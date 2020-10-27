 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Credible threat and plot against Phoenix mayor uncovered   (azfamily.com) divider line
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Oh big farking surprise. Another Nazi making threats against a Democrat.

farking nazi pig.

Hope you get shanked in prison.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Don't worry, I'm sure he'll be suspended with pay for a couple of weeks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
How many mayors gotta be targets before the FBI decides hmmm, maybe entraping brown people isn't keeping America safe, and we should target the white extremists.


Nahhhh
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

kudayta: Don't worry, I'm sure he'll be suspended with pay for a couple of weeks.


"It was just a threat, no need to ruin a guy's career.  Two day paid suspension and promotion"
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
"The Phoenix Police Department takes claims of misconduct by its officers seriously."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark's right wingers still won't call them terrorists.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The Mayor's Office released a statement saying that the office had become aware of a "credible threat made by a member of the Phoenix Police Department to harm the Mayor." The name of the officer has not been released.

Of course not; nor will be be arrested like anyone else would be when they credibly threaten the mayor. Or fired, like anyone would be by their employer for getting arrested for credibly threatening the mayor. Nope. Vacation until it all blows over, then possibly a promotion in a year or two.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: kudayta: Don't worry, I'm sure he'll be suspended with pay for a couple of weeks.

"It was just a threat, no need to ruin a guy's career.  Two day paid suspension and promotion"


How messed up does your policing have to be to have to bring an IA from another city?

/Lived in Phoenix
//Amazed that they could have even gotten the go-ahead to even contact Tempe.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Both sides are bad, y'all, except one side continually uses official and unofficial instruments of violence to get their way
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yet another Trump Terrorist? What are the odds!
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The name of the officer has not been released.


Hey look, police getting special privileges again. If this was a non-officer, the name would have already been released.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The name of the officer has not been released.

Yet if it was a "civilian", their names and mugshots would be known coast to coast by now.

/Yes I know, police officers ARE civilians too.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: How many mayors gotta be targets before the FBI decides hmmm, maybe entraping brown people isn't keeping America safe, and we should target the white extremists.


Nahhhh


Their too busy doing stuff like finding out MLK had a side piece.  Or infiltrating the Black Panthers.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LAW AND ORDER!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: "The Phoenix Police Department takes claims of misconduct by its officers seriously."

[Fark user image image 700x306]


Is that all from one movie?
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many terrorist actions from the right wing is that so far this week?  I seem to have lost count, and it's only Wednesday.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And how long until we hear that outside threats start against the mayor and a collection is started for the officer in question?

Police corruption hasn't been this high since the 70's.  And it's only going to get worse, I fear.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sent the officer home and won't release his name while they "investigate." The threat was already deemed credible, WTF else is there to investigate.

Anyone who isn't a cop, try this and see what happens. For science.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"An investigation is underway after a threat was made against Mayor Kate Gallego, allegedly by a member of the Phoenix Police Department. "

Law and order.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: The Mayor's Office released a statement saying that the office had become aware of a "credible threat made by a member of the Phoenix Police Department to harm the Mayor." The name of the officer has not been released.

Of course not; nor will be be arrested like anyone else would be when they credibly threaten the mayor. Or fired, like anyone would be by their employer for getting arrested for credibly threatening the mayor. Nope. Vacation until it all blows over, then possibly a promotion in a year or two.


You seem worked up about this, do you think you will be ok?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grumpfuff: The name of the officer has not been released.


Hey look, police getting special privileges again. If this was a non-officer, the name would have already been released.


Along with the time he cheated on a spelling test in fourth grade
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: Don't worry, I'm sure he'll be suspended with pay for a couple of weeks.


Isn't that a bit harsh?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

40 degree day: They sent the officer home and won't release his name while they "investigate." The threat was already deemed credible, WTF else is there to investigate.

Anyone who isn't a cop, try this and see what happens. For science.


Try what?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not the first recent sign that cops and their unions are demanding to exercise political power.
It's one of the common milestones on the road to totalitarianism.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That mayor is Ted Cruz in a blonde wig
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, maybe the real "Law and Order" side in this election is the one that doesn't have the full support of all the farking terrorists and insurrectionists and militia gangs and white supremacists and various other fascist scum.

Just a thought.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A stern talking to and a raise is all this requires.

/ just a bad apple
// no systemic corruption
/// move along people
//// i can guess their political party
// stochastic terrorism is best terrorism
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the mayor started it by threatening to 'defund the police'.  She brought this upon herself.  threaten a persons livelihood and see what happens.

/s
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right wing terrorism must not be tolerated...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher: Oh big farking surprise. Another Nazi making threats against a Democrat.

farking nazi pig.

Hope you get shanked in prison.


By who? All the other Nazis?

Also: cops never go to prison.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


#ACAB
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bring back the gibbet and let these traitors die slowly for all to see.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Fark's right wingers still won't call them terrorists.


I will, and also will say that terrorist needs sent to Gitmo.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: ShavedOrangutan: kudayta: Don't worry, I'm sure he'll be suspended with pay for a couple of weeks.

"It was just a threat, no need to ruin a guy's career.  Two day paid suspension and promotion"

How messed up does your policing have to be to have to bring an IA from another city?

/Lived in Phoenix
//Amazed that they could have even gotten the go-ahead to even contact Tempe.


I'm just speculating, but I suspect Phoenix PD only did this because higher-level state or federal law enforcement was already aware of the issue and they notified Phoenix PD. The relevant Phoenix PD oafishals eventually realized they couldn't get away with their usual cover-up and deflect bullshiat, so they were forced to take action.

Of course, this speculation is solely my opinion, based on rectally-extracted guesswork. I concede the possibility that Phoenix PD is somehow the only major metropolitan law enforcement entity which isn't thoroughly riddled with steroid-abusing RW racist authoritarians who treat all non-police as enemy combatants and get their minuscule rocks off from abusing anyone physically weaker. TFA is one bit of evidence this possibility has a rather low probability.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Assigned to home"

WTF kind of bullshiat?

comeupants.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flincher: Oh big farking surprise. Another Nazi making threats against a Democrat.

farking nazi pig.


While it's more than possible that this is the case, I would not rule out that these two could have had a relationship that went south.
 
Brofar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is America great yet? Or is this the greatness?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They won't release the name until they've had the opportunity to give his like minded associates time to distance themselves. It's likely the department would be gutted.
 
Darkmeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Methinks the department should be gutted except for the ones who ratted him out.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Unless the feds move in and dismantle all of these goose-stepping jack booted jerkoff groups as they would any other terrorist organization? This will get way worse before it gets better.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Flincher: Oh big farking surprise. Another Nazi making threats against a Democrat.

farking nazi pig.

Hope you get shanked in prison.


Says the real life Nazi.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Flincher: Oh big farking surprise. Another Nazi making threats against a Democrat.

farking nazi pig.

Hope you get shanked in prison.

Says the real life Nazi.


Shut the fark up and get your shine box reprobate
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Unless the feds move in and dismantle all of these goose-stepping jack booted jerkoff groups as they would any other terrorist organization? This will get way worse before it gets better.


No, because that is the same thing as "dismantle the police".
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

d23: NINEv2: Unless the feds move in and dismantle all of these goose-stepping jack booted jerkoff groups as they would any other terrorist organization? This will get way worse before it gets better.

No, because that is the same thing as "dismantle the police".


...and?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: the mayor started it by threatening to 'defund the police'.  She brought this upon herself.  threaten a persons livelihood and see what happens.

/s


Be better.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: d23: NINEv2: Unless the feds move in and dismantle all of these goose-stepping jack booted jerkoff groups as they would any other terrorist organization? This will get way worse before it gets better.

No, because that is the same thing as "dismantle the police".

...and?


And that idea is farking stupid. You need to dismantle police unions and police protection agencies and install oversight committees and independent review panels. This is how you solve the problem. Not by dismantling public protection agencies. They still fill a required capacity. It's the oversight portion that's lacking. People, in their rage (understandably so) are failing to see this. Some communities are starting to move toward this model and negotiations are underway.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So BLM protesting carries the death penalty while attempting to execute a Democratic politician carries paid time off and a shiny new gun?
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: How many mayors gotta be targets before the FBI decides hmmm, maybe entraping brown people isn't keeping America safe, and we should target the white extremists.


Nahhhh


The FBI is targeting the white supremacists and assorted crazies.  The problem is local police departments are hiring them.
 
