 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Just goes to show you, don't come to an armed illegal rooster cockfight to gather evidence of illegal activity with just some cooking recipes on your police notepad (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
21
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

687 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2020 at 7:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How could you be a cop doing this and not know about the razor blades?!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another dead cop?  Jeezy Creezy.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicken and sliced pork.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds fake.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, happened to a guy in Texas just a year or two ago as well IIRC. Don't let cocks with blades near your cock! (groin is were the femoral artery is the most vulnerable)
 
Dr gLove
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Another dead cop?  Jeezy Creezy.


Yeah, man. That Cock gets around!
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BAWK the blue?
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you go in to take down a cockfighting operation, you bring along metal nets to trap the birds so you *don't* get ripped to shreds by the razor blades attached to the feet of the birds.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't ever grab a cock unless you know where it's been.
And then when you do, look it in the eye so he knows you won't let go.
Once he feels safe, gently stroke the cock.
Now, that cock is yours.
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's the most foul, cruel and tempered bird you've ever set eyes on...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Blue Lives Splatter?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Blue Lives Splatter?


In retrospect, that was bad even for my standards. Like, he didn't even splatter. Maybe the blood, but a pun like that would work better if he'd been crushed under a boulder or something. I am ashamed, and I apologize.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Sounds fake.


Roosters naturally grow spurs on their legs that they use for fighting - both with other roosters and with predators that threaten their flock. So they instinctively know how to use them. They can fark you up, even though they're just bone and keratin.

In cockfighting they replace the bony spurs with razor sharp steel ones and they're absolutely deadly.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not an American cop so Fark can mourn for this one.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They are evil angry birds who's only saving grace is that they are tasty.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There is a porn joke about "ripping you a new one" in there somewhere, but I'm way to tired to find it.
 
Running Wild
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Sounds fake.


Eh, dude basically just got Steve Irwin'd. A moderately dangerous animal rolls a natural 20 and scores a crit. Not to mention the upgraded hardware the cock was packing.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: When you go in to take down a cockfighting operation, you bring along metal nets to trap the birds so you *don't* get ripped to shreds by the razor blades attached to the feet of the birds.


i.postimg.ccView Full Size


You must have had a fun childhood.
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
F*ck their culture. And f*ck Spain's culture, too.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stuffy: They are evil angry birds who's only saving grace is that they are tasty.


Not so much. Roosters tend to be lean, tough, and gamey. Barely good for soup.

That's why capons are a thing. Remove the rooster's testicles and he gets much more plump and tender.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.