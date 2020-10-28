 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Police produce plane pee pastor   (foxnews.com) divider line
51
    More: Followup  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lock him up.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The accused is disputing the claim entirely:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Confirming or refuting his story should be simple enough.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: The accused is disputing the claim entirely:

[Fark user image image 375x433]

Confirming or refuting his story should be simple enough.


That's not the guy the police accused, that's the guy twitter accused.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: The accused is disputing the claim entirely:

[Fark user image 375x433]

Confirming or refuting his story should be simple enough.


No, that was a statement from someone else who was thought to be the yet-unnamed accused pee-pastor.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the report, Chalmers told the captain he planned to sue Delta Airlines for "defamation of character for their treatment of him."

this is truly yellow journalism.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: The accused is disputing the claim entirely:

[Fark user image 375x433]

Confirming or refuting his story should be simple enough.


You know how I know you didn't read the article?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now why did it take half a week to name this asshole?

Any other schlub would've been identified right away.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Have you ever tried to dispute the claims of a NC pastor, no matter how nonsensical?  It makes disputing a cops testilying seem easy.  You're questioning the word of the Lord himself!
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dimensio: The accused is disputing the claim entirely:

[Fark user image 375x433]

Confirming or refuting his story should be simple enough.


That statement is from Will Graham, Billy Graham's grandson. People have been speculating that he was the "well known pastor from North Carolina" that was mentioned in earlier articles. He is not the accused.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hear it only takes around six pounds of pressure to separate a penis from its owner.

If Pastor Pee is going to use his as a weapon of assault, the victim has every right to disarm him.
 
cleek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
'well-known' is apparently more subjective than i thought.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
10 second before the attack

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Chalmers was escorted off the plane and taken into custody. According to the report, Chalmers told the captain he planned to sue Delta Airlines for "defamation of character for their treatment of him."


He's going to defamate on them now too?! Damn, someone needs to show this guy where the baffroom is!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There should totally be a Netflix show based on mixing alcohol and Ambien.  That would be excellent.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cleek: 'well-known' is apparently more subjective than i thought.


I was thinking "well-known" must mean something significantly different over in Jesus land.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I hear it only takes around six pounds of pressure to separate a penis from its owner.

If Pastor Pee is going to use his as a weapon of assault, the victim has every right to disarm him.


That doesn't sound right, it can take a lot more abuse than that... or so I've been told.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

noitsnot: There should totally be a Netflix show based on mixing alcohol and Ambien.  That would be excellent.


Oh that would definitely be worth $14.99 a month! Especially if there's a walrus!
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: Dimensio: The accused is disputing the claim entirely:

[Fark user image 375x433]

Confirming or refuting his story should be simple enough.

You know how I know you didn't read the article?


Could be rephrased as "you know how I know you didn't click the Fox News link that generates traffic to that site which generates advertising dollars?".
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTFA: Last Friday, Will Graham, the executive director of the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove and Associate Evangelist with the Billy Graham Evangelist Association, took to social media to dispel rumors that he might be the culprit.

If things have gotten to the point where people hear "pastor urinating on passenger on airline" and immediately think it was you, maybe you should re-examine your life, and where it all went wrong.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Alliteration strikes again!
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I hear it only takes around six pounds of pressure to separate a penis from its owner.

If Pastor Pee is going to use his as a weapon of assault, the victim has every right to disarm him.


so.... a calf's mouth sucks harder than 6 pounds of pressure?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: "Chalmers was escorted off the plane and taken into custody. According to the report, Chalmers told the captain he planned to sue Delta Airlines for "defamation of character for their treatment of him."


He's going to defamate on them now too?! Damn, someone needs to show this guy where the baffroom is!


Something tells me it isn't a matter of not knowing where the bathroom is ...
 
skyotter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When the pastor's peeing puddles from his pubics on a plane in the public, we call that the pastor pubic plane public pee puddle.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Have some delicious peed hams!
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't understand how he wasn't injured.  If I woke up to somebody was pissing on me I would try to kill them.  And I'm not a violent angry person.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Great, now why did it take half a week to name this asshole?

Any other schlub would've been identified right away.


That's not true.  Cops, politicians, judges, and celebrities also would not be named by the police right away, if at all.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So does this mean that Will Graham is NOT a pervert like his daddy and grandaddy?

HELL NO! We'll get you next time, Will! BwaHaHaHaHaHa!!!!1!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Salmon: Squid_for_Brains: I hear it only takes around six pounds of pressure to separate a penis from its owner.

If Pastor Pee is going to use his as a weapon of assault, the victim has every right to disarm him.

so.... a calf's mouth sucks harder than 6 pounds of pressure?


Hey- I get that reference. Surprisingly good flick I haven't thought about in years.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Wasn't me!!"

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dreamwalking/peeing is something that happens even to sober people so I had sympathies for the guy when the incident first made Fark but not anymore after reading this:

FTA: Police said the man initially denied her accusations, telling officers: "I'm a pastor, that is out of my character and I didn't do it." ... Chalmers told the captain he planned to sue Delta Airlines for "defamation of character for their treatment of him."

Why can't some people admit that they're human?
 
cleek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Dreamwalking/peeing is something that happens even to sober people so I had sympathies for the guy when the incident first made Fark but not anymore after reading this:

FTA: Police said the man initially denied her accusations, telling officers: "I'm a pastor, that is out of my character and I didn't do it." ... Chalmers told the captain he planned to sue Delta Airlines for "defamation of character for their treatment of him."

Why can't some people admit that they're human?


$$$$$$$
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought Chalmers was from Utica NY
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: I hear it only takes around six pounds of pressure to separate a penis from its owner.

If Pastor Pee is going to use his as a weapon of assault, the victim has every right to disarm him.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You might want to check that 6 pound thing. This guy's lifting 3 cases of beer with his wang.
 
skyotter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Dreamwalking/peeing is something that happens even to sober people so I had sympathies for the guy when the incident first made Fark but not anymore after reading this:

FTA: Police said the man initially denied her accusations, telling officers: "I'm a pastor, that is out of my character and I didn't do it." ... Chalmers told the captain he planned to sue Delta Airlines for "defamation of character for their treatment of him."

Why can't some people admit that they're human?


Because admitting fault or wrongdoing in our society is a guaranteed way to open yourself up to an easy lawsuit.
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Salmon: Squid_for_Brains: I hear it only takes around six pounds of pressure to separate a penis from its owner.

If Pastor Pee is going to use his as a weapon of assault, the victim has every right to disarm him.

so.... a calf's mouth sucks harder than 6 pounds of pressure?

Hey- I get that reference. Surprisingly good flick I haven't thought about in years.


There's a movie?
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Getting peed on usually costs extra. Um... so I've heard.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
To be fare, I was on some meds (5mg Valium) went to a pizza pub, had dinner and the usual 3 beers.

Got home, went to bed, and woke up standing over my bed mid stream.

Mrs. fngoofy was not that amused... I told her that costs good money on the street and she should thank me.
 
guestguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Kalyco Jack: "Chalmers was escorted off the plane and taken into custody. According to the report, Chalmers told the captain he planned to sue Delta Airlines for "defamation of character for their treatment of him."


He's going to defamate on them now too?! Damn, someone needs to show this guy where the baffroom is!

Something tells me it isn't a matter of not knowing where the bathroom is ...


For me, it's a matter of distance and angles...
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: "Wasn't me!!"

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x341]


Not this time.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: FTFA: Last Friday, Will Graham, the executive director of the Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove and Associate Evangelist with the Billy Graham Evangelist Association, took to social media to dispel rumors that he might be the culprit.

If things have gotten to the point where people hear "pastor urinating on passenger on airline" and immediately think it was you, maybe you should re-examine your life, and where it all went wrong.


As much as I dislike the Graham family, I think it was more a case of "well-known NC pastor" = "a member of the Graham family". I live in NC and I've never heard of the *actual* accused.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fngoofy: To be fare, I was on some meds (5mg Valium) went to a pizza pub, had dinner and the usual 3 beers.

Got home, went to bed, and woke up standing over my bed mid stream.

Mrs. fngoofy was not that amused... I told her that costs good money on the street and she should thank me.


Who knew that mixing Valium and alcohol was a bad idea? They should put warning labels on bottles about that sort of thing.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
DNAing the pastor's pee should be easy enough, if anyone thought to do that at the time.

\also, religion makes people stupid and arrogant
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: Dimensio: The accused is disputing the claim entirely:

[Fark user image 375x433]

Confirming or refuting his story should be simple enough.

You know how I know you didn't read the article?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Police probe plane pee Pastor.
Press pursue punishing publicity?
Precisely.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Salmon: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Salmon: Squid_for_Brains: I hear it only takes around six pounds of pressure to separate a penis from its owner.

If Pastor Pee is going to use his as a weapon of assault, the victim has every right to disarm him.

so.... a calf's mouth sucks harder than 6 pounds of pressure?

Hey- I get that reference. Surprisingly good flick I haven't thought about in years.

There's a movie?


Dude- Rule 34. Where have you been?

Seriously, there was a Woody Harrelson/Kiefer Sutherland movie called The Cowboy Way in which they extract information from Luis Guzman by introducing him to an unweaned calf. With his pants down.

I begin to fear this was in no way what you were referring to.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This guy will step down and he'll do it with a golden parachute.
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Suck it Subby, no way I'm clicking on a Faux Newz link- I don't want my browser to get Space Herpes
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

skyotter: When the pastor's peeing puddles from his pubics on a plane in the public, we call that the pastor pubic plane public pee puddle.


I bow to you, fellow Farker. That was frickin' beautiful.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Salmon: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Salmon: Squid_for_Brains: I hear it only takes around six pounds of pressure to separate a penis from its owner.

If Pastor Pee is going to use his as a weapon of assault, the victim has every right to disarm him.

so.... a calf's mouth sucks harder than 6 pounds of pressure?

Hey- I get that reference. Surprisingly good flick I haven't thought about in years.

There's a movie?


Top Secret!: Cow Scene
Youtube GQyZ9ulbXqw
 
