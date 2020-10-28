 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Once again the movie "Brazil" comes true as British Police vow to enter homes and break up Christmas Dinners for those who violate covid lockdown   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but they need a form 27b-6 to do that.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in so doing probably spread it themselves.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen, kid, we're all in it together.

DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"And this is my receipt, for your receipt."
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As long as no mistakes are made, there shouldn't be any issues.

macadamnut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hissatsu: As long as no mistakes are made, there shouldn't be any issues.

Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elfich [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If people took the plague seriously, the government wouldn't need to consider actions this drastic.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's the Daily Fail, so I now doubt the existence of Christmas dinners and police.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The British farked around and found out.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Do they have a goose for dinner over there?  A Christmas Carol has me thinking they eat a goose.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Do they have a goose for dinner over there?  A Christmas Carol has me thinking they eat a goose.


Yes.

Then the following day, they put on gloves and beat the stuffing out of each other.
 
Fano
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Looney Detector van? From the Ministry of Housinge?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fireproof: It's the Daily Fail, so I now doubt the existence of Christmas dinners and police.


I doubt the existence of Brazil - the movie and the country.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Fireproof: It's the Daily Fail, so I now doubt the existence of Christmas dinners and police.

I doubt the existence of Brazil - the movie and the country.


That's a lot of doubt.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gar1013: Rapmaster2000: Do they have a goose for dinner over there?  A Christmas Carol has me thinking they eat a goose.

Yes.

Then the following day, they put on gloves and beat the stuffing out of each other.


That Guy Ritchie reboot of A Christmas Carol was pretty good, but I couldn't understand a thing they were saying.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you try to adapt to living with COVID, you'll never take the steps to DESTROY COVID.

This is the equivalent of trying to have your cake, and eat it too. Should have been stomped TF out. But everyone thought they could BS it into nonexistence.
 
metric [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The obvious solution is the Sinon solution: don't break in and break it up, padlock & nail all the doors and windows shut for a month and let nature take its course.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The good news is that protests against "facism" are still okay.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They are taking my BURKEY over my dead body!!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

koder: And in so doing probably spread it themselves.


They could just shoot through the front door and windows for a few minutes, if you'd prefer.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Granted the UK's leadership is pretty dire right now, but it's sad to see that we're officially at "Fark it, nothing we can do" in European countries as well as the US. I hear from Germany that the rules are rapidly falling apart. And that's Germany.

We've handed the C21th to China. Good job they're so benevolent.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: The good news is that protests against "facism" are still okay.


Are these protests against fans of Ronnie Wood or Rod Stewart?
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is why america kicked your ass in the 1700s.
Cop comes in my house on christmas better believe im dumping some motherfarking tea.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: FLMountainMan: The good news is that protests against "facism" are still okay.

Are these protests against fans of Ronnie Wood or Rod Stewart?


Neither.  French Stewart.
 
