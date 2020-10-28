 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   So it looks like Canadian Thanksgiving is actually a thing that's already happened, and if it's any indication of what American Thanksgiving is going to mean for the pandemic, we're royally and truly farked   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It wouldn't be the first time. Last year I gained like five pounds!
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yup.  Two weeks following our Thanksgiving and we've got ourselves a gen-you-wine second wave worse than the first one, because we can't let the US have all the assholes and idiots.  Just a week or so ago there was a large anti-mask rally in downtown Toronto for fark's sake.

I blame Trump.  And I'm quite certain that blame is 100% accurate and fully justified.  Well, Trump, and possibly one of our southern Ontario MPs, Randy "Bwaaaaaa" Hillier, who's been campaigning hard against lockdowns and trying to prove the virus isn't as bad as farking every moderately educated person in the world says in is and that masks aren't necessarily effective.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep farking that turkey.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I would like to see my extended family for Thanksgiving this year, I can't justify exposing them to mortal danger.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so glad my family's Thanksgiving gatherings are only six people.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Keep farking that turkey.


But I ate all the stuffing.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We celebrate thanksgiving before Americans so we invented it. 🇨🇦
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no way to avoid this, i've been told, because if we don't let people have regular social contact with one another (damn preventing the spread of a farking pandemic) then millions are going to commit suicide through lack of turkey and pumpkin pie, or something.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: We celebrate thanksgiving before Americans so we invented it. 🇨🇦


Not partaking in the Thankfulness: First Nations.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""It is unfortunate, because that's such a sacred part of American tradition."

Overeating, excessive drinking, occasional stabbings by uncles, and the Detroit Lions.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: There's no way to avoid this, i've been told, because if we don't let people have regular social contact with one another (damn preventing the spread of a farking pandemic) then millions are going to commit suicide through lack of turkey and pumpkin pie, or something.


If we could all just agree to a four-week cessation of all activity outside the house and then actually follow through on it, we'd all be more able to have regular social contact with one another. Alas, we Americans have proven we have no capacity for deferred gratification.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, excuse me trump said the virus is going away.  This is incredibly rude of you Canadians.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psychopusher:

I blame Trump.  And I'm quite certain that blame is 100% accurate and fully justified.  Well, Trump, and possibly one of our southern Ontario MPs, Randy "Bwaaaaaa" Hillier, who's been campaigning hard against lockdowns and trying to prove the virus isn't as bad as farking every moderately educated person in the world says in is and that masks aren't necessarily effective.

The US annexed Canada? damn where have I been!  I guess when it libs all the way to the top you have to blame other nations.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: Smoking GNU: There's no way to avoid this, i've been told, because if we don't let people have regular social contact with one another (damn preventing the spread of a farking pandemic) then millions are going to commit suicide through lack of turkey and pumpkin pie, or something.

If we could all just agree to a four-week cessation of all activity outside the house and then actually follow through on it, we'd all be more able to have regular social contact with one another. Alas, we Americans have proven we have no capacity for deferred gratification.


Not just americans. We have those here as well.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might be bad for disease ridden cities (plus they have covid now), but out in the country we'll be fine. We have a big family dinner about once a month that are the same people that would be at Thanksgiving. Business as usual for me this holiday.

(The county has skyrocketed to 17 total covid deaths recently, up from 9 a handful of months ago, and 17 a few weeks ago)

/work in healthcare
//wear my mask
///drink my jameson
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: ""It is unfortunate, because that's such a sacred part of American tradition."

Overeating, excessive drinking, occasional stabbings by uncles, and the Detroit Lions.


What's your point?
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: We celebrate thanksgiving before Americans so we invented it. 🇨🇦

Not partaking in the Thankfulness: First Nations.


We brought you blankets and whisky and disease, what's not to thank
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: Might be bad for disease ridden cities (plus they have covid now), but out in the country we'll be fine. We have a big family dinner about once a month that are the same people that would be at Thanksgiving. Business as usual for me this holiday.

(The county has skyrocketed to 17 total covid deaths recently, up from 9 a handful of months ago, and 17 a few weeks ago)

/work in healthcare
//wear my mask
///drink my jameson


You should know better.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Green_Knight: Psychopusher:

I blame Trump.  And I'm quite certain that blame is 100% accurate and fully justified.  Well, Trump, and possibly one of our southern Ontario MPs, Randy "Bwaaaaaa" Hillier, who's been campaigning hard against lockdowns and trying to prove the virus isn't as bad as farking every moderately educated person in the world says in is and that masks aren't necessarily effective.

The US annexed Canada? damn where have I been!  I guess when it libs all the way to the top you have to blame other nations.


Fun fact: The actions of one influential nation can have knock-on effects in other nations.

/ =======* The More you Know
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be appropriate if the thing that takes down our nation in the end is the celebration of how we stole this country and committed genocide.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, I haven't seen a soul who is not a family member in my house or the Walmart employee who puts groceries in the trunk of my car for almost 8 months. I haven't gone to a restaurant or ordered takeout or been to an in person event or seen any of my friends or extended family except through FaceTime or Zoom for the same period of time. We had to cancel my daughter's birthday party in April after having made promises and ordered decorations. I've done everything that we were supposed to do, and then some. So have my parents.

Now I'm wondering if the election is going to go through or if we're going to have to leave the country because this place is about to turn into a civil war or an authoritarian sh*thole.

So you know what? I know this sounds selfish and irresponsible in a vacuum, but fark it. I'm going to my parents for Thanksgiving. We're going to eat turkey and watch what passes for the parade and I'm going to give my parents a hug, because who knows when the next time I'll have the opportunity to do so will be, if ever, and ain't no one going to stop me.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldJames: Might be bad for disease ridden cities (plus they have covid now), but out in the country we'll be fine. We have a big family dinner about once a month that are the same people that would be at Thanksgiving. Business as usual for me this holiday.

(The county has skyrocketed to 17 total covid deaths recently, up from 9 a handful of months ago, and 17 a few weeks ago)

/work in healthcare
//wear my mask
///drink my jameson


You work in healthcare...do you work with Covid patients?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Green_Knight: Psychopusher:

I blame Trump.  And I'm quite certain that blame is 100% accurate and fully justified.  Well, Trump, and possibly one of our southern Ontario MPs, Randy "Bwaaaaaa" Hillier, who's been campaigning hard against lockdowns and trying to prove the virus isn't as bad as farking every moderately educated person in the world says in is and that masks aren't necessarily effective.

The US annexed Canada? damn where have I been!  I guess when it libs all the way to the top you have to blame other nations.

Fun fact: The actions of one influential nation can have knock-on effects in other nations.

/ =======* The More you Know


How long is the US/Canada border again?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Uh, excuse me trump said the virus is going away.  This is incredibly rude of you Canadians.


Uh, we had the warm weather.  The virus must be gone.  I don't know what this thing going around is...probably just something going around.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: ""It is unfortunate, because that's such a sacred part of American tradition."

Overeating, excessive drinking, occasional stabbings by uncles, and the Detroit Lions.

What's your point?


It's on top of his head. If he combs his hair right you can't see it.
 
hubcity
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: ""It is unfortunate, because that's such a sacred part of American tradition."

Overeating, excessive drinking, occasional stabbings by uncles, and the Detroit Lions.


Oh, come on, when have the Detroit Lions ever stabbed anyone?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: We celebrate thanksgiving before Americans so we invented it. 🇨🇦


Not so fast there.  Saint Augustine would like a word.

https://www.nps.gov/casa/learn/histor​y​culture/the-first-thanksgiving.htm

But now I hear Jacksonville is making a claim.

https://www.jaxhistory.org/timucua_fi​r​st_thanksgiving/

Both in Florida, so I say

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Serious Black: Smoking GNU: There's no way to avoid this, i've been told, because if we don't let people have regular social contact with one another (damn preventing the spread of a farking pandemic) then millions are going to commit suicide through lack of turkey and pumpkin pie, or something.

If we could all just agree to a four-week cessation of all activity outside the house and then actually follow through on it, we'd all be more able to have regular social contact with one another. Alas, we Americans have proven we have no capacity for deferred gratification.

Not just americans. We have those here as well.


I'm sure basically every country has some of them. I'm confident America has a far higher proportion than any other country on the planet. We still haven't ended our first wave which started about eight months ago.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Green_Knight: Psychopusher:

I blame Trump.  And I'm quite certain that blame is 100% accurate and fully justified.  Well, Trump, and possibly one of our southern Ontario MPs, Randy "Bwaaaaaa" Hillier, who's been campaigning hard against lockdowns and trying to prove the virus isn't as bad as farking every moderately educated person in the world says in is and that masks aren't necessarily effective.

The US annexed Canada? damn where have I been!  I guess when it libs all the way to the top you have to blame other nations.


Canada was annexed in the war of 1812, which the Americans famously won by taking wine country and getting rid of the White House.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Yup.  Two weeks following our Thanksgiving and we've got ourselves a gen-you-wine second wave worse than the first one, because we can't let the US have all the assholes and idiots.  Just a week or so ago there was a large anti-mask rally in downtown Toronto for fark's sake.

I blame Trump.  And I'm quite certain that blame is 100% accurate and fully justified.  Well, Trump, and possibly one of our southern Ontario MPs, Randy "Bwaaaaaa" Hillier, who's been campaigning hard against lockdowns and trying to prove the virus isn't as bad as farking every moderately educated person in the world says in is and that masks aren't necessarily effective.


I blame Ford and his 'it's ok to go to if it's a business but not if it's at your home bullshiat'. They were telling people not to have home gatherings for thanksgiving when you could take the same group of people to a restaurant or a casino and suddenly that's ok because reasons like money and such as.

Can't have thanksgiving but school kids and teachers are packed together like sardines all day.

Can't have thanksgiving but work places are bringing everyone back into the workplace all day.


People rightfully saw it as bullshiat and ignored it.


Inconstant, confusing, and weak messaging is farking this all up.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: There's no way to avoid this, i've been told, because if we don't let people have regular social contact with one another (damn preventing the spread of a farking pandemic) then millions are going to commit suicide through lack of turkey and pumpkin pie, or something.


And this is a problem why?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Smoking GNU: There's no way to avoid this, i've been told, because if we don't let people have regular social contact with one another (damn preventing the spread of a farking pandemic) then millions are going to commit suicide through lack of turkey and pumpkin pie, or something.

And this is a problem why?


I assume most Americans are going to amp up the THANKSGIVING FREEDOM so they can kill off their old, weak relatives and cash in on the inheritance.  How else are you going to pay the rent?
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how "just lock yourself up for now" is the current strategy of the mentally deranged as if there are no downsides to placing society on perpetual house arrest.

Tough situations require tough decisions.  Sometimes there is no "good" outcome.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Thanksgiving Early Warning System. Protecting America since 1957.

The First Thanksgiving in Canada was held by Martin Frobisher in 1578. Canada has always been early because of the weather.

On November 14, 1606, Champlain held a Thanksgiving. Unwittingly, the French had acquired cranberries from the native Mikmak, which are rich in Vitamin C, which prevents Scurvy. The bouncy "little red apples" are the Reason for the Season.

In 1879. Thanksgiving was made on official holiday to be celebrated on November 6th but to make sure it was kept separately from Christmas shopping and American holidays (thus cross-border shopping) it was moved closer to the actual Harvest so Harvest celebrations and Thanksgiving could be celebrated together like the native Americans did long before the arrival of Europeans. The native Americans also held Thanksgiving in the Spring to celebrate the survival of their people through long harsh winters but with global warming, these are not so necessary or frequent as they used to be so native Americans celebrate March break instead.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: Another Government Employee: Smoking GNU: There's no way to avoid this, i've been told, because if we don't let people have regular social contact with one another (damn preventing the spread of a farking pandemic) then millions are going to commit suicide through lack of turkey and pumpkin pie, or something.

And this is a problem why?

I assume most Americans are going to amp up the THANKSGIVING FREEDOM so they can kill off their old, weak relatives and cash in on the inheritance.  How else are you going to pay the rent?


I've been showing my butthole on OnlyFans...

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missed Thanksgiving with Canadian relatives because they won't let Muricans across the border yet, so I got nothin'

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: There's no way to avoid this, i've been told, because if we don't let people have regular social contact with one another (damn preventing the spread of a farking pandemic) then millions are going to commit suicide through lack of turkey and pumpkin pie, or something.


Don't worry, if that happens, they'll count them as covid deaths and it will give you something to gloat about.

People aren't going to stop seeing friends and family for an undetermined amount of time.  They are not going to close their businesses for an undetermined amount of time.  People do not want to lose their jobs.  If your plan includes any of those, it's going to fail.  So you can account for that and think of something that works, or stick with this game plan that is getting us nowhere.

They closed down restaurants and bars in Chicago again.  There are 38 people being treated in Chicago hospitals for covid.  Do you really expect people to follow the governments plans when they see this kind of thing?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: aungen: Another Government Employee: Smoking GNU: There's no way to avoid this, i've been told, because if we don't let people have regular social contact with one another (damn preventing the spread of a farking pandemic) then millions are going to commit suicide through lack of turkey and pumpkin pie, or something.

And this is a problem why?

I assume most Americans are going to amp up the THANKSGIVING FREEDOM so they can kill off their old, weak relatives and cash in on the inheritance.  How else are you going to pay the rent?

I've been showing my butthole on OnlyFans...

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Do they give you money to stop?
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, pretty much farked. Even if they crap out a vaccine tomorrow, they will be happy if it has a 50% success rate:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/chunkamui​/2020/09/24/the-happy-talk-about-covid​-19-vaccines-and-herd-immunity-is-dead​ly/

And everyone laughs when I say that people that have already had it count toward getting the pandemic over with...that's exactly how experts are doing the math: people that have had it + people who get vaccinated.

See the above article.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: aungen: Another Government Employee: Smoking GNU: There's no way to avoid this, i've been told, because if we don't let people have regular social contact with one another (damn preventing the spread of a farking pandemic) then millions are going to commit suicide through lack of turkey and pumpkin pie, or something.

And this is a problem why?

I assume most Americans are going to amp up the THANKSGIVING FREEDOM so they can kill off their old, weak relatives and cash in on the inheritance.  How else are you going to pay the rent?

I've been showing my butthole on OnlyFans...

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


Give it a wink for me next time you're on!
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: I love how "just lock yourself up for now" is the current strategy of the mentally deranged as if there are no downsides to placing society on perpetual house arrest.

Tough situations require tough decisions.  Sometimes there is no "good" outcome.


I don't think "listen to medical experts, and be intelligent, cautious, and considerate of others" is the same as "just lock yourself up for now"...
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: guestguy: aungen: Another Government Employee: Smoking GNU: There's no way to avoid this, i've been told, because if we don't let people have regular social contact with one another (damn preventing the spread of a farking pandemic) then millions are going to commit suicide through lack of turkey and pumpkin pie, or something.

And this is a problem why?

I assume most Americans are going to amp up the THANKSGIVING FREEDOM so they can kill off their old, weak relatives and cash in on the inheritance.  How else are you going to pay the rent?

I've been showing my butthole on OnlyFans...

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Do they give you money to stop?


How dare you, sir/madam!  My butthole is a national treasure!
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Green_Knight: Psychopusher:

I blame Trump.  And I'm quite certain that blame is 100% accurate and fully justified.  Well, Trump, and possibly one of our southern Ontario MPs, Randy "Bwaaaaaa" Hillier, who's been campaigning hard against lockdowns and trying to prove the virus isn't as bad as farking every moderately educated person in the world says in is and that masks aren't necessarily effective.

The US annexed Canada? damn where have I been!  I guess when it libs all the way to the top you have to blame other nations.

Fun fact: The actions of one influential nation can have knock-on effects in other nations.

/ =======* The More you Know


Well I admit it is a step up from blaming Russian bots, So maybe this is progress.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: You know, I haven't seen a soul who is not a family member in my house or the Walmart employee who puts groceries in the trunk of my car for almost 8 months. I haven't gone to a restaurant or ordered takeout or been to an in person event or seen any of my friends or extended family except through FaceTime or Zoom for the same period of time. We had to cancel my daughter's birthday party in April after having made promises and ordered decorations. I've done everything that we were supposed to do, and then some. So have my parents.

Now I'm wondering if the election is going to go through or if we're going to have to leave the country because this place is about to turn into a civil war or an authoritarian sh*thole.

So you know what? I know this sounds selfish and irresponsible in a vacuum, but fark it. I'm going to my parents for Thanksgiving. We're going to eat turkey and watch what passes for the parade and I'm going to give my parents a hug, because who knows when the next time I'll have the opportunity to do so will be, if ever, and ain't no one going to stop me.


Are you sure about that? Like, 100% positive, you have concrete proof dating all the way back to the beginning of the pandemic?

I was sure Ms. Black's parents were doing everything right in terms of mitigating the risk of infection. She and her dad both work in retail jobs where they have to interact with the public. He got ahold of a ton of N95 masks and split them between her and himself. He asked me for help reviewing early scientific research on the best way to sanitize/disinfect his masks. When his store reopened after the lockdown, he begged his manager to let him stay home multiple times a week instead of going in all six days a week they were open. Their store got approval to lock the doors and only let in customers with appointments who proved they were wearing a mask before unlocking the door. In short, he was doing basically everything he could to stay safe.

Last Thursday night, he sent us a text message that one of his coworkers tested positive for COVID. He told us he was in close, unmasked, and indoors contact with that coworker two days prior to us going on a vacation with him where we spent a weekend mostly indoors and in close contact with him.

You can never be 100% sure that anyone else is following safety protocols. Not your kids, not your parents, not your friends, not your spouse. The only person you can know is following them is yourself. For the love of all that is holy in the universe, keep yourself safe.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: thegreatmurgatroid: I love how "just lock yourself up for now" is the current strategy of the mentally deranged as if there are no downsides to placing society on perpetual house arrest.

Tough situations require tough decisions.  Sometimes there is no "good" outcome.

I don't think "listen to medical experts, and be intelligent, cautious, and considerate of others" is the same as "just lock yourself up for now"...


The plan from the medical experts was to lower the curve.  We did that.  That wasnt enough though because trump was still president.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: I love how "just lock yourself up for now" is the current strategy of the mentally deranged as if there are no downsides to placing society on perpetual house arrest.

Tough situations require tough decisions.  Sometimes there is no "good" outcome.


We would not have to be on perpetual house arrest if everyone agreed to put themselves onto temporary house arrest.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Smoking GNU: There's no way to avoid this, i've been told, because if we don't let people have regular social contact with one another (damn preventing the spread of a farking pandemic) then millions are going to commit suicide through lack of turkey and pumpkin pie, or something.

Don't worry, if that happens, they'll count them as covid deaths and it will give you something to gloat about.


Yeah, that's not how tabulation of covid deaths works...if anything, covid deaths have been UNDER reported.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: guestguy: thegreatmurgatroid: I love how "just lock yourself up for now" is the current strategy of the mentally deranged as if there are no downsides to placing society on perpetual house arrest.

Tough situations require tough decisions.  Sometimes there is no "good" outcome.

I don't think "listen to medical experts, and be intelligent, cautious, and considerate of others" is the same as "just lock yourself up for now"...

The plan from the medical experts was to lower the curve.  We did that.  That wasnt enough though because trump was still president.


And then Trump started "reopening" the country before the medical experts said it was safe to do so, and with no coherent plan or metrics for when/how to reopen safely.  And here we are...worst in the civilized world.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: indylaw: You know, I haven't seen a soul who is not a family member in my house or the Walmart employee who puts groceries in the trunk of my car for almost 8 months. I haven't gone to a restaurant or ordered takeout or been to an in person event or seen any of my friends or extended family except through FaceTime or Zoom for the same period of time. We had to cancel my daughter's birthday party in April after having made promises and ordered decorations. I've done everything that we were supposed to do, and then some. So have my parents.

Now I'm wondering if the election is going to go through or if we're going to have to leave the country because this place is about to turn into a civil war or an authoritarian sh*thole.

So you know what? I know this sounds selfish and irresponsible in a vacuum, but fark it. I'm going to my parents for Thanksgiving. We're going to eat turkey and watch what passes for the parade and I'm going to give my parents a hug, because who knows when the next time I'll have the opportunity to do so will be, if ever, and ain't no one going to stop me.

Are you sure about that? Like, 100% positive, you have concrete proof dating all the way back to the beginning of the pandemic?

I was sure Ms. Black's parents were doing everything right in terms of mitigating the risk of infection. She and her dad both work in retail jobs where they have to interact with the public. He got ahold of a ton of N95 masks and split them between her and himself. He asked me for help reviewing early scientific research on the best way to sanitize/disinfect his masks. When his store reopened after the lockdown, he begged his manager to let him stay home multiple times a week instead of going in all six days a week they were open. Their store got approval to lock the doors and only let in customers with appointments who proved they were wearing a mask before unlocking the door. In short, he was doing basically everything he could to stay safe.

Last Thursday night, h ...


I mean, hell, I can't be 100% of anything that I don't witness with my own eyes. But they're both retired introverts who have been getting grocery delivery and according to them haven't gone out to do jack squat or had any visitors at their house, which generally fits their MO. Can I swear that my dad hasn't secretly been sneaking out to bars or Trump orgies in his spare time and lied about it? Of course not. But I have no reason not to believe them and that's just going to have to be good enough.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what Thanksgiving looks like in Canada

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
