't dead. Hmm, strange


If you read the article, you would have known that when the police went to serve him with a citation, he wasn't home.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man, 43, who lives in the Pacific Meadows neighborhood, near 156th and Pacific Streets,

Near the Kum & Go. Makes sense.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The man, 43, who lives in the Pacific Meadows neighborhood, near 156th and Pacific Streets,

Near the Kum & Go. Makes sense.
[Fark user image image 850x428]


They do ATM as well apparently.
 
stray_capts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coco LaFemme: SpectroBoy: The mother also provided police with a 58-second video that shows the man getting out of his hot tub and standing in his backyard nude and stretching. The camera pans to the yard next door where a 3-year-old is playing on a swing set, about 3 feet from the man, according to the police report.

Yeah......

Yep. Sorry Naked Guy, but the minute you get out of the hot tub and expose your genitals accidentally or purposefully to anyone, especially a minor, your ass is grass. If you want to luxuriate in your hot tub in the nude, fine, but have a pair of trunks nearby that you can slip on when you get out so you don't show anyone your mini gherkin.


I think the biggest problem here is that the houses were too close together.
 
treesloth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coco LaFemme: If you want to luxuriate in your hot tub in the nude, fine, but have a pair of trunks nearby that you can slip on when you get out so you don't show anyone your mini gherkin.


At least he wasn't jerkin' the gherkin.
.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This might be his house. It has a tall wood fence all the way around it. Someone looking thru a fence slat or looking over the fence from their upper floor bedroom window are things he can't control. Do they want him to put a black dome over his backyard so one can see in? To me this is the same as looking into someone's window. Someone has to make an effort to see him nude. Stop spying on your neighbors and you won't see them nude.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jevans47403
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Privacy fence around both the pool and hot tub in the backyard should be sufficient enough to keep him in his birthday suit as well as prying eyes and the police.
 
millerthyme
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

UberDave: He was violating the penile code.


And now he's in hot water.
 
jevans47403
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe a second fence around the pool should work.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Gubbo: He wouldn't have been shot if he had just complied with the orders the police gave.

What? He isn't dead. Hmm, strange

If you read the article, you would have known that when the police went to serve him with a citation, he wasn't home.


What is this "read the article" thing of which you speak
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nobody wanted to see his Omaha steak.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: This might be his house. It has a tall wood fence all the way around it. Someone looking thru a fence slat or looking over the fence from their upper floor bedroom window are things he can't control. Do they want him to put a black dome over his backyard so one can see in? To me this is the same as looking into someone's window. Someone has to make an effort to see him nude. Stop spying on your neighbors and you won't see them nude.
[Fark user image image 850x803]


And the part I really don't understand, is have you never taken a bath with your 3 year old? Do you wear a swimsuit? How do you get dressed in the morning with little shiats running around? If you don't make a big deal of it, kids literally couldn't care less.
 
polle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
 What's so damn dangerous about a naked guy ?
 
moto-geek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

treesloth: Coco LaFemme: If you want to luxuriate in your hot tub in the nude, fine, but have a pair of trunks nearby that you can slip on when you get out so you don't show anyone your mini gherkin.

At least he wasn't jerkin' the gherkin.
.


From TFA: "The police report noted that the man did not fondle himself."
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My wife and I are always naked in the hot tub. However we only use it at night and none of the neighbors can see that part of our back yard. So, much like everything in life, there is a right way and a wrong way. Traipsing around your backyard during broad daylight and in open view of the neighbors would be the wrong way.
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jevans47403: Maybe a second fence around the pool should work.


may as well just put a fence around his dick.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm sure both neighbors are asses, but the guy sounds like he's within in his rights.

One of my cousins lived near a park.  His neighbors had graphic sex in their front window regularly where kids in the playground.  It was legal.  Though I hope they had good security cameras.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

polle: What's so damn dangerous about a naked guy ?


Right on, my man!

That's exactly what I said to the cops after I took a stroll through that primary school playground at recess time.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Psychohazard: I'm sure both neighbors are asses, but the guy sounds like he's within in his rights.

One of my cousins lived near a park.  His neighbors had graphic sex in their front window regularly where kids in the playground.  It was legal.  Though I hope they had good security cameras.


...where kids in the playground could see.

/ Don't know how I missed that
// preview is my friend
/// the ree
 
discoballer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: The mother also provided police with a 58-second video that shows the man getting out of his hot tub and standing in his backyard nude and stretching. The camera pans to the yard next door where a 3-year-old is playing on a swing set, about 3 feet from the man, according to the police report.

Yeah......


How is recording your neighbor nude on their own property not a violation of some law?
 
Incansus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Gubbo: He wouldn't have been shot if he had just complied with the orders the police gave.

What? He isn't dead. Hmm, strange

If you read the article, you would have known that when the police went to serve him with a citation, he wasn't home.


'...when officers spoke with the man on Friday, he challenged them to name a law that he was breaking, said they should go fight real crime and told them that this was "complete bull----." '

He DID already give them a piece of his mind is perhaps the point.
 
stray_capts [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

madgonad: My wife and I are always naked in the hot tub. However we only use it at night and none of the neighbors can see that part of our back yard. So, much like everything in life, there is a right way and a wrong way. Traipsing around your backyard during broad daylight and in open view of the neighbors would be the wrong way.


The right way:

Step 1.Buy wooded acreage where your closest neighbors can't see your house or yard, even during winter.

Step 2. Do whatever you want.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

discoballer: SpectroBoy: The mother also provided police with a 58-second video that shows the man getting out of his hot tub and standing in his backyard nude and stretching. The camera pans to the yard next door where a 3-year-old is playing on a swing set, about 3 feet from the man, according to the police report.

Yeah......

How is recording your neighbor nude on their own property not a violation of some law?


No reasonable expectation of privacy outdoors in plain site 3 feet from your neighbor's house?

/not a lawyer
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

madgonad: My wife and I are always naked in the hot tub.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bslim: madgonad: My wife and I are always naked in the hot tub.

[i.pinimg.com image 395x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


hey, she looks good to me.

/image totally valid for me though
 
mjbok
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Both his hot tub and a neighbor's swing are within three feet of each other (including a fence)?  Doesn't seem right.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Do not be alarmed! Continue swimming naked! Come on, continue!...Alright Lou, open fire."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The slats in the wooden fence are such that the child would be able to see the man, officers wrote in their report

It's a shame that there's no way to modify the slats in a wooden fence. I guess this is an unsolvable problem.


I thought we settled years ago that slats are dangerous if you're going to be nude
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpectroBoy: discoballer: SpectroBoy: The mother also provided police with a 58-second video that shows the man getting out of his hot tub and standing in his backyard nude and stretching. The camera pans to the yard next door where a 3-year-old is playing on a swing set, about 3 feet from the man, according to the police report.

Yeah......

How is recording your neighbor nude on their own property not a violation of some law?

No reasonable expectation of privacy outdoors in plain site 3 feet from your neighbor's house?

/not a lawyer


I think you have a reasonable expectation of privacy when the only way to see what you're doing is by peering through a slat in a fence or looking out a second story window.  If that wasn't the case, no ones backyard would be considered private.

/also not a lawyer
 
Fano
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BizarreMan: SpectroBoy: The mother also provided police with a 58-second video that shows the man getting out of his hot tub and standing in his backyard nude and stretching. The camera pans to the yard next door where a 3-year-old is playing on a swing set, about 3 feet from the man, according to the police report.

Yeah......

There must not be any setback from the property line to the pool.

Maybe if Americans weren't such goddamn prudes about the human body we wouldn't freak out about 3 year olds seeing a naked adult.


It actually is pretty disturbing.

"Don't look Kayleigh! But it was too late."
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.