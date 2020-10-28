 Skip to content
Centaurs: Sexy or Not? Who cares? It's Fark Thread 11000000! Woo hoo! And there was much rejoicing...
145
Minbari Exchange Student [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Congrats to subby on getting thread 11 million!

I've been wondering all day what topic would be suitable for this milestone thread.  Sexy centaurs will do, pig, it will do.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Oh wow. Lol
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.com
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well this is unexpected.
 
Minbari Exchange Student [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I don't know if centaurs in general are sexy, but I wouldn't kick her out of my stall for eating whatever horse crackers are called.

Fark user image
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

meat0918: Oh wow. Lol


Let's vote it off the island just to be dicks.

Loveable dicks...

but dicks none the less.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 476x645]


And (apparently) dickless.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Wanebo: leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 476x645]

And (apparently) dickless.


Maybe he's wearing pants?
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Hey, I'm half-centaur!  Ladieeeeeeees....
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Minbari Exchange Student: I don't know if centaurs in general are sexy, but I wouldn't kick her out of my stall for eating whatever horse crackers are called.

[Fark user image image 600x600]


Oat cakes.

They are called oat cakes
 
Minbari Exchange Student [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

meat0918: Minbari Exchange Student: I don't know if centaurs in general are sexy, but I wouldn't kick her out of my stall for eating whatever horse crackers are called.

[Fark user image image 600x600]

Oat cakes.

They are called oat cakes


This kind of educational knowledge is why I come to fark.  It's only 1am and I've already learned something new today.  Granted, it was in the context of sexy horses, but still.  Take what you can get.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Minbari Exchange Student: meat0918: Minbari Exchange Student: I don't know if centaurs in general are sexy, but I wouldn't kick her out of my stall for eating whatever horse crackers are called.

[Fark user image image 600x600]

Oat cakes.

They are called oat cakes

This kind of educational knowledge is why I come to fark.  It's only 1am and I've already learned something new today.  Granted, it was in the context of sexy horses, but still.  Take what you can get.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


You can tart it up with apples and carrots too, it seems.

For thread 11M,  this is useful information
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 476x645]


when i smile without my dentures i have this odd Kool-Aid near toothless thing going on.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Redlit? Awwww.
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: Redlit? Awwww.


Ya that's kind of lame.

Might have just been a bulk TFD redlighting and the Admins weren't paying attention but Farkers are exactly the kind of weirdos who enjoy watching odometers turn over.

I just set my pubes on fire in protest and so should all of you!

RAGE!!!
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: Redlit? Awwww.


I suspect once Drew wakes up this morning it'll turn into the glory of the usual million threads.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So in the meantime let's warm it up.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Congratulations, submitter!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
pa1.narvii.comView Full Size


Eleven Millionth Thread Party!!
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Congratulations, submitter!


You're a gem!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a healthy mare right there
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Redh8t: Bathia_Mapes: Congratulations, submitter!

You're a gem!!

[Fark user image 425x318]

That's a healthy mare right there


Thanks, but another admin was responsible for greenlight the thread :)
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Thanks, but another admin was responsible for greenlight the thread :)


Was it me?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Redh8t: Bathia_Mapes: Congratulations, submitter!

You're a gem!!

[Fark user image 425x318]

That's a healthy mare right there

Thanks, but another admin was responsible for greenlight the thread :)


You're still a gem. ;-)
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
From a female perspective, I can certainly see the attraction of a manly chest combined with a horse cock, but certain current events have spoiled centaurs for me forever.

Fark user image
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

That'll do, centaur-pig, that'll do.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, Cherie the Centaur from Xanth sounded hot.. but we didn't get pictures.
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.com

Hercules was creepy...

Hercules was creepy...
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
media1.tenor.com

TFD vs. Liters

TFD vs. Liters
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.makeagif.com
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Wanebo: leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 476x645]

And (apparently) dickless.


Misunderstanding during Traditional Medicine Symposium in China
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.com
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
comeupants.com
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [Fark user image 850x490]

[Fark user image 200x200]
That'll do, centaur-pig, that'll do.


comeupants.com
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
comeupants.com
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.com
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

here to help: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 435x250]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

here to help: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c​2​.wixmp.com image 800x500]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com

Chaos!


Chaos!
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: Chaos!

images.dakkadakka.com
 
here to help [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media3.giphy.com
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And only half of the 11 million were poop threads!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.