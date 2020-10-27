 Skip to content
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
(Overheard in the White House Executive* Residence) :

DAMMIT BARRON !!!  Stop pissing around with the website !
Now, change the password (AGAIN) to something easy for me to remember !
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

(addendum)

(Later that night in the Executive* Residense...)

Trump: BARRON ! Did you change the website password like I told you ?
Barron: Yeah Dad, I did.
Trump: What is it ?
Barron: Simple, it's the last four digits of Pi
Trump: Pie ? Key Lime or Cherry ?
Barron: No Dad, your favorite... McDonald's Baked Apple Pie ®
Trump: *GASP !* OMG! #3 scoops tonite !
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Someone didn't bother reading my carefully prepared memo on commonly-used passwords. Now, then, as I so meticulously pointed out, the four most-used passwords are: love, sex, secret, and... GOD.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Like his Twitter password of MAGA2020!
 
agent00pi [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

auth user pass secret

Story checks out.
 
ZGMF X10A
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

...so would your holiness care to change her password?
 
Drasancas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"by hackers claiming to have evidence of him trying to manipulate the election"

Evidence? They're fairly overt and blithe about it.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

If it wasn't for Angelina Jolie, I'd never forgive that movie being made...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Turns out his password was actually COOTYS RAT SEMEN
 
ongbok
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Iv@nka69
 
anuran
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I<3Kim
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Setec astronomy.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There was another article in the queue about this where the campaign stated that no user data was compromised. I took that as all the data was compromised.
 
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Came for this. Leaving satisfied.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The message reportedly said the world "has had enough fake news spread daily by the president ... it is time to allow the world to know the truth."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Trump got his Twitter account hacked recently. The hacker was ethical and didn't do any harm, but when asked how he did it he said he just tried some basic passwords and got in on the 5th try. Trumps password was: maga2020
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Good for you
 
