(Vox)   Canada gave the poor $7,500 a piece. How'd that turn out?   (vox.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 28 Oct 2020 at 8:30 AM



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, obviously this could never work in the US because they gave that benefit to Canadians, and not Americans. American homeless would just spend the money on crank and bootleg cigarettes, or booze and porn magazines. Our poors are sooper special in how irresponsible and parasitic they are, while Canadian poors are just nicer.

/Hell
//One plz
///Just wanted to get the argument that some jackass would try out of the way early. Yes, I need a shower now.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This proves that it saves taxpayers money by reducing the cost of maintaining homeless programs - in just 1 year it produced net savings per person, so even with only a 50% retention in just 2 years this would be a net saving - and that's before you even consider the social benefits.

Considering this, that means anyone opposed to such schemes actually wants to spend more money to merely punish homeless people for being poor.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Xai: Considering this, that means anyone opposed to such schemes actually wants to spend more money to merely punish homeless people for being poor.


And would this surprise you in any way?
 
kabar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Xai: This proves that it saves taxpayers money by reducing the cost of maintaining homeless programs - in just 1 year it produced net savings per person, so even with only a 50% retention in just 2 years this would be a net saving - and that's before you even consider the social benefits.

Considering this, that means anyone opposed to such schemes actually wants to spend more money to merely punish homeless people for being poor.


Wait till I tell you about the state's desire to kill criminals.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Timmie and Molson report record earnings?
 
djloid2010
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, this is obviously a lie, as it goes against our manufactured narrative that the hobos and rub-a-dubs will spend the money on booze and junk.  /s
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sarah Palin slips over the border for free health care and a check, eh?
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Repeat from a few weeks back, but still worth bringing up again.  Homeless people don't want to be homeless, what a shock.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: Repeat from a few weeks back, but still worth bringing up again.  Homeless people don't want to be homeless, what a shock.


They don't?  Then why are they outdoors so much?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As long as everyone agrees that 'landlords' are the real problem
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds credible.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A piece of what, subby?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Xai: Considering this, that means anyone opposed to such schemes actually wants to spend more money to merely punish homeless people for being poor.


Yes this is true.  There is also that there is this concept of "deserving" that many Americans place on top of everything.  If the person is homeless because they were overtaken by a drug problem then he is not "deserving", for instance.  And sometimes the old protestant "if he/she got to this state then that must be an indication of a bad person" that people are taught growing up in the USA, that bad fortune is an indication of character flaws.

And on the purely economics side people can't think until next week a lot of the time.  The ability to see that if you spend money now that if prevents larger expenditure later is rare here these days.  Look at COVID: it will cost the economy 4x the cost of what the huge upfront expenditure could have been.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Flappyhead: Repeat from a few weeks back, but still worth bringing up again.  Homeless people don't want to be homeless, what a shock.

They don't?  Then why are they outdoors so much?


A lack of doors.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yes but remember they are Canadians not Americans. Here they would spend it in hookers and blow.
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Screened out  anyone homeless for more then two years, the mentally ill and relied on self reporting.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Keep in  mind that this study only focused on homeless who were not experiencing addiction or other mental health issues. That doesn't devalue the study but we can't lose sight of the fact that a significant portion of the homeless population suffer from one or both is these issues.

Here's a better link: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/​british​-columbia/new-leaf-project-results-1.5​752714

Also, article is a repeat from October 7th or 8th.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

d23: Xai: Considering this, that means anyone opposed to such schemes actually wants to spend more money to merely punish homeless people for being poor.

Yes this is true.  There is also that there is this concept of "deserving" that many Americans place on top of everything.  If the person is homeless because they were overtaken by a drug problem then he is not "deserving", for instance.  And sometimes the old protestant "if he/she got to this state then that must be an indication of a bad person" that people are taught growing up in the USA, that bad fortune is an indication of character flaws.

And on the purely economics side people can't think until next week a lot of the time.  The ability to see that if you spend money now that if prevents larger expenditure later is rare here these days.  Look at COVID: it will cost the economy 4x the cost of what the huge upfront expenditure could have been.


so...what good is making the choice to get better boots, if you starve in the meantime?  I guess the next person can steal it off your skinny dead ass later.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wait, so the bulge in the pants of that crazy crack head who jacking off in front of the restaurant window and then proceeded to take a dump in a flower pot, that bugle was actually $7,500 cash?
 
mr-b
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Xai: Considering this, that means anyone opposed to such schemes actually wants to spend more money to merely punish homeless people for being poor.


This is why I am not a conservative anymore. Fargin iceholes. We have the same in Canada. The conservatives don't want to give people money. It might hurt the stock market. You know what? Fark all of those rich assholes hoarding their cash.

It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the Kingdom of Heaven.

We have a Sikh leader of the NDP who cares more about Canadians at the bottom of our society than any of these conservatives. Conservatism has been shown to be a bunch of greedy assholes trying to keep everything for themselves at the expense of everyone else.  How long before Bastille Day?

The other things to consider is that we have free health care for all. Yes we have issues, but no one is going broke by being sick.

We also have legal weed. I can buy an ounce of decent pot from a government store for $100 including taxes. We've already seen the decline in drinking and hard drugs because of this.

I have 4 boys at home and business died with covid like everyone else's. My government has already given me $12k this year to pay my bills and stay alive. They have just set up another 6 months of benefits @ $1800 per month. Why worry about a deficit if the whole world is going through the same problems?

Americans have been taught forever that government hand outs are socialism. If the government supports people, they won't work is the mantra. Yet corporations receive trillions and close up shop anyway leaving the poor taxpayers to pick up the tab yet again.

America, they've played you for fools.

When that shiat-hole country is gone the world will be able to break free from this incredibly selfish, flawed, American model of government. Maybe then we can all look after each other without some freak screaming socialism.

Here's another tip. Jesus was a  socialist. Everything he taught was about sharing and looking after others. That is exactly opposite of america and their prosperity jesus.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PickleBarrel: d23: Xai: Considering this, that means anyone opposed to such schemes actually wants to spend more money to merely punish homeless people for being poor.

Yes this is true.  There is also that there is this concept of "deserving" that many Americans place on top of everything.  If the person is homeless because they were overtaken by a drug problem then he is not "deserving", for instance.  And sometimes the old protestant "if he/she got to this state then that must be an indication of a bad person" that people are taught growing up in the USA, that bad fortune is an indication of character flaws.

And on the purely economics side people can't think until next week a lot of the time.  The ability to see that if you spend money now that if prevents larger expenditure later is rare here these days.  Look at COVID: it will cost the economy 4x the cost of what the huge upfront expenditure could have been.

so...what good is making the choice to get better boots, if you starve in the meantime?  I guess the next person can steal it off your skinny dead ass later.


What are you talking about exactly here when you are giving the people the money to by the better boots in the first place?
 
Ghost Roach [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hubiestubert: Well, obviously this could never work in the US because they gave that benefit to Canadians, and not Americans. American homeless would just spend the money on crank and bootleg cigarettes, or booze and porn magazines. Our poors are sooper special in how irresponsible and parasitic they are, while Canadian poors are just nicer.

/Hell
//One plz
///Just wanted to get the argument that some jackass would try out of the way early. Yes, I need a shower now.


You forgot guns. American homeless still want to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights
 
