(The Drive)   Madmen who don't understand the concept of "Just because you could, doesn't mean you should," build world's first jet-powered cheese wedge   (thedrive.com) divider line
dickfreckle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Do you love cheese enough to strap yourself to a jet engine with no roll bar?"

The answer is yes. The answer is always yes.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"If you can do it, fondue it!" I always say.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Madmen heard telling critics of the jet wedge, "it's nacho problem"
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think it looks grate.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's not very safe, it'll be no Gouda in a crash.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If it rolls over, he'd have to be pulled out fromunda.
 
