Here's a totally non-controversial list of 50 Halloween candies ranked worst to best
posted to Main » and Food » on 28 Oct 2020 at 10:20 AM



Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That was essentially putting 50 different candies in a Halloween basket and pulling them out at random, writing them down, and then adding some justification or commentary about each one.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Of course Reese's cups are at the top.  The interesting thing is that they fixed whatever was farking them up years ago.  I don't know if it was my area or what but over half the Reese's cups would have this chalky chocolate as if it were expired or something and most of the moisture was gone from the peanut butter.  I used to think they were either using cheaper than normal ingredients for the bagged Halloween candy or stores/distributors/whatever were storing really old crap and then stocking it on Halloween to get rid of it.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No candy corn?  No Good and Plenty?  No Necco Wafers?  What is this list?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JonZoidberg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Persnickety: No candy corn?  No Good and Plenty?  No Necco Wafers?  What is this list?


Candy corn is #8, which proves they have zero taste.  Also, Twizzlers aren't far behind, which shows they have a further affinity for terrible tasting crap.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Persnickety: No candy corn?  No Good and Plenty?  No Necco Wafers?  What is this list?


No reading comprehension? Numbers 34 and 8 cover two of your "missing" items.
 
pocket_aces [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is that list from a Russian bot?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We're generally in agreement that Chicago style doesn't count, right?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, my tastes differ quite a bit from those of the author... although #1-4 are solid.

I don't hate candy corn the way a lot of people seem to, but I would never rank it that high.
 
wild9
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Someone very young wrote this list....it's doesn't have those damn peanut butter chews that came in the orange and black paper wrappers.....I looked this year just to make the kiddos try them and didn't find any at the local stores.

Gawd they were awful but I always had handfuls of them given to me.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is all you need to know about how horrible Candy corn is.

Candy Corn
Youtube jklghkb8XNA
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nobody's ever made a list like this. I bet this goes viral.
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Demetrius: That was essentially putting 50 different candies in a Halloween basket and pulling them out at random, writing them down, and then adding some justification or commentary about each one.


Pretty much this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If your top 5 doesn't include bit o honey you can't be my friend.
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Twizzlers at 10?  Candy corn at 8?  Tootsie Rolls at 7?  Freaking Kit-Kats, the single lamest candy bar, at 3?  And Snickers don't even make the top 20?  Did they write this to deliberately troll people for attention?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Elzar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Palined Parenthood: [Fark user image 425x420]
We're generally in agreement that Chicago style doesn't count, right?


Clearly you've never had deep dish Bit-O-Honey...
 
wild9
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image image 225x225]


That's my favorite candy bar. 2nd being a pocket Snicker's
 
