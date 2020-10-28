 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   If passing out in the bathroom of a restaurant you broke into next to a mop-bucket filled with bottles of booze and a half-eaten cheesecake is wrong, I don't want to be right   (nypost.com) divider line
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What a shame to pass out before you can enjoy the entire cheesecake.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: What a shame to pass out before you can enjoy the entire cheesecake.


My bad.   I don't much care for cheesecake.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This sure feels like the start of a TFD thread...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There but for the grace of common sense go us all.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unconscious. Alcohol. Hoover. Is this the episode where Woodhouse is trying to clean everything up before Mallory arrives?
 
Dave2042
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Who among us has never passed out in the bathroom of a restaurant they broke into next to a mop-bucket filled with bottles of booze and a half-eaten cheesecake?
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Challenge Accepted!
 
