Caption these opera singers
18
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Original:
cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Another one bites the dust
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have a structured settlement and I need cash now
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Save me from his flatulence!"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
🎶 Oppan Gangnam Style 🎶
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
🎶 No more Rice Krispies 🎶
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
♫ But her emails! Her emails! ♫
♫ Remember her emails! ♫
♫ The COVID's a daaaaaay aaaaaaawaaaaayyyyy ♫
*thud*
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Peegarooh... peegarooh.. PEEGAROOOOH!!"
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ We never should have gone to see Smash Mouth.
That huge fog of germs!
* Cough cough cough cough cough * ♫
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bees!!!"
 
dlarsen222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's no point crying over spilled liquid nitrogen."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Deaaaaaath Paaaaanel
The deaaaaaath paaaaanels are here!
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♪♪ It's just a jump to the left, And then a step to the right
With your hands on your hips, You bring your knees in tight
But it's the pelvic thrust, That really drives you insane
Let's do the Time Warp again
Let's do the Time Warp again ♪♪
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Trump Meme! Your tiny hands are frozen!
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Even after threatening to beat them with onion belts, and no matter how much they yelled at them, Dr. Robotto and nurse Arigato could not keep the covid clouds away.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Doc:  Oxycotin!
Nurse:  Oxycotin!
Doc:  The answer is Oxy for your pains.  Oxy for your weight gins.  Oxy for your itches.  So says the pharma-biatches!
Nurse:  Fill out the forms one more time!  Fill out the forms and wait in line!
Doc:  I'm not surprised to see you here!  You've got smokers cough from smoking, brewer's droop from drinking beer.  I don't know how you came to get the Bette Davis knees.  But worst of all young man, you've got industrial disease
Nurse:  Here is a prescription your HMO won't pay.  Now, get out of here and have a nice day.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
PRO TIP: some folks put in some good work and FORGOT the enable voting box.
 
paswa17
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
🎵Easy come, easy go. Will you let me go?🎵
 
