Florida woman finds that one simple trick that Amazon hates, after she screws them out of $100,000 in fake refunds over a few years
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
For five years, a 32-year-old woman made 42,000 individual returns through 31 different Amazon accounts...

Amazon issued a statement which says in part, "[Amazon has] systems and processes to detect suspicious behavior and we have teams that investigate and take action quickly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100K over five years eh?  That's what, the same earning rate as the seconds it takes Bezos to take his morning piss, once?  I recommend she pay back exactly as much as that revenue would have gone towards the taxes Amazon pays the localities and countries it operates in.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wait.  How did this work again?

Hope I'm not the only person that missed how swapping return labels netted her $100,000 and a trip to prison.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Wait.  How did this work again?

Hope I'm not the only person that missed how swapping return labels netted her $100,000 and a trip to prison.


true. Lucy has some 'splainin to do. perhaps they have not yet fixed the hole in the screen.
 
khatores
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The.anti-Larry: Amazon issued a statement which says in part, "[Amazon has] systems and processes to detect suspicious behavior and we have teams that investigate and take action quickly.


Or whenever they got around to it.

Their fraud department is probably overwhelmed...they might be loathe to allow the algo to shut down people's accounts without a human reviewing it and verifying it's actual fraud. Sounds like due to the nature of the crime, this may have seemed like it was somewhat more trouble to investigate than it was worth. Eventually it probably became obvious she was just a parasite but it still took them a while to sort out all the purchases, cancels and which labels went to what. Some human would actually have to do this work in order to prosecute a case, and (ideally) that human would have to not make more than they're recouping in costs by shutting down the fraud.
 
crinz83
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
that averages to more than 20 packages a day, every day, for 5 years. i'll bet they started recognizing her at the post office.
 
nytmare
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
2 bucks per fake return. She'd have earned more scrounging for aluminum cans.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: 100K over five years?


Kind of low-rent as scams go.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

crinz83: that averages to more than 20 packages a day, every day, for 5 years. i'll bet they started recognizing her at the post office.


That much work for so long, she worked more than Trump in his entire life.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

khatores: The.anti-Larry: Amazon issued a statement which says in part, "[Amazon has] systems and processes to detect suspicious behavior and we have teams that investigate and take action quickly.

Or whenever they got around to it.

Their fraud department is probably overwhelmed...they might be loathe to allow the algo to shut down people's accounts without a human reviewing it and verifying it's actual fraud. Sounds like due to the nature of the crime, this may have seemed like it was somewhat more trouble to investigate than it was worth. Eventually it probably became obvious she was just a parasite but it still took them a while to sort out all the purchases, cancels and which labels went to what. Some human would actually have to do this work in order to prosecute a case, and (ideally) that human would have to not make more than they're recouping in costs by shutting down the fraud.


42,000 returns over 31 accounts.
That's over 1,300 returns per account, over 270 returns per account per year.

You'd think if someone was returning something every.single.day. of the working year, it would be flagged.

If amazon doesn't have a returned/kept ratio that triggers a flag, that would be ridiculous, and highly unlikely.
The only things I can think of are:
1) she was burying those returns in a lot of other purchases, maybe running a dollar store or something
2) Amazon wanted to have overwhelming,non-refutable evidence and a high publicity case
 
khatores
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: The more you eat the more you fart: Wait.  How did this work again?

Hope I'm not the only person that missed how swapping return labels netted her $100,000 and a trip to prison.

true. Lucy has some 'splainin to do. perhaps they have not yet fixed the hole in the screen.


Hoai buys a purse for $200 and a "#1 Mom" coffee mug for $8. She returns the purse when she gets it because it was the wrong blah blah or some such shiat.

She returns the coffee mug with the purse label. When they check it in, the purse was "returned" and she gets credited for it. She sells the purse.

Meanwhile, back at the ranch...a lot of the stuff Amazon gets in returns they shiat out to some people who buy it by the pallet and then try to make what they can off it. A missing purse? They don't care...some of it goes to the landfill anyway. It would go unnoticed. Amazon is super wasteful and don't give two farks as long as they mostly make money.

Where she farked up was using her own name and address and probably a single IP to run 30+ accounts. If it hadn't been for that, she would have gotten away with this for more years.

BTW, she didn't make $100k off this because she would have sold much of it at a discount. She took Amazon for $100k but probably got ~$60k if that.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Wait.  How did this work again?

Hope I'm not the only person that missed how swapping return labels netted her $100,000 and a trip to prison.


She would reuse labels and then claim she had paid for shipping and ask for a refund on the shipping because it was a return. Presumably they have already changed whatever procedure made this possible.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Seems like a lot of work.

42,000 for 5 years, that's 8,400 per year.  She's printing labels, ink for the printer, paper label, managing all those accounts, going back and forth to the post office, arguing with amazon back and forth, tape, tire ware, ware and tare on the car, arguing with the post office maybe, etc.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me 42,000 times, wtf.
 
sforce
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bandito King: The more you eat the more you fart: Wait.  How did this work again?

Hope I'm not the only person that missed how swapping return labels netted her $100,000 and a trip to prison.

She would reuse labels and then claim she had paid for shipping and ask for a refund on the shipping because it was a return. Presumably they have already changed whatever procedure made this possible.


I did a return a few weeks ago. I had the option of dropping it off at UPS store, something else, and scheduling a pickup with UPS bringing the prepaid label.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Wait.  How did this work again?

Hope I'm not the only person that missed how swapping return labels netted her $100,000 and a trip to prison.


I got the impression that they didn't want to tell us all the details, because ... reasons.
 
