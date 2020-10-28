 Skip to content
(The Drive)   "I am the captain of NTHI Kallisto, a Greek navy minehunter. Change your bearing" "I am a container ship. Your call"   (thedrive.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The forward section of the Kallisto was still afloat? Dayum.

If she wasn't actively engaged in her work, it isn't really clear from the article who was obliged to give way. She's just another vessel under way.

If she had her shapes/lights up indicating she was at work, the freighter captain is toast.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligitory:
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The front didn't fall off!

Well, Senator Collins, thanks for coming today.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The link yesterday was way more entertaining.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: The link yesterday was way more entertaining.


Yes.

As a mine countermeasures vessel, Kallisto is mostly built out of fiberglass. The idea is to make it harder for magnetic mines to do their thing of exploding enthusiastically.
But it does lead to certain deficiencies in the not being cut in half by container ships department.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We already did this one.

Unless Greece has lost two minesweepers in quick fashion.

\ Which might have happened.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That will buff out.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We already did this one.

Unless Greece has lost two minesweepers in quick fashion.

\ Which might have happened.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So the military vessel has no radar and no human spotters and can be "snuck up on" by a freighter!?!?

That some fine military captaining there Lou.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hobnail: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We already did this one.

Unless Greece has lost two minesweepers in quick fashion.

\ Which might have happened.

[memegenerator.net image 300x300]


Get out of my head! What else did you see??
 
