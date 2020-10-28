 Skip to content
(AP News)   Iran's begun working on its Natanz nuke facility again. You'd think between the Stuxnets and Covids they would have had enough of viruses already   (apnews.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet their scientists have a lot better security now, and the people entering the facility are strip searched.  Anyone found with a thumb drive has their thumbs removed.

W forced them to get nukes, and nukes they will have, thanks to the continued efforts of the GOP, allied with Israel.

Thank you both so much for that, you feckless idiots.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's funny, they weren't doing this four years ago.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does anyone remember their Windows 2000 password?  Anyone?  Look under the keyboards.  Dear Allah.  I have 2000000 unread emails.  Half of them are from Nigeria.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good this we signed this treaty with them so th.....   oh... yeah..
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
thing..

/sigh
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Tehran is building an underground advanced centrifuge assembly plant after its last one exploded"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: That's funny, they weren't doing this four years ago.


https://www.chicagotribune.com/opinio​n​/ct-xpm-2014-01-15-ct-release-iran-dea​l-details-edit-0115-jm-20140115-story.​html

Yes they were.  They never stopped trying to advance their nuclear program.
There was alot of publicity about the nuclear deal but they never turned anything over or shut anything down.  The biggest setback was when Israel successfully damaged some of the harder to replace equipment it used, but that was offset by the money Obama pumped into Iran.

There's no deal until you get something equivalent to what you give.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

way south: edmo: That's funny, they weren't doing this four years ago.

https://www.chicagotribune.com/opinion​/ct-xpm-2014-01-15-ct-release-iran-dea​l-details-edit-0115-jm-20140115-story.​html

Yes they were.  They never stopped trying to advance their nuclear program.
There was alot of publicity about the nuclear deal but they never turned anything over or shut anything down.  The biggest setback was when Israel successfully damaged some of the harder to replace equipment it used, but that was offset by the money Obama pumped into Iran.

There's no deal until you get something equivalent to what you give.


As long as Israel is permitted to operate as a clandestine rogue nuclear power in their region, they will continue to do so.
As would we, or any nation.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
'Changing' your underwear is a fraud perpetrated on us by Big Drawers. They are good for at least a week to ten days between washings and you need two pair, max.  Also, why would you want to dirty up clean underwear on your dirty ass.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Tehran is building an underground advanced centrifuge assembly plant after its last one exploded"

[Fark user image 250x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


...after falling down an elevator shaft onto some bullets.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nuclear research facilities in Arab countries have a funny habit of exploding into a million pieces.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

way south: edmo: That's funny, they weren't doing this four years ago.

https://www.chicagotribune.com/opinion​/ct-xpm-2014-01-15-ct-release-iran-dea​l-details-edit-0115-jm-20140115-story.​html

Yes they were.  They never stopped trying to advance their nuclear program.
There was alot of publicity about the nuclear deal but they never turned anything over or shut anything down.  The biggest setback was when Israel successfully damaged some of the harder to replace equipment it used, but that was offset by the money Obama pumped into Iran.

There's no deal until you get something equivalent to what you give.


Why do you lie?

First off, an opinion piece from 2014, before implementation of the deal, has exactly what to do with Iran's behavior after the deal?

Secondly, Iran turned over its stockpile of enriched uranium to Russia like it was required to under the agreement. So when you say Iran "never turned anything over" that's either dishonesty or ignorance, if not a combination of both.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: Nuclear research facilities in Arab countries have a funny habit of exploding into a million pieces.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Iran will enter the international stage, US be damned. I give it a decade before reforms and a return in value to the rial
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Everyone has been so worried about toilet paper. I stopped wiping.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BigNumber12: dothemath: Nuclear research facilities in Arab countries have a funny habit of exploding into a million pieces.

[Fark user image 346x259]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

