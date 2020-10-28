 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Even the cows are scary bad asses in Australia. Slurp   (abc.net.au) divider line
4
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

342 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2020 at 7:17 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is no surprise to me.

Cattle ranching is a little different in at least Western Australia, "cattle stations" out in the bush are just huge private property tracts where the herds are dumped, with maybe a couple of staff driving around to confirm that water is being pumped out of the wells for the cattle to drink from (called "boremen" for maintaining the well-bores) and to euthanize any terribly injured or diseased animals.  They're otherwise left to fend for themselves for the most part until it's time for a roundup.  Some of the cattle stations are the sizes of small european countries.  While there are some fences in some areas, it looks like the herds are mostly kept separated out of simple distance and the fixed locations of the wellsites.  Herds of different owners can't really intermix because they have no access to each other.

Given the remoteness and the harsh conditions it isn't surprising that the cattle are accustomed to eating whatever will give them nutrition even if they were originally herbivores.  The terrain looks sparse, so if the cattle have eaten all of what they would prefer, they must move on to less preferable food.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's not a cud, mate.  [pulls out snake]  Now, that's a cud!
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"It kind of sucked its head off back to the bone."

I remember her.
 
Nidiot
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I used to get buckets of restaurant scraps thrown out for the chickens. The horses liked to scavenge through those too.

I watched in horror one day as one horse pulled out and started chewing on an uneaten lamb chop. I was running through my mind how I was going to explain to the vet why my horse was choking on a chop bone, when he spat out the bone, perfectly sucked clean of any meat.

Turns out he liked banana curry too.

The other horse liked sweet potatoes, but he wasn't allowed to have any after the first time, because they made him break out in hives.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.