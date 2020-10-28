 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   The 'God of chaos' asteroid that's heading towards Earth is now in overdrive using all of its divine powers. Probably just can't wait to smite us   (9news.com.au) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If that rock struck Hairforce One out of the sky, millions would become believers in God
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark websites that have auto-play videos. It even got around my ad and script blockers.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
2068?  I can't wait for that.  Someone give it a push.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
SPEED UP!
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's only 300m or so. Not. Big. Enough.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Better to act sooner rather than later in nudging an asteroid's orbit.  It's time for our U.S. Space Force to leap into action!
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: If that rock struck Hairforce One out of the sky, millions would become believers in God


Sounds like an abusive relationship.

I made everything, let countless genocides and wars happen. So I'll get Dump for ya.

Gee, thanks.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: If that rock struck Hairforce One out of the sky, millions would become believers in God


In context, I'd think that would open the door for the whole Egyptian pantheon.
 
wild9
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A space rock floating by that's big enough to be seen by the naked eye is cool...but damn that's like nut to butt from an astronomical POV
 
Froman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
OH NO!

Anyway...
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: 2068?  I can't wait for that.  Someone give it a push.


It's an election year!

/ Assuming the USA is still around
// And elections
/// the ree
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wild9: A space rock floating by that's big enough to be seen by the naked eye is cool...but damn that's like nut to butt from an astronomical POV


Why you gotta hate on the gay astronomers?
 
jbuist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've been meaning to figure out how much delta-V a fully fueled Starship in LEO could achieve and what it could do it smashed into an asteroid at different points in orbit.

So, yay, I've got my Friday night math problem to work on! :)
 
BravoEcho
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why not today?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jbuist: I've been meaning to figure out how much delta-V a fully fueled Starship in LEO could achieve and what it could do it smashed into an asteroid at different points in orbit.

So, yay, I've got my Friday night math problem to work on! :)


In related news, I'm jonesing really bad for Kerbal Space Program II. They need to hurry that shiat up, (but also make it perfect on release, etc. etc.)
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Been getting some mileage out of this one lately.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: If that rock struck Hairforce One out of the sky, millions would become believers in God


Wait, which millions? The red ones or the blue ones?

/PLEASE HIT D.C. PLEASE HIT D.C. PLEASE OHPLLLLLLEEEEEEAAAAASSSSEEEEEE
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Eh, earth is a protected planet. If Apophis actually tries to attack, the Asgard will stop him. Someone get a ZPM so we can dial an address with 8 chevrons.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hindsight
Fark user imageView Full Size

2020
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
three times the size of a football field

American Football or rest of the world Football?

I welcome our now asteroid overlord.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Vitamin_R: It's only 300m or so. Not. Big. Enough.


300m is big enough to take out a city if it hits right and doesn't air burst in the upper atmosphere. Chelyabinsk was under 50m and yielded an explosion of about 400-500kt. So if it hits DC that would be a good start.

/lives outside of DC
//please just end it all
///three slashies for more meteors.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Let's say for arguments sake, irs 100% certain to hit us. Now, let's leave it to those with a progressive mindset to stop it.
.
.
.
.
Yeah, we are so farked
 
bluewave69
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
so what part of the earth would be facing that meteor when it comes around ?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"They show that the asteroid is drifting away from a purely gravitational orbit by about 170 metres per year"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bring it on!

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: three times the size of a football field

American Football or rest of the world Football?

I welcome our now asteroid overlord.


Its pretty big, I guess.
 
Juc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well not much we can do about asteroids if one nails us right at this exact point in time so I figure I'll just concentrating on what sorta funny shadow to make if I see a bright flash.
It's actually my ww3 action plan as well.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I for one welcome this asteroid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
48 years from now? We may have well nuked ourselves into oblivion.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
flickfeast.co.ukView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I will most likely be dead and gone by 2068... I feel cheated somehow.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Darn! Can't it strike before the 2020 presidential election?
 
