(NYPost)   Disabled FDNY firefighter gets 136k disability. Doesn't stop him from being a stuntman. Will he become a fall guy?   (nypost.com) divider line
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh what BS.  There are are a lot of amputees who work as stunt people.

oh. Oh.  oH.  OH...

Maybe NYFD and NYPD (there are similar articles about NYPD) have a bit of a problem with fraud in their union contracts.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Disability fraud in New York? Fugeddaboutit...
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is he the guy in the flame suit that runs around waving his arms?
 
red5ish
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not gonna click on links to the NYPost.
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do you have a link that isn't from the "Might makes Reich" NY Post or Faux Noise?
 
Mokmo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Short falls on his stunt resume while on a spinal injury disability. Sure.
 
etoof
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What kind of stunts?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Many police departments base the policeman's pension on the total of the last year's salary inclusive of overtime.

BLM protests are causing a LOT of overtime by various police departments.

BLM protesters are enriching the very people they are protesting to a huge degree.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Oh what BS.  There are are a lot of amputees who work as stunt people.

oh. Oh.  oH.  OH...

Maybe NYFD and NYPD (there are similar articles about NYPD) have a bit of a problem with fraud in their union contracts.


He claimed spinal injuries while saying he can do falls under 30 feet. Someone with a disabling spinal injury prolly should be avoiding ANY kind of fall
 
